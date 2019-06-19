DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Happy that MQM is getting another ministry,' says Bilawal

Nadir GuramaniJune 19, 2019

Email

PPP chairperson says Sindh is being cheated by the prime minister — like the rest of the country. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson says Sindh is being cheated by the prime minister — like the rest of the country. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to give the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) another ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to give another ministry to MQM after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders. Presently, the MQM has two federal ministries — law and information technology.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister also decided to announce development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media before the National Assembly session, Bilawal said: "It is a matter of happiness for me that someone from my province is getting a ministry."

"I hope that all the promises Imran Khan has made to the country will be fulfilled. At this point, none of the promises the prime minister has made have come true. Imran Khan had promised a desalination plant for Karachi. The Sindh government is ready to cooperate in the matter, but the prime minister has backed out," he said, while criticising the PTI government.

"Imran Khan promised a Karachi Package, but the funds allocated in there are not enough. The way the funds are being given is also illegal. Like the rest of the country, Sindh has also been cheated [by the PM]," the PPP chairperson alleged.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ali
Jun 19, 2019 12:13pm

Thief always blame others

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 19, 2019 12:14pm

PM doesn’t need money launderers cooperation

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 19, 2019 12:17pm

IK is just a guy who talks tall.

Recommend 0
Sammy
Jun 19, 2019 12:23pm

50 years of looting, Oppression and africa-like conditions in Sindh by his party and yet, 10 month long PM is the one who is cheating Sindh...do these people forget they have to return to their maker? Leave the man alone and let him do his job

Recommend 0
md Riyad hasan
Jun 19, 2019 12:54pm

nicce nice

Recommend 0
Safder Ali
Jun 19, 2019 12:55pm

Bilawal Zardari pledged that PPP will install desalination plants to make sea water usable in number of public gathering in Karachi. How many of them installed. Fulfill your promises than ask IK for his.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Jun 19, 2019 01:09pm

Bilawal Zardari should have some shame and look into ppp poor performance in sindh. PPP put sindh into reverse direction and it continues. Their os height of nepotism, corruption and ill governance in sindh and yet he claims its Federal government responsible for it.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 19, 2019 01:18pm

At least there is something that Bhutto Zardari welcomed of the government.

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 19, 2019 01:19pm

PTI and MQM going along in the government is a marriage of convenience and coercion at the same time.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Target: Iran?

Target: Iran?

The Iranian leaders won’t be penning any love letters to Trump.
House of feud

House of feud

Zahid Hussain
In the last 10 months, there has hardly been any serious debate on critical policy matters inside the NA.

Editorial

June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...
June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.