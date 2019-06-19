PCB to review cricket side, support personnel's 3-year performance after World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will review and analyse the performances of the cricket side and team support personnel over the last three years once the World Cup has concluded, the body's Board of Governors decided at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Pakistan cricket team has so far played four group stage matches in the World Cup tournament, out of which it has won just one. A match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

The team's disappointing performance against India on Sunday prompted criticism from various quarters, including former cricketers, with questions raised over the side's preparation and the structure of cricket in the country.

The findings and recommendations of the review will be submitted to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the BoG for their consideration, a press release issued by the PCB stated.

The Board agreed that the teams's performance in the tournament had been "below expectation", but hoped that the Greenshirts would "utilise all their talent and potential in the remaining matches to bounce back strongly and finish on a high".

The PCB BoG also "expressed faith, support and confidence in the side", the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Mani, Asad Ali Khan (Member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (Member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (Member), Muhammad Imran Farookhi (Member), Muhammad Ayaz Butt (Member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Member), Shahdost (Member), Akbar Durrani (Ex-Officio).