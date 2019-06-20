DAWN.COM

June 20, 2019

Important to build an environment of trust, Modi says in letter to PM Imran

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 20, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have replied to letters by their Pakistani counterparts, said a source in the Foreign Office on Thursday, adding that the officials have "responded positively" to Pakistan's offer for talks.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a letter written to felicitate Modi on assuming office for a second term, had renewed Pakistan's offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve contentious issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and terrorism, to restore peace in the region, and address the problems confronting the people of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the newly appointed Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming office.

According to the Foreign Office source on Thursday, the letters were received by Pakistan through diplomatic channels on Tuesday.

In their response, Modi and Jaishankar wrote about comprehensive and fresh talks between India and Pakistan. They said that India desires normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan, adding that it has always preferred progress and peace of the people.

According to a statement by the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Modi said "it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility". Minister Jaishankar also emphasised the need for an "atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence".

The sentiments from Pakistan "were also appreciated in the letters", said the Foreign Office source.

'Courtesy' handshake

The letters come on the heels of the first face-to-face interaction between the prime ministers last week, which Qureshi described as a "courtesy" meeting. The foreign minister said Imran and Modi shook hands and exchanged pleasantries during their interaction on the sidelines of the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

Soon after coming to power last year, Prime Minister Imran had expressed the hope that sour relations between the nuclear neighbours would become normal.

However, a war-like situation emerged between Pakistan and India in February after a suicide bombing in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed more than 40 Indian security forces personnel. India immediately hurled allegations of Pakistan’s involvement, whereas Islamabad strongly rejected the claim and asked for “actionable evidence”.

The situation aggravated on Feb 25 when Indian fighter jets conducted an airstrike on Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in retaliation of the Pulwama attack. The next day, two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircraft were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in Kashmir and an Indian pilot named Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. However, as a goodwill gesture announced by PM Imran, the pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities.

The premier on a number of occasions had expressed the view that Indian leaders were using anti-Pakistan sentiments to gain people’s support in the polls.

Following Modi's election win in May, the premier telephoned his newly elected Indian counterpart to congratulate him.

Last month, Foreign Minister Qureshi had a chance meeting with the then Indian external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two ministers and the highest-level interaction since the post-Pulwama standoff.

Although Pakistan had closed its airspace for flights to and from India on Feb 26 after the Balakot standoff, Islamabad reportedly made a rare exception for Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meeting.

Pak India Ties
World

On DawnNews

Comments

1000 characters
ankit
Jun 20, 2019 11:17am

Jumping the gun as always, do your work, announce only when you have something concrete agreed.

Somebody replies to a letter as a courtesy, and you are already in public.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 20, 2019 11:18am

Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour.

conspiracy_theory
Jun 20, 2019 11:18am

Yawn!!

Feroz
Jun 20, 2019 11:22am

Another round of fruitless talks on the horizon.

Kris
Jun 20, 2019 11:23am

Something doesn't add up. The ebullience in the language seems out of the ordinary. I would have expected a more circumspect language from India. In any case, this is probably the only chance we have to fix this relationship for the next 5 years to come. If we mess this up, then it's status quo till 2024 at least.

Colaking
Jun 20, 2019 11:24am

My Prediction is 0+0 = 0 Reasons : 1. Pakistan does not want to forget Kashmir because earlier hard stand taken. 2. Impossible to convince Stateless actors /State Actors in Establishment from Pakistan to forget about militancy. 3. Stronger India will try to put their conditions. 4. India will never ever to loose a single Inch of Kashmir. 5. IK or Shah M. Kureshi are not strong enough to convince the Pakistani Awam / Establishment on reality.

Jnix
Jun 20, 2019 11:24am

Be careful. Don't put any nonsense in Twitter.

Manoj kumar Das
Jun 20, 2019 11:24am

Talk between India and Pakistan will not result anything. Simply talking for the sake of talking is useless.

Syed Noorani
Jun 20, 2019 11:25am

You can often change your circumstances by changing your attitude. - Eleanor Roosevelt

Na Maloom Afraad
Jun 20, 2019 11:25am

We can't trust this until other side responds too

DesiDesi
Jun 20, 2019 11:25am

Its just an Automatically generated diplomatic Mail(letter). Nothing will follow.

Syv
Jun 20, 2019 11:26am

again it will prove to be a pre mature statement.

