MQM to get another ministry

ISLAMABAD: Amid a political tug of war between the government and the opposition to gain maximum support over the passage of the federal budget, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give another ministry to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The late-night decision was taken after a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and MQM leaders.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister