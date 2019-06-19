PCB to review cricket team, support personnel's 3-year performance after World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) will carry out a "robust" review and analysis of the cricket team and support staff's performances over the last three years once the World Cup has concluded, members of the PCB's Board of Governors decided at a meeting on Wednesday.
The findings and recommendations of the review will be submitted to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the BoG.
The Board agreed that the teams's performance in the tournament had been "below expectation", but hoped that the Greenshirts would "utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high".
The PCB BoG also "expressed faith, support and confidence in the side", a PCB press release stated.
The Pakistan cricket team has so far played four group stage matches in the World Cup tournament, out of which it has won just one. One match, which had been scheduled against Sri Lanka, was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled and points were split.
The meeting was attended by Mani, Asad Ali Khan (Member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (Member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (Member), Muhammad Imran Farookhi (Member), Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Member), Shahdost (Member), Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).
Pcb should be disappointed with itself for own mismanagement first.
PCB is responsible for the team’s poor performance. Now they are selling opium of come back. Treat the root cause of the disease rather than treating the symptoms.
PCB chairman and members should resign if they have some dignity which they have none
Pakistani cricketers look malnourished, lack physical fitness.
Don't worry they are at least making money and getting some revenue into Pakistan be happy for it....
So much criticism even when Pakistan is not out of world cup yet.
Pakistan is rated above Afghanistan in points table.Be happy .
everybody is disappointed, fact remains we have doubled our population since 1990 with same amount of resources.
How many times has that happened, and what results have we got out of these analysis? 2003, 2007, after every disastrous tour of Australia and South Africa, nothing happens. I suggest that the PCB stop blaming players and, for once, accept that the entire cricket and administrative structure of the PCB is at fault, and then start building everything from scratch.
This is only going to put more pressure on the team in upcoming matches. PCB should have waited till WC over
A familiar usual response after every failure and blunder!
Someone please tell PCB that world cup is not over yet. Absolute rubbish from them to issue such a statement at this time!
@Bipul, A lovable positiveness and optimism. Keep it up!
Look at PCB's own performance and they have a gall to criticize the team when World Cup is not even over yet! Shameful!
I think we are the only board that relies on melodrama more than professionalism. I have yet to see a "professional" cricketer from Pakistan in its entire history - except for the likes of Imran Khan, Majid Khan, etc
Nobody said that Pakistan played below expectation when Pakistan lost to England in 4 matches, one after the other. I think we need to lower our expectations from a team that is mediocre, at best. We are at number 9 in the ICC rankings. Only Afghanistan is below us.
How come with 2 more wins you can qualify. Are you getting some preferential treatment
Please feed the team properly so that they don't get the urge to devour burgers in sheesha joints.
On the look of it the team resembles bunch of bored uncles.
And who will review PCBs performance?
Can't believe this unprofessionalism & mismanagement... Come on guys they still have chance. As of now it's time to support them. Speak/act positively. Someone got to have management degree in PCB. Make use of basic management principles... On second thought very happy to see this havoc... Karma coming back to haunt. Pakistan holding edge over one to one encounter with India but that is gained through cheating I'm Sharjah matches. Check record on neutral venues and you will find India having upper hand
What were they expecting ? Surely not a world cup victory . This has been the case for the lady 3-4 world cups . Other teams have caught up , we have not produced a world class player in the last ten years .
Dear PCB Management,
THE WORLD CUP ISN'T OVER YET!
Try NOT to demotivate the team!
Regards
Except Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Amir the rest of the team is absolutely minnow quality.
whole pcb structure and cricket team needs full revamp don’t take piece meal approach it hasn’t worked in past
The reason of downfall of sports industry in Pakistan is because all got politicized so doesn't matter how many meetings you do I don't see any improvement till merit becomes the only criteria for all positions either it's in management or as player.
Team is out of shape the picture shown here 3 players out of 4 has protruding bellies. There is no discipline.
Funny, none of those names have anything to do with cricket.
PCB mistimed it. It is conspicuously clear that PCB is cheating and blackmailing their own team so that they can be (de)motivated to win their remaining matches. Totally cruel on part of PCB. Sarfaraz and the team have already been sufficiently demoralised by one and all. PCB is patron and even with the best intention, such behaviour of PCB & that too in mid way of the tournament cannot be justified.
so form another JIT in PCB now and waste everyones time. the results are right infront of us the desctruction has been happening since more than past 5 years.. PCB is biggest to be blamed along woth senior cricketers that still want some steak in Pakistan cricket one way or another. Fire everyone bring in fresh talent and fresh minds at all levels.
@Concerned , Well said
They need to have a quarterly audit system to assess all employees of PCB and its players.
Inzamam forced Sarfaraz to field first. He doesn't want any Karachi based player to lead the team. He has formed a grouping with Imad, Imam, Malik. Sarfaraz even wanted a different team for clash against India. But Inzamam forced this team selection on him. His mere presence in England raises many questions. If anyone should be sacked, it should be Inzamam and his group.
@Rahid Sami, what are they, babies? They are fully grown men who need to take criticism in the chin and come back stronger... all this nonsense of not criticising them too much is just foolishness... they need to be told sternly to fix up otherwise find another profession.
PCB under old management is responsible for the mess you see now - let’s see if new management are the same or not but one thing is for sure inzimam has to go...
With players having lack of fitness and bulging tummies how do you expect to win?