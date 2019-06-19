DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Balochistan govt presents Rs419.9bn budget amid opposition uproar

Syed Ali Shah | Dawn.comUpdated June 19, 2019

Email

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi will announce the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year. ─ Online/File
Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi will announce the provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year. ─ Online/File

The Balochistan government on Wednesday announced a Rs419.92 billion budget with a Rs41.71bn deficit amid chaos in the provincial assembly.

The session was delayed for over two hours as opposition members protested over not receiving copies of the provincial budget document in a timely manner. MPAs belonging to the BNP-M, JUI-F, and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) staged a protest to vent their anger, and photographs of the assembly following the protest showed the floor littered with tattered copies of the budget.

Opposition Leader in the Balochistan Assembly Advocate Malik Sikandar complained there was "no sign of progress in the province", while former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani described the budget to reporters outside the assembly as an "anti-masses budget".

BNP-M lawmaker Sanaullah Baloch expressed concern that the "rulers have failed to address key concerns of the masses in the budget".

Key features of proposed budget:

  • Size of budget: Rs419.92bn
  • Total current expenditure: Rs293.58bn
  • Total provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP): Rs100.57bn
  • Federal-funded projects outside PSDP: Rs18.2bn
  • Foreign project assistance: Rs7.56bn
  • Total revenue: Rs372.213bn
  • Total deficit: Rs41.71bn

The provincial government in its latest budget proposed increasing expenditure in multiple social sectors, including education (10 per cent increase), health (26pc), social protection (468pc), and law and order (11.7pc), according to a document obtained by DawnNewsTV.

Key social welfare expenditures in the FY2019-20 budget include:

  • Education: Rs58.14bn
  • Health: Rs26.04bn
  • Social protection: Rs5.6bn
  • Law and order: Rs38.59bn
  • Salaries: Rs151.3bn
  • Pensions: Rs33.78bn

Highlights of the budget note that investments will be increased by 55pc from Rs10bn to Rs15.5bn in the coming fiscal. Additionally, reform initiatives are underway for tax policy, debt management, risk assessment and investment management.

The health budget will also be decentralised from a provincial level to rural health centers, the document said, adding that the budget will also allocate funds for the establishment of universities and campuses for the first time.

Budget20
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Target: Iran?

Target: Iran?

The Iranian leaders won’t be penning any love letters to Trump.
House of feud

House of feud

Zahid Hussain
In the last 10 months, there has hardly been any serious debate on critical policy matters inside the NA.

Editorial

June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
Updated June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...
June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.