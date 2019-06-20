Important to build an environment of trust, Modi says in letter to PM Imran
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have replied to letters by their Pakistani counterparts, said a source in the Foreign Office on Thursday, adding that the officials have "responded positively" to Pakistan's offer for talks.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter written to felicitate Modi on assuming office for a second term, had renewed Pakistan's offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve contentious issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and terrorism, to restore peace in the region, and address the problems confronting the people of the two countries.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the newly appointed Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming office.
According to the Foreign Office source on Thursday, the letters were received by Pakistan through diplomatic channels on Tuesday.
In their response, Modi and Jaishankar wrote about comprehensive and fresh talks between India and Pakistan. They said that India desires normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan, adding that it has always preferred progress and peace of the people.
According to a statement by the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Modi said "it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility". Minister Jaishankar also emphasised the need for an "atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence".
The sentiments from Pakistan "were also appreciated in the letters", said the Foreign Office source.
'Courtesy' handshake
The letters come on the heels of the first face-to-face interaction between the prime ministers last week, which Qureshi described as a "courtesy" meeting. The foreign minister said Imran and Modi shook hands and exchanged pleasantries during their interaction on the sidelines of the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
Soon after coming to power last year, Prime Minister Imran had expressed the hope that sour relations between the nuclear neighbours would become normal.
However, a war-like situation emerged between Pakistan and India in February after a suicide bombing in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed more than 40 Indian security forces personnel. India immediately hurled allegations of Pakistan’s involvement, whereas Islamabad strongly rejected the claim and asked for “actionable evidence”.
The situation aggravated on Feb 25 when Indian fighter jets conducted an airstrike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in retaliation of the Pulwama attack. The next day, two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in Kashmir and an Indian pilot named Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. However, as a goodwill gesture announced by PM Imran, the pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities.
The premier on a number of occasions had expressed the view that Indian leaders were using anti-Pakistan sentiments to gain people’s support in the polls.
Following Modi's election win in May, the premier telephoned his newly elected Indian counterpart to congratulate him.
Last month, Foreign Minister Qureshi had a chance meeting with the then Indian external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two ministers and the highest-level interaction since the post-Pulwama standoff.
Although Pakistan had closed its airspace for flights to and from India on Feb 26 after the Balakot standoff, Islamabad reportedly made a rare exception for Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meeting.
Comments (118)
Jumping the gun as always, do your work, announce only when you have something concrete agreed.
Somebody replies to a letter as a courtesy, and you are already in public.
Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour.
Yawn!!
Another round of fruitless talks on the horizon.
Something doesn't add up. The ebullience in the language seems out of the ordinary. I would have expected a more circumspect language from India. In any case, this is probably the only chance we have to fix this relationship for the next 5 years to come. If we mess this up, then it's status quo till 2024 at least.
My Prediction is 0+0 = 0 Reasons : 1. Pakistan does not want to forget Kashmir because earlier hard stand taken. 2. Impossible to convince Stateless actors /State Actors in Establishment from Pakistan to forget about militancy. 3. Stronger India will try to put their conditions. 4. India will never ever to loose a single Inch of Kashmir. 5. IK or Shah M. Kureshi are not strong enough to convince the Pakistani Awam / Establishment on reality.
Be careful. Don't put any nonsense in Twitter.
Talk between India and Pakistan will not result anything. Simply talking for the sake of talking is useless.
You can often change your circumstances by changing your attitude. - Eleanor Roosevelt
We can't trust this until other side responds too
Its just an Automatically generated diplomatic Mail(letter). Nothing will follow.
again it will prove to be a pre mature statement.
Forget about Kashmir if you want to have positive talks with modi
Finally some sense seems to prevail.I see light at the end of the tunnel.Hope there is no terror attack before any talks begin. I applaud Pakistan informing of attack that was foiled.recently.after getting the information.
Fake news , india asked to curb terror before talks
No use of talks. India has to eliminate radicalised terrorists on its iwn, no matter where they are.
Hope this is true. We are seeing many premature announcements here.
I think u did not read, CONDITIONS APPLY on this letter.
