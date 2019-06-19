'Happy that MQM is getting another ministry,' says Bilawal
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to give the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) another ministry.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to give another ministry to MQM after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders. Presently, the MQM has two federal ministries — law and information technology.
According to the PM Office, the prime minister also decided to announce development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.
Speaking to the media before the National Assembly session, Bilawal said: "It is a matter of happiness for me that someone from my province is getting a ministry."
"I hope that all the promises Imran Khan has made to the country will be fulfilled. At this point, none of the promises the prime minister has made have come true. Imran Khan had promised a desalination plant for Karachi. The Sindh government is ready to cooperate in the matter, but the prime minister has backed out," he said, while criticising the PTI government.
"Imran Khan promised a Karachi Package, but the funds allocated in there are not enough. The way the funds are being given is also illegal. Like the rest of the country, Sindh has also been cheated [by the PM]," the PPP chairperson alleged.
Thief always blame others
PM doesn’t need money launderers cooperation
IK is just a guy who talks tall.
50 years of looting, Oppression and africa-like conditions in Sindh by his party and yet, 10 month long PM is the one who is cheating Sindh...do these people forget they have to return to their maker? Leave the man alone and let him do his job
nicce nice
Bilawal Zardari pledged that PPP will install desalination plants to make sea water usable in number of public gathering in Karachi. How many of them installed. Fulfill your promises than ask IK for his.
Bilawal Zardari should have some shame and look into ppp poor performance in sindh. PPP put sindh into reverse direction and it continues. Their os height of nepotism, corruption and ill governance in sindh and yet he claims its Federal government responsible for it.
At least there is something that Bhutto Zardari welcomed of the government.
PTI and MQM going along in the government is a marriage of convenience and coercion at the same time.