Production order issued for Zardari

Nadir GuramaniJune 19, 2019

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend the ongoing NA session. ─ AP/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend the ongoing NA session. ─ AP/File

The National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday issued a production order for former president Asif Zardari who had been taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.

The production order dated June 19 has been issued for the ongoing NA session that was called on June 10 to discuss the finance bill.

According to the production order, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser "considers the presence of Mr Asif Ali Zardari during the said session necessary".

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, the Honourable Speaker has been pleased to summon Mr Asif Ali Zardari, Member, National Assembly to attend the said session at the Parliament House, Islamabad," the order stated.

"You are therefore directed to produce Mr Asif Ali Zardari, Member, National Assembly at the commencement of each sitting of the National Assembly before the Seargeant-at-arms at the Parliament House, Islamabad, who shall, after the conclusion of the sittings deliver him into your custody accordingly."

Copies of the order signed by additional secretary were sent to the NAB chairman and director general, the interior secretary, the Punjab chief secretary, chief commissioner Islamabad, and the police chiefs of Islamabad and Punjab.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who spoke briefly at the start of today's NA session, had urged the speaker to issue production orders for his father, PML-N's Saad Rafique, and two Waziristan MNAs, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Zardari's sister, Faryal Talpur, was taken into NAB custody on June 14. Both PPP leaders are currently on remand.

Fake Accounts

Nauman M
Jun 20, 2019 12:00am

What does a production order mean? This makes a mockery of everything that is legal.

Recommend 0
A Voter
Jun 20, 2019 12:01am

Good decision by the speaker and good campaign by the opposition. One is innocent till proven guilty and parliamentary traditions must continue.

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 20, 2019 12:04am

Poor Zardari. Not.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 20, 2019 12:06am

Every time he will attend the session he will give victory sign. These looters are absolutely shameless.

Recommend 0
SAL
Jun 20, 2019 12:06am

Why?

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 20, 2019 12:08am

A criminal Mr. Asif Ali Zardari will give BHASHAN (speech) in the National Assembly on budget.

What a nation we are.

Sad very sad.

Recommend 0
BTS
Jun 20, 2019 12:14am

Verified Criminals in NA, what a country.

Recommend 0
Wazir 1
Jun 20, 2019 12:15am

Rules followed in Zardari's case. But what about the rest of arrested law makers? After all right is might.

Recommend 0

