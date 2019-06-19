Artificial intelligence to help judiciary's performance: CJP
Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday announced that the judicial sector will be making use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to facilitate dispensation of justice.
The chief justice, while addressing judicial officers belonging to Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC), recounted reforms and changes that had been introduced in the judicial sector for this purpose.
In addition to the introduction of e-Courts, the chief justice said, "We are already tapping into Artificial Intelligence ─ the latest technology in the world. We have already contacted bodies that deal with AI, we held meetings [with experts] on how to use it."
He said that historical records of cases and their judgements would be uploaded to a database accessible to judges everywhere.
A state-of-the-art research centre has already been established in the Supreme Court for this purpose, the chief justice said, adding that some infrastructure has been put in place, a search engine has been installed and a few more will be installed in the near future.
Furthermore, he said, three judges and seven researchers will be going to the United States to further study the system.
The chief justice said that in the first phase, the AI system would be installed under which any judge in any location in the country would be able to input the facts of the cases they are hearing into the database and receive information about similar cases and what their judgements were.
In the next phase, judges — before deciding their cases — would be able to put facts of their respective cases in the system and it will suggest a decision of the case. The system will assess the provided facts, process the information on the basis of already available data of settled cases before suggesting a decision of a case.
"If the decision suggested by the system is different from the judge's own conclusions, at least the judge will be cautious about his verdict," he said, expressing hope that the process would encourage judges to reflect on their decisions and make better judgements using the information accessible to them.
He said that all the judges in the country would be able to access the central research centre at the apex court.
A great revolutionary initiative by CJP
But this system would restrict the creative interpretation of individual judges because they will be relying more on the previous judgements without taking stock of latest factors of environmental determinism.
First of all make sure you guys don't bow down from the pressure of holy cows like you have been doing for 70 years. After that you can talk all the techie stuff you want to. We all know what you and your fellow Judges are doing these days.
How about you start with “common sense” first. Cases are pending for years in lower courts!!!
@Ali, it will provide more information to the judges to make informed decision. Remember the final judgement is with the judge.
Artificial intelligence versus natural apathy? Are we solving the right problem? Or is this another red herring which keeps us from doing the very real (not artificial) and very hard work of basic judicial reform?
One suggestion: to avoid embarrassing the current SC, please don’t run this algorithm on any of the recent judgments rendered by the apex court. Because if the algorithm is even remotely intelligent, we know which way the needle will tilt.
@Ali, You dont need creativity for a judgement. You make decisions on the basis of evidence and law. The nature of crimes in true wholistic sense doesnt change with time, only with evolution of technology the nature of evidence has changed..Important thing to see would be if it is a novel idea started by CJP here in Pakistan or it has been applied before...Nonetheless it will prove to be a good experimentation...
Why do we need any judges if artificial intelligence can decide cases faster and more fairly? The answer is that the reality of any artificial system is still far far away from its promise/hype. This is at best a tool to assist judges. Please don’t present it as a panacea
Given the abysmal state of our justice system, flipping a coin to decide cases will be a huge step forward. Forget artificial intelligence - fight distractions which keep us from implementing real judicial reforms.
I am sure this will benefit the quick decision making. It will be good combination of AI and Human Judge systems.. we must adopt the new technologies
Is someone joking? Have you been to courts.They can't even put up a proper list of cases. Don't try to run before you can walk..