Shiva
Jun 20, 2019 11:27am

Forget about Kashmir if you want to have positive talks with modi

LAL KABUTAR
Jun 20, 2019 11:28am

Finally some sense seems to prevail.I see light at the end of the tunnel.Hope there is no terror attack before any talks begin. I applaud Pakistan informing of attack that was foiled.recently.after getting the information.

ajab singh
Jun 20, 2019 11:28am

Fake news , india asked to curb terror before talks

Bajake Thokdia
Jun 20, 2019 11:30am

No use of talks. India has to eliminate radicalised terrorists on its iwn, no matter where they are.

desi dimag
Jun 20, 2019 11:31am

Hope this is true. We are seeing many premature announcements here.

Alok Satish Kumar Sharma
Jun 20, 2019 11:31am

I think u did not read, CONDITIONS APPLY on this letter.

Prasannajit
Jun 20, 2019 11:32am

India has never hesitated for talks.All it wants terror related activities must stop and trade routes to Afghanistan must open through Pakistan.Then we will consider about rest of issues suggested by Pakistan.

Jes
Jun 20, 2019 11:33am

Who is desperate to talk to whom. Headline says everything.

Rakine
Jun 20, 2019 11:34am

Good decision. Only way for pak to pay of the loans is through improving trade and when you have a large economy like india next door better improve relation. The CPEC will always be under stress and will take time to frutify as US and allies will keep on creating impediments.

Zahid
Jun 20, 2019 11:35am

Keep the talks going. We cannot be enemies forever.

Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 20, 2019 11:35am

Modi will never talk to Pakistan as he had won the elections by anti-Pakistan speeches during elections.

Dr. Diarrhea, Pate Karab
Jun 20, 2019 11:35am

My, isn’t Pakistan the reasonable one? Attacking neighbours and simultaneously asking for talks. How is this supposed to work?

Newborn
Jun 20, 2019 11:36am

It's called keeping the foe confused. War diplomacy 101.

enam
Jun 20, 2019 11:37am

welcome decision

Mohit(US)
Jun 20, 2019 11:37am

Dont count the chicken before....??

Iqbal carrim
Jun 20, 2019 11:38am

An arms race between these two intelligent nations competing for the latest technology will only favour war -hungry ,psychopath dealers in the West.It is high time that these two leaders who have inherited this situation over four generations think afresh. The task is challenging,the road tortuous but the resulting benefit for ever thereafter.

WayToGo
Jun 20, 2019 11:38am

power play!!!!!

Akram
Jun 20, 2019 12:00pm

@Dr. Diarrhea, Pate Karab, "My, isn’t Pakistan the reasonable one? Attacking neighbours and simultaneously asking for talks"

Who did Pakistan attack? India attacked Balakot and Pakistan responded to that by you know what.

Moin
Jun 20, 2019 12:01pm

If it is a letter from Modi, read every word and line carefully with open and discreet conditionalities.

Sach Hai
Jun 20, 2019 12:01pm

@Iqbal carrim, Only that India can afford the arms, Pakistan cannot

Straight talk
Jun 20, 2019 12:01pm

India will cancel anything anytime, next excuse will be they don’t like the colour of PM Khans shalwar.

Abdullah
Jun 20, 2019 12:02pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, Modi will speak if Pakistan taken action on Hafeez saeed and masood azhar....not a house arrest. Irreversible actions required.

Rehan
Jun 20, 2019 12:03pm

Never know what to believe. They announce a lot of things than it turns out not to be true>

Bajake Thokdia
Jun 20, 2019 12:04pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , stabbing in the back like Kargil, pathankot, 26/11?

Ronak Patel
Jun 20, 2019 12:04pm

when did Modi Government has written you a letter, why always fake news

omveer
Jun 20, 2019 12:04pm

@Iqbal carrim, Are you in a position to engage in a arms race? Set your economy right or be ready to go the USSR way?

Falcon1
Jun 20, 2019 12:05pm

Well, at least something good seems to be emerging out of gun diplomacy, which India lost so humiliatingly!

Neshi
Jun 20, 2019 12:05pm

@Iqbal carrim, for arms race, money is prerequisite and challengeable especially when even lenders are refusing for buying basic needs.

K Srinivas Rao
Jun 20, 2019 12:06pm

Another round of talks, wastage of time and money. Nothing would come out unless Pakistan shuns terror as state policy.

andy
Jun 20, 2019 12:08pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , Who has stabbed whom? I marvel at your amnesia. Lahore bus diplomacy followed by Kargil is only an example. There is a long list.

