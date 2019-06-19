Pakistan, Japan sign MoU on defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation and exchanges.

The MoU was signed after the 10th round of military-to-military talks at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi.

Additional Defence Secretary Rear Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami led the Pakistani delegation, while the director general for International Affairs at Japan’s Bureau of Defence Policy led the Japanese side.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing and diversifying bilateral cooperation and agreed on stronger collaboration for promotion of international peace and security, the officials said.

Rear Admiral Bilgrami recalled the goodwill existing between the armed forces of the two countries and briefed the Japanese delegation on Pakistan’s role and efforts in pursuing enduring peace in the region.

Security dialogue

The seventh round of Pakistan-Japan security dialogue was, meanwhile, held at the Foreign Office.

The Pakistani side was led by Imtiaz Ahmad, Special Secretary (Asia Pacific), while Shigeki Takizaki, Director General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, led the Japanese side.

“The two sides exchanged views on security policies and regional as well as global issues. The security situation around Pakistan and Japan was also discussed,” the Foreign Office said, adding that the special secretary also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring countries and highlighted efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Takizaki later called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

