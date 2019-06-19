Shahbaz Sharif finally opens up discussion on budget in NA after govt, opposition call 'truce'

Following a week of ruckus in the National Assembly, the government and opposition finally agreed not to disrupt a debate on the federal budget — presented on June 11 — giving Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif the opportunity to open up the general discussion on Wednesday.

The reconciliatory efforts of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri brought both sides to the negotiating table on Tuesday. During over hour-long negotiations between the government and the opposition representatives, the two sides agreed that they would listen to the speeches of each other with patience and without creating disturbances. They also reached an understanding that a treasury member would be given the opportunity to speak after every speech of an opposition member.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari spoke briefly at the start of today's session, urging Speaker Asad Qaiser once again to issue the production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N's Saad Rafique, and North Waziristan MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar.

Shahbaz began his speech by first addressing the chaos the assembly had witnessed in its last three sessions, expressing regret over "wasting days". "It [the pandemonium] was against the traditions of this house, it does not add to its glory."

He also backed Bilawal's demand for the production orders of the four MNAs.

"They have received votes from the people to represent their demands. You are the custodian of this house, you have a big responsibility to ensure their presence under the powers given to you, that they are able to come here and represent their constituencies," said the opposition leader addressing Speaker Qaiser.

"In 2013, the genuine votes of the people elected the PML-N government. We had to face tremendous challenges immediately. During [former president retired] Gen Pervez Musharraf's time, there was a lot of load-shedding.

"When we were given the responsibility, there were days when there would be no electricity for 20 hours at a time. This was a big challenge that I, not through a slip of tongue, had said that we will try to solve in six months [...] God helped us.

"The then opposition of PTI came out on containers for seven months. They attempted to damage the economy; these were efforts to undermine our work. But 'man proposes and God disposes'."

Shahbaz then spoke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan in 2014, saying: "The country won't forget that when Xi Jinping was visiting, PTI leaders were requested to get up from D-Chowk for only three days — but they said no and, as a result, the Chinese president's visit was postponed."

"For seven months the visit was postponed, and somewhere around May 2015, the agreements were inked.

"We have a few numbered friends — China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. But at that time, when there was electricity shortage and terrorism, who came to our rescue? It was China.

"During [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif's era, 11,000 megawatt electricity was generated. PTI had said that we will generate so much electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that we will provide it to all of Pakistan.

"I will not waste your time, I am not telling stories. I will not say anything that is irrelevant or not based on fact. In KP, from 2015 to 2018, -6 megawatt electricity was generated."

