Artificial intelligence to help judiciary's performance: CJP

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday announced that the judicial sector will be making use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to facilitate dispensation of justice.

The chief justice, while addressing judicial officers belonging to Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC), recounted reforms and changes that had been introduced in the judicial sector for this purpose.

In addition to the introduction of e-Courts, the chief justice said, "We are already tapping into Artificial Intelligence ─ the latest technology in the world. We have already contacted bodies that deal with AI, we held meetings [with experts] on how to use it."

He said that historical records of cases and their judgements would be uploaded to a database accessible to judges everywhere.

A state-of-the-art research centre has already been established in the Supreme Court for this purpose, the chief justice said, adding that some infrastructure has been put in place, a search engine has been installed and a few more will be installed in the near future.

Furthermore, he said, three judges and seven researchers will be going to the United States to further study the system.

The chief justice said that in the first phase, the AI system would be installed under which any judge in any location in the country would be able to input the facts of the cases they are hearing into the database and receive information about similar cases and what their judgements were.

In the next phase, judges — before deciding their cases — would be able to put facts of their respective cases in the system and it will suggest a decision of the case. The system will assess the provided facts, process the information on the basis of already available data of settled cases before suggesting a decision of a case.

"If the decision suggested by the system is different from the judge's own conclusions, at least the judge will be cautious about his verdict," he said, expressing hope that the process would encourage judges to reflect on their decisions and make better judgements using the information accessible to them.

He said that all the judges in the country would be able to access the central research centre at the apex court.