India has never hesitated for talks.All it wants terror related activities must stop and trade routes to Afghanistan must open through Pakistan.Then we will consider about rest of issues suggested by Pakistan.
Who is desperate to talk to whom. Headline says everything.
Good decision. Only way for pak to pay of the loans is through improving trade and when you have a large economy like india next door better improve relation. The CPEC will always be under stress and will take time to frutify as US and allies will keep on creating impediments.
Keep the talks going. We cannot be enemies forever.
Modi will never talk to Pakistan as he had won the elections by anti-Pakistan speeches during elections.
My, isn’t Pakistan the reasonable one? Attacking neighbours and simultaneously asking for talks. How is this supposed to work?
It's called keeping the foe confused. War diplomacy 101.
welcome decision
Dont count the chicken before....??
An arms race between these two intelligent nations competing for the latest technology will only favour war -hungry ,psychopath dealers in the West.It is high time that these two leaders who have inherited this situation over four generations think afresh. The task is challenging,the road tortuous but the resulting benefit for ever thereafter.
power play!!!!!
@Dr. Diarrhea, Pate Karab, "My, isn’t Pakistan the reasonable one? Attacking neighbours and simultaneously asking for talks"
Who did Pakistan attack? India attacked Balakot and Pakistan responded to that by you know what.
If it is a letter from Modi, read every word and line carefully with open and discreet conditionalities.
@Iqbal carrim, Only that India can afford the arms, Pakistan cannot
India will cancel anything anytime, next excuse will be they don’t like the colour of PM Khans shalwar.
@Saif Zulfiqar, Modi will speak if Pakistan taken action on Hafeez saeed and masood azhar....not a house arrest. Irreversible actions required.
Never know what to believe. They announce a lot of things than it turns out not to be true>
@SHAHID SATTAR , stabbing in the back like Kargil, pathankot, 26/11?
when did Modi Government has written you a letter, why always fake news
@Iqbal carrim, Are you in a position to engage in a arms race? Set your economy right or be ready to go the USSR way?
Well, at least something good seems to be emerging out of gun diplomacy, which India lost so humiliatingly!
@Iqbal carrim, for arms race, money is prerequisite and challengeable especially when even lenders are refusing for buying basic needs.
Another round of talks, wastage of time and money. Nothing would come out unless Pakistan shuns terror as state policy.
@SHAHID SATTAR , Who has stabbed whom? I marvel at your amnesia. Lahore bus diplomacy followed by Kargil is only an example. There is a long list.
Dialogue is not in favour of Modi because he has own plans in silence such as his dams building target on indus treaty rivers and many behind the scene plans. Modi is not going to leave kashmir but he will end all the struggle on its behalf. IK is desperate to speak because he knows if he can't stop Modi through dialogue, Modi will surprise them with some disastrous silent traps for pakistan and pakistan will not be able to deal with them later. Modi is planning for a fight on so many fronts that pakistan will have to forget kashmir to cope with it.
Talk talk talk and only talk, nothing else....
@SHAHID SATTAR , The neighbor says that they are stabbed in the back.
Never trust India.
@SHAHID SATTAR , "Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour."
You mean like Kargil, 2008, 1965. Isn't it?
Why can't the two neighbours join hands for the sake of their downtrodden people
From Indias point of view these talks will be met with skepticism. It's seen as another ploy to gain time to regroup. Currently Pakistan is going through a tough phase and needs to economically recover with lesser focus on regular broader issues. But once this crisis is resolved and budgets increase for defense spends , the 'Establishment' will be back to the strategic depth focus .
Modi Ji says Do More
Best of luck. Hope it succeeds at least for a coffee together.
Why talk. There's no love left between the two of us. All the talks are followed by skirmishes, big or small. I fail to understand what purpose it would achieve and what for Pakistan is interested in talks.
Modi's letter says same thing which he has been publicly and it is India's stand also that Talks and Terrorism can't go together. Please read the letter carefully.
Good time pass.... please talk about movies from Bollywood, international politics, the trade war between US and China, etc. have good meals and go back to your work. Other talks will be a waste of time.
