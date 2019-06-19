PCB to review cricket side, support personnel's 3-year performance after World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will review and analyse the performances of the cricket side and team support personnel over the last three years once the World Cup has concluded, the body's Board of Governors decided at a meeting on Wednesday.
The Pakistan cricket team has so far played four group stage matches in the World Cup tournament, out of which it has won just one. A match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.
The team's disappointing performance against India on Sunday prompted criticism from various quarters, including former cricketers, with questions raised over the side's preparation and the structure of cricket in the country.
The findings and recommendations of the review will be submitted to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the BoG for their consideration, a press release issued by the PCB stated.
The Board agreed that the teams's performance in the tournament had been "below expectation", but hoped that the Greenshirts would "utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high".
The PCB BoG also "expressed faith, support and confidence in the side", the statement said.
The meeting was attended by Mani, Asad Ali Khan (Member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (Member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (Member), Muhammad Imran Farookhi (Member), Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Member), Shahdost (Member), Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).
Pcb should be disappointed with itself for own mismanagement first.
PCB is responsible for the team’s poor performance. Now they are selling opium of come back. Treat the root cause of the disease rather than treating the symptoms.
PCB chairman and members should resign if they have some dignity which they have none
Pakistani cricketers look malnourished, lack physical fitness.
Don't worry they are at least making money and getting some revenue into Pakistan be happy for it....
So much criticism even when Pakistan is not out of world cup yet.
Pakistan is rated above Afghanistan in points table.Be happy .
everybody is disappointed, fact remains we have doubled our population since 1990 with same amount of resources.
How many times has that happened, and what results have we got out of these analysis? 2003, 2007, after every disastrous tour of Australia and South Africa, nothing happens. I suggest that the PCB stop blaming players and, for once, accept that the entire cricket and administrative structure of the PCB is at fault, and then start building everything from scratch.
This is only going to put more pressure on the team in upcoming matches. PCB should have waited till WC over
A familiar usual response after every failure and blunder!
Someone please tell PCB that world cup is not over yet. Absolute rubbish from them to issue such a statement at this time!
@Bipul, A lovable positiveness and optimism. Keep it up!
Look at PCB's own performance and they have a gall to criticize the team when World Cup is not even over yet! Shameful!
I think we are the only board that relies on melodrama more than professionalism. I have yet to see a "professional" cricketer from Pakistan in its entire history - except for the likes of Imran Khan, Majid Khan, etc
Nobody said that Pakistan played below expectation when Pakistan lost to England in 4 matches, one after the other. I think we need to lower our expectations from a team that is mediocre, at best. We are at number 9 in the ICC rankings. Only Afghanistan is below us.
How come with 2 more wins you can qualify. Are you getting some preferential treatment
Please feed the team properly so that they don't get the urge to devour burgers in sheesha joints.
On the look of it the team resembles bunch of bored uncles.
And who will review PCBs performance?
Can't believe this unprofessionalism & mismanagement... Come on guys they still have chance. As of now it's time to support them. Speak/act positively. Someone got to have management degree in PCB. Make use of basic management principles... On second thought very happy to see this havoc... Karma coming back to haunt. Pakistan holding edge over one to one encounter with India but that is gained through cheating I'm Sharjah matches. Check record on neutral venues and you will find India having upper hand
What were they expecting ? Surely not a world cup victory . This has been the case for the lady 3-4 world cups . Other teams have caught up , we have not produced a world class player in the last ten years .
Dear PCB Management,
THE WORLD CUP ISN'T OVER YET!
Try NOT to demotivate the team!
Regards
Except Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Amir the rest of the team is absolutely minnow quality.
whole pcb structure and cricket team needs full revamp don’t take piece meal approach it hasn’t worked in past
The reason of downfall of sports industry in Pakistan is because all got politicized so doesn't matter how many meetings you do I don't see any improvement till merit becomes the only criteria for all positions either it's in management or as player.
Team is out of shape the picture shown here 3 players out of 4 has protruding bellies. There is no discipline.
Funny, none of those names have anything to do with cricket.
PCB mistimed it. It is conspicuously clear that PCB is cheating and blackmailing their own team so that they can be (de)motivated to win their remaining matches. Totally cruel on part of PCB. Sarfaraz and the team have already been sufficiently demoralised by one and all. PCB is patron and even with the best intention, such behaviour of PCB & that too in mid way of the tournament cannot be justified.
so form another JIT in PCB now and waste everyones time. the results are right infront of us the desctruction has been happening since more than past 5 years.. PCB is biggest to be blamed along woth senior cricketers that still want some steak in Pakistan cricket one way or another. Fire everyone bring in fresh talent and fresh minds at all levels.