Vaibup
Jun 20, 2019 12:10pm

Dialogue is not in favour of Modi because he has own plans in silence such as his dams building target on indus treaty rivers and many behind the scene plans. Modi is not going to leave kashmir but he will end all the struggle on its behalf. IK is desperate to speak because he knows if he can't stop Modi through dialogue, Modi will surprise them with some disastrous silent traps for pakistan and pakistan will not be able to deal with them later. Modi is planning for a fight on so many fronts that pakistan will have to forget kashmir to cope with it.

raka
Jun 20, 2019 12:11pm

Talk talk talk and only talk, nothing else....

Babu
Jun 20, 2019 12:25pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , The neighbor says that they are stabbed in the back.

Majid
Jun 20, 2019 12:26pm

Never trust India.

NK
Jun 20, 2019 12:26pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , "Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour."

You mean like Kargil, 2008, 1965. Isn't it?

Mas
Jun 20, 2019 12:30pm

Why can't the two neighbours join hands for the sake of their downtrodden people

Critical thinking
Jun 20, 2019 12:31pm

From Indias point of view these talks will be met with skepticism. It's seen as another ploy to gain time to regroup. Currently Pakistan is going through a tough phase and needs to economically recover with lesser focus on regular broader issues. But once this crisis is resolved and budgets increase for defense spends , the 'Establishment' will be back to the strategic depth focus .

Anand
Jun 20, 2019 12:31pm

Modi Ji says Do More

Samir
Jun 20, 2019 12:36pm

Best of luck. Hope it succeeds at least for a coffee together.

K Srinivas Rao
Jun 20, 2019 12:39pm

Why talk. There's no love left between the two of us. All the talks are followed by skirmishes, big or small. I fail to understand what purpose it would achieve and what for Pakistan is interested in talks.

Chacha Jee
Jun 20, 2019 12:39pm

Modi's letter says same thing which he has been publicly and it is India's stand also that Talks and Terrorism can't go together. Please read the letter carefully.

Madhukar Sinha
Jun 20, 2019 12:39pm

Good time pass.... please talk about movies from Bollywood, international politics, the trade war between US and China, etc. have good meals and go back to your work. Other talks will be a waste of time.

Indian
Jun 20, 2019 12:41pm

He he he

Skeptic
Jun 20, 2019 12:41pm

Well history of human civilization says this talks are bound to fail. What is the outcome acceptable to India? - Kashmir as integral part of India and for Pakistan? - Kashmir as integral part of Pakistan. There is no mid way or anything to be achieved unless one gives in. Look at USSR vs USA. Solution was disintegration of one for the disagreement to be solved. Iran vs Iraq , same story. World war 1 or 2, same story. And still we are after this futile idea. Please share one successful talk on an issue of this size in human history.

KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Jun 20, 2019 12:43pm

@Rehan, this also goes same way

Kashmir
Jun 20, 2019 12:44pm

@ankit, are you not wishing for a lasting peace in the sub continent ?

sri1
Jun 20, 2019 12:44pm

India should not trust as usual. Maybe we are already hardening our borders for miles with charges to ensure that no one can get in after the imminent happens.

Venkat
Jun 20, 2019 12:44pm

N'th number of times

Venkat
Jun 20, 2019 12:45pm

N'th number of times

Haramullah
Jun 20, 2019 12:49pm

Dear DAWN, it's a fake news, even if your FO saus so. Kindly verify the contents before jumping the gun.

Pankaj
Jun 20, 2019 12:52pm

Talk of a talk....here comes the violence and terror

Bhaarteey
Jun 20, 2019 12:56pm

We know Modi better than you, kindly grab the opportunity with both hands please.

fairplay
Jun 20, 2019 12:57pm

Sending jets and rub Marines across the birder is missing,! Hypocrite, talking about environment of trust.

Sanjay Capoor
Jun 20, 2019 12:57pm

@LAL KABUTAR, your facts are wrong as Indian embassy has clarified that the terror alert did not come from Pak establishment but by random call

Last Word
Jun 20, 2019 12:59pm

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson has clarified that India merely responded to congratulatory messages from Pakistan PM and FM which has been misread as an offer for talks.

Rana Talukdar
Jun 20, 2019 12:59pm

@Syed Noorani, till now attitude has been changing circumstances. Nothing in indian media, it's premature announcement, as usual.

Anand
Jun 20, 2019 12:59pm

Do more

Suresh Tekade
Jun 20, 2019 01:01pm

Build trust? Unfortunately will not occur until Kashmir issue is resolved. Not being pessimist but being realistic.

fairplay
Jun 20, 2019 01:01pm

@ajab singh, India needs to stop sending funds and terrorists to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Iran.

