PCB to review cricket team, support personnel's 3-year performance after World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) will carry out a "robust" review and analysis of the cricket team and support staff's performances over the last three years once the World Cup has concluded, members of the PCB's Board of Governors decided at a meeting on Wednesday.

The findings and recommendations of the review will be submitted to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the BoG.

The Board agreed that the teams's performance in the tournament had been "below expectation", but hoped that the Greenshirts would "utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high".

The PCB BoG also "expressed faith, support and confidence in the side", a PCB press release stated.

The Pakistan cricket team has so far played four group stage matches in the World Cup tournament, out of which it has won just one. One match, which had been scheduled against Sri Lanka, was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled and points were split.

The meeting was attended by Mani, Asad Ali Khan (Member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (Member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (Member), Muhammad Imran Farookhi (Member), Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Member), Shahdost (Member), Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).