@Concerned , Well said
They need to have a quarterly audit system to assess all employees of PCB and its players.
Inzamam forced Sarfaraz to field first. He doesn't want any Karachi based player to lead the team. He has formed a grouping with Imad, Imam, Malik. Sarfaraz even wanted a different team for clash against India. But Inzamam forced this team selection on him. His mere presence in England raises many questions. If anyone should be sacked, it should be Inzamam and his group.
@Rahid Sami, what are they, babies? They are fully grown men who need to take criticism in the chin and come back stronger... all this nonsense of not criticising them too much is just foolishness... they need to be told sternly to fix up otherwise find another profession.
PCB under old management is responsible for the mess you see now - let’s see if new management are the same or not but one thing is for sure inzimam has to go...
With players having lack of fitness and bulging tummies how do you expect to win?
Our world cup has concluded.
This is not what we want to hear!
Dont need review ,stand all of them in a row except aamir and shoot all of them.they made insult pakistan all over the world.high paid players and performance nil.
Send chief selector to home and penalize all players. They are lazy and sloppy. Preparation and extensive training required a hard work.
Pls let them play first instead of creating more kiosk, Pak is not the only team or its not first time for any team showing such performance. Admin won't get any thing by taking quick decisions now.
First of all call Inzi back. And I wanted to ask what are the specific job roles of the people who attended this meeting and how many of them have any knowledge of the game or of cricket administration. It just sounds like far too many people on the payroll not working hard enough for earning their dough.
Selection has been based on language and region discrimination, and parchis. Obviously, this would be the result. Selection committee needs to be revamped, before making any changes in team.
What nonsense is this.? Halfway through the tournament these guys have started doing how to do a postmortem? Just because they lost against India? Isn't this the same thing that happened during the champions trophy?..Lost a couple of matches before losing against India..Then all hell broke loose...As if they wanted the Pak team to come back then and there..What happened after that?..The Pakistan team went and won the tournament ..So just let them play the rest of 4 matches before deciding all these circus
Pakistani cricket cannot be fixed before Pakistan itself is fixed.
Therefore,.expect this underperformance to continue, no matter what the PCB does.
By the way, the pain seems to be mostly that Pakistan lost to India specifically. There was no such hullabaloo when Pakistan lost consistently to Australia, New Zealand and England, whole series one after another. But lose one match to India, and all hell breaks loose.
So the performance of cricket team will be reviewed by people who never held a bat or ball in hand!
Too early or too late?
All the rest of the matches will be won by Pakistan and they will bring cheers to Pakistan....
We are the most unpredictable team. Let us hope that, the Greenshirts really utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches and bounce back strongly to finish on a high.
I am sure, there will be a post mortem after the ODI world cup and, it is likely that selection committee, coaches, captain and some players contracts will be terminated for poor performance and lack of mental and physical preparation.
Imam is wearing glasses, please guide him else he cannot see...
@M. Emad, what happened to well fed Afghan cricketers?
Too little to late - someone should review the PCB in parallel
In the private sector when you are not performing changes at every level are made . Companies answer to their shareholders, in this case the shareholders are the fans and we are not happy with the PCB , management or players - there has to be a complete overhaul and massive changes at every level
@Arsalan Iqtidar Khan, it is over for Pakistan
Somebody ask them what is Inzimam doing in England?? Who approved the vacation and who recommended it??
As a cricketing body, you should have known where this team stands. The second issue is team discipline which is management's responsibility. Those in the team who think they are on an all paid vacation in England with their families should be disbanded for life.
What about 1-year performance from Jul 18 to Jun 19
From among the members has anyone played ever.
Apart from change of team food habits change and yoga be made compulsory including support staff.
Do first thing first. Introspect.
Najam Sathi should have stayed
Press release in the middle of the tournament will put unnecessary pressure on the support staff. PCB is acting extremely unprofessional in the middle of the tournament
Not yet over! Fight back
As of June 19th, Pakistan has lost 3 (not 2 games) Please fix the error.
Contradicting themselves.
Couldnt recognize a single name in the governing board. If they are with cricket background, it doesn't appear to be a very prominent one, like performing well at the highest level.
Do not blame PCB for all the performances,WHAT about the SO called professional players,I would blame the players instead of others,it is the players who are playing like kids.I always blame the players.They need to be sorted out,once for all.AND let the YOUNG blood in train them and train them hard.