Bilal
Jun 20, 2019 01:02pm

@ankit, At this stage even a little thaw in hostilities is big news so relax and hope for the best.

Random Indian
Jun 20, 2019 01:03pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , Nobody is stabbing you in the back. If you have delusions and don't understand what is being said, written or agreed to, then the other party is not responsible. It has happened recently with Pakistan's interactions with Trump, China, Saudi, IMF, ADB, Modi and the list goes on.

desi dimag
Jun 20, 2019 01:03pm

Talk between India and Pakistan is like Germany and Japan sharing border.

RAja Raman
Jun 20, 2019 01:04pm

Immature and incompetent leadership by PTI. Always jumping the gun and premature announcements. And... finally U turns.

Rao
Jun 20, 2019 01:05pm

This announcement by Pakistan sounds like the big gas find expected by Imran Khan....Over optimistic

Bilal
Jun 20, 2019 01:06pm

@DesiDesi, “Its just an Automatically generated diplomatic Mail(letter). Nothing will follow.”. So what you are saying is India has small men occupying big office that they will simply send an auto reply to a diplomatic overture?

RAja Raman
Jun 20, 2019 01:06pm

@fairplay, "Sending jets and rub Marines across the birder is missing,! Hypocrite, talking about environment of trust."

This was only response to the earlier letters.

Bitter Truth
Jun 20, 2019 01:07pm

Its a formal customary reply to letter reiterating their same old position. Better not to jump the gun and loose face.

Hazrat
Jun 20, 2019 01:08pm

Fake news India already refuted all this as baseless.

Tripathy
Jun 20, 2019 01:10pm

All he said is to build an atmosphere free of violence and terror . That is India's precondition for talks and it is not an invitation for dialogue .

Vish
Jun 20, 2019 01:11pm

Fake News.....

Parvez
Jun 20, 2019 01:16pm

Modi is the ' poster boy ' ....... the shots are called by Amit Shah and Ajit Doval.

Manas
Jun 20, 2019 01:16pm

now why its in media why not media focus on real time ground issues ?? India opened air space for few Pakistani fellows news was not covered by Indian media but Pakistan opened whole world is knowing ?? see diplomacy is not up to public sentiment so things should be expose to public very carefully !! I know this is very positive message so it won't get published though I am writing this !!

Baes
Jun 20, 2019 01:18pm

@Iqbal carrim, am sorry most of the news in public is censored. Pakistan can never ever compete with India. The lastest developments in terms of technology and preparedness by India is not covered in Pakistan.

In another five years am sorry to say the difference will be North Korea and South Korea.

China also has understood that India is the most important market. Everyday export oriented companies have manufacturing base is moving out. Some to India.

China also is fully aware that it is curtains down as far as US market is concerned. It will fall albeit slowly.

Very unfortunate that the general public is made believe that Pakistan is in centre of everything and very important for all countries. It never was and it will never be. Both US and China are just exploiting a weak government that has neither money nor a strategy.

Joker
Jun 20, 2019 01:19pm

Who is desperate for talks, is it India or Pakistan.

KSRana
Jun 20, 2019 01:20pm

MOdi hai to Mumkin h, but wait Pakistan has to stop any kind of support to terror group.

Prateik
Jun 20, 2019 01:20pm

Modi COAS talks might be useful but certainly not Imran.

420.
Jun 20, 2019 01:20pm

@Akram, stabbing in the back like Kargil, pathankot, 26/11?

TONY
Jun 20, 2019 01:21pm

SMOKED out of park !! MEA: PM and EAM respond to letters sent by Pakistan leadership. Say India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan. "For this, It is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility," PM Modi tells PM Khan.

SkyHawk
Jun 20, 2019 01:22pm

@ankit, India is a poor third world country, so stop bragging, neither India is a world power nor it is a rich country. People don't even have the basic necessities of life available.

Shahid
Jun 20, 2019 01:23pm

Lets move forward together!

Shahid Akram
Jun 20, 2019 01:23pm

Modi is elected not selected like Imran khan. Selected will never get respect in Pakistan or outside.

Vishal_Indian
Jun 20, 2019 01:24pm

Indian FO has rejected this reporting from Pakistan FO. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-rejects-pakistan-media-report-that-claimed-new-delhi-is-ready-for-talks-with-islamabad/article28084368.ece?homepage=true

Raj
Jun 20, 2019 01:24pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , like Kargil?

Mian
Jun 20, 2019 01:24pm

Fake news. India already rejected this news as incorrect.

Zak
Jun 20, 2019 01:25pm

IK is a great leader, taking the region to conflict resolution by addressing all issues of past 70 years and making other leaders focus on their own peoples welfare.

Zak
Jun 20, 2019 01:25pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , well said.

Mahesh
Jun 20, 2019 01:26pm

fake alert!!

Zak
Jun 20, 2019 01:26pm

@ankit, So you are saying Modi and Co are liars, their letters are not to be trusted. And you all elected him. Lol

Ravi
Jun 20, 2019 01:27pm

@SHAHID SATTAR ,
"Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour." Are you referring to KARGIL, URI, PATANKOT and Mumbai, my friend. That's why we get worried by any peace process as terror follows any such acts. Always ask the important question, who or which entity stands to lose if peace prevails all around and saviours against "existential threat" are not important.

Goodwill
Jun 20, 2019 01:33pm

@Bajake Thokdia, you mean to say more surgical strikes.

nomad
Jun 20, 2019 01:33pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , agreed just like in past atel bihari vajpay took a bus to the Lahore to gave a message of friendship and peace to the public of Pakistan from India and that time army chief gave India Kargil war in the return gift. Yes so trust deficit is definitely there.

Bhaarteey
Jun 20, 2019 01:33pm

This is my personal opinion that when India intends to talk, intends whole heartedly. We never sabotage talks. But, initially Pakistan desperately wants to talk but becomes casual, suspicious and lazy as talks go on. We have almost always seen unexpected anticlimax, ex.- Kargil.

Swiss Neutral
Jun 20, 2019 01:37pm

Nothing is new. Pakistan offered the same and India responded as before.

M
Jun 20, 2019 01:55pm

@SHAHID SATTAR ,
You mean like 1999 Kargil,right?

NPS
Jun 20, 2019 01:57pm

It would be not easy to start a dialogue between India and Pakistan. Words alone do nothing, because they did nothing. As far as India concerns, the pattern dealing with Pakistan is completey changed. In this time: Walk the talk! As soon as ground reality - for what India asking for long time - beginn to change comprehensively, positive India repercussion would follow.

Vijay Salem
Jun 20, 2019 02:00pm

@SHAHID SATTAR ,
"Have high hopes and get ready to be stabbed in the back as has always happened in the past with this neighbour" We Indians feel the same mutually.

NPS
Jun 20, 2019 02:03pm

There is no separate solution for Kashmir, other then a comprehencive solution for whole South Asia. In a EU like framework probably Kashmir conflict would spare.

Raj
Jun 20, 2019 02:06pm

what is there to talk?

NPS
Jun 20, 2019 02:07pm

@Rakine, CPEC remains fruitless unless the real historical trade and cultural bounds between India and central Asia through Afghanistan get new lifeline.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 20, 2019 02:07pm

@Bajake Thokdia, No. Like 1971 as per admission by your own prime minister on his last visit to Bangladesh. Like in Siachen after the Simla agreement.

Ordinary
Jun 20, 2019 02:11pm

@Iqbal carrim, Hahaha! Two intelligent nations.

Atty
Jun 20, 2019 02:19pm

Let kashmir go and accept indian dominance in south asia and that would be right environment to kick start the talks.

Azhar
Jun 20, 2019 02:20pm

Mr. IK peace is always a great thinking and policy. India is not intrested in it. India wants Pakistan breakup. Did you not hear it. Are you moving country to break up with your entrage. I advise you and nation, Pakistan and its people must stop hate spreading on its minorities. When Pakistan will be a grown up? Nigeria is even better than Pakistan!!. When you focus on vocational training and education? Can you ask ME treat your people with due respect and provide those workers theif hard earned salaries. Learn how to work with opposition. And let a corrupt system to fall apart. Kick out Jangheer Tareein from your team, he is also a corrupt man.

Saigal
Jun 20, 2019 02:20pm

@fairplay, You will be happy to learn that India is NOT sending terrorists to Iran, Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. None of these countries has complained of this to my knowledge. At least now that is clarified, will you, Pakistan, agree to stop sending terrorists and arms to Indian side of Kashmir, either through State or Non-State actors?

Jimmy
Jun 20, 2019 02:20pm

India refutes Pakistani media claims of agreeing to a dialogue with Islamabad. “In his message, PM MODI said ‘For this, It is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility’. EAM also emphasised the need for an ‘atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence’,”

Ali
Jun 20, 2019 02:20pm

@ankit, Thank you Dawn for publishing this guys venomous remarks on Peace process. K8ndly give space to Indo Pak ppl who dont feed on negativity and want to end conflict created by English who are now mere spectators

