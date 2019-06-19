'Happy that MQM is getting another ministry,' says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to give the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) another ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to give another ministry to MQM after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders. Presently, the MQM has two federal ministries — law and information technology.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister also decided to announce development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media before the National Assembly session, Bilawal said: "It is a matter of happiness for me that someone from my province is getting a ministry."

"I hope that all the promises Imran Khan has made to the country will be fulfilled. At this point, none of the promises the prime minister has made have come true. Imran Khan had promised a desalination plant for Karachi. The Sindh government is ready to cooperate in the matter, but the prime minister has backed out," he said, while criticising the PTI government.

"Imran Khan promised a Karachi Package, but the funds allocated in there are not enough. The way the funds are being given is also illegal. Like the rest of the country, Sindh has also been cheated [by the PM]," the PPP chairperson alleged.