He he he
Well history of human civilization says this talks are bound to fail. What is the outcome acceptable to India? - Kashmir as integral part of India and for Pakistan? - Kashmir as integral part of Pakistan. There is no mid way or anything to be achieved unless one gives in. Look at USSR vs USA. Solution was disintegration of one for the disagreement to be solved. Iran vs Iraq , same story. World war 1 or 2, same story. And still we are after this futile idea. Please share one successful talk on an issue of this size in human history.
@Rehan, this also goes same way
@ankit, are you not wishing for a lasting peace in the sub continent ?
India should not trust as usual. Maybe we are already hardening our borders for miles with charges to ensure that no one can get in after the imminent happens.
N'th number of times
N'th number of times
Dear DAWN, it's a fake news, even if your FO saus so. Kindly verify the contents before jumping the gun.
Talk of a talk....here comes the violence and terror
We know Modi better than you, kindly grab the opportunity with both hands please.
Sending jets and rub Marines across the birder is missing,! Hypocrite, talking about environment of trust.
@LAL KABUTAR, your facts are wrong as Indian embassy has clarified that the terror alert did not come from Pak establishment but by random call
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson has clarified that India merely responded to congratulatory messages from Pakistan PM and FM which has been misread as an offer for talks.
@Syed Noorani, till now attitude has been changing circumstances. Nothing in indian media, it's premature announcement, as usual.
Do more
Build trust? Unfortunately will not occur until Kashmir issue is resolved. Not being pessimist but being realistic.
@ajab singh, India needs to stop sending funds and terrorists to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Iran.
@ankit, At this stage even a little thaw in hostilities is big news so relax and hope for the best.
@SHAHID SATTAR , Nobody is stabbing you in the back. If you have delusions and don't understand what is being said, written or agreed to, then the other party is not responsible. It has happened recently with Pakistan's interactions with Trump, China, Saudi, IMF, ADB, Modi and the list goes on.
Talk between India and Pakistan is like Germany and Japan sharing border.
Immature and incompetent leadership by PTI. Always jumping the gun and premature announcements. And... finally U turns.
This announcement by Pakistan sounds like the big gas find expected by Imran Khan....Over optimistic
@DesiDesi, “Its just an Automatically generated diplomatic Mail(letter). Nothing will follow.”. So what you are saying is India has small men occupying big office that they will simply send an auto reply to a diplomatic overture?
@fairplay, "Sending jets and rub Marines across the birder is missing,! Hypocrite, talking about environment of trust."
This was only response to the earlier letters.
Its a formal customary reply to letter reiterating their same old position. Better not to jump the gun and loose face.
Fake news India already refuted all this as baseless.
All he said is to build an atmosphere free of violence and terror . That is India's precondition for talks and it is not an invitation for dialogue .
Fake News.....
Modi is the ' poster boy ' ....... the shots are called by Amit Shah and Ajit Doval.
now why its in media why not media focus on real time ground issues ?? India opened air space for few Pakistani fellows news was not covered by Indian media but Pakistan opened whole world is knowing ?? see diplomacy is not up to public sentiment so things should be expose to public very carefully !! I know this is very positive message so it won't get published though I am writing this !!
@Iqbal carrim, am sorry most of the news in public is censored. Pakistan can never ever compete with India. The lastest developments in terms of technology and preparedness by India is not covered in Pakistan.
In another five years am sorry to say the difference will be North Korea and South Korea.
China also has understood that India is the most important market. Everyday export oriented companies have manufacturing base is moving out. Some to India.
China also is fully aware that it is curtains down as far as US market is concerned. It will fall albeit slowly.
Very unfortunate that the general public is made believe that Pakistan is in centre of everything and very important for all countries. It never was and it will never be. Both US and China are just exploiting a weak government that has neither money nor a strategy.
Who is desperate for talks, is it India or Pakistan.
MOdi hai to Mumkin h, but wait Pakistan has to stop any kind of support to terror group.
Modi COAS talks might be useful but certainly not Imran.
@Akram, stabbing in the back like Kargil, pathankot, 26/11?
SMOKED out of park !! MEA: PM and EAM respond to letters sent by Pakistan leadership. Say India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan. "For this, It is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility," PM Modi tells PM Khan.
@ankit, India is a poor third world country, so stop bragging, neither India is a world power nor it is a rich country. People don't even have the basic necessities of life available.
Lets move forward together!
Modi is elected not selected like Imran khan. Selected will never get respect in Pakistan or outside.
Indian FO has rejected this reporting from Pakistan FO. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-rejects-pakistan-media-report-that-claimed-new-delhi-is-ready-for-talks-with-islamabad/article28084368.ece?homepage=true
@SHAHID SATTAR , like Kargil?
Fake news. India already rejected this news as incorrect.
IK is a great leader, taking the region to conflict resolution by addressing all issues of past 70 years and making other leaders focus on their own peoples welfare.
@SHAHID SATTAR , well said.
fake alert!!
@ankit, So you are saying Modi and Co are liars, their letters are not to be trusted. And you all elected him. Lol
@SHAHID SATTAR ,
"Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour." Are you referring to KARGIL, URI, PATANKOT and Mumbai, my friend. That's why we get worried by any peace process as terror follows any such acts. Always ask the important question, who or which entity stands to lose if peace prevails all around and saviours against "existential threat" are not important.
@Bajake Thokdia, you mean to say more surgical strikes.
@SHAHID SATTAR , agreed just like in past atel bihari vajpay took a bus to the Lahore to gave a message of friendship and peace to the public of Pakistan from India and that time army chief gave India Kargil war in the return gift. Yes so trust deficit is definitely there.
This is my personal opinion that when India intends to talk, intends whole heartedly. We never sabotage talks. But, initially Pakistan desperately wants to talk but becomes casual, suspicious and lazy as talks go on. We have almost always seen unexpected anticlimax, ex.- Kargil.
Nothing is new. Pakistan offered the same and India responded as before.
@SHAHID SATTAR ,
You mean like 1999 Kargil,right?
It would be not easy to start a dialogue between India and Pakistan. Words alone do nothing, because they did nothing. As far as India concerns, the pattern dealing with Pakistan is completey changed. In this time: Walk the talk! As soon as ground reality - for what India asking for long time - beginn to change comprehensively, positive India repercussion would follow.
@SHAHID SATTAR ,
"Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour" We Indians feel the same mutually.
There is no separate solution for Kashmir, other then a comprehencive solution for whole South Asia. In a EU like framework probably Kashmir conflict would spare.
what is there to talk?
@Rakine, CPEC remains fruitless unless the real historical trade and cultural bounds between India and central Asia through Afghanistan get new lifeline.
@Bajake Thokdia, No. Like 1971 as per admission by your own prime minister on his last visit to Bangladesh. Like in Siachen after the Simla agreement.
@Iqbal carrim, Hahaha! Two intelligent nations.
Let kashmir go and accept indian dominance in south asia and that would be right environment to kick start the talks.
Mr. IK peace is always a great thinking and policy. India is not intrested in it. India wants Pakistan breakup. Did you not hear it. Are you moving country to break up with your entrage. I advise you and nation, Pakistan and its people must stop hate spreading on its minorities. When Pakistan will be a grown up? Nigeria is even better than Pakistan!!. When you focus on vocational training and education? Can you ask ME treat your people with due respect and provide those workers theif hard earned salaries. Learn how to work with opposition. And let a corrupt system to fall apart. Kick out Jangheer Tareein from your team, he is also a corrupt man.
@fairplay, You will be happy to learn that India is NOT sending terrorists to Iran, Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. None of these countries has complained of this to my knowledge. At least now that is clarified, will you, Pakistan, agree to stop sending terrorists and arms to Indian side of Kashmir, either through State or Non-State actors?
India refutes Pakistani media claims of agreeing to a dialogue with Islamabad. “In his message, PM MODI said ‘For this, It is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility’. EAM also emphasised the need for an ‘atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence’,”
@ankit, Thank you Dawn for publishing this guys venomous remarks on Peace process. K8ndly give space to Indo Pak ppl who dont feed on negativity and want to end conflict created by English who are now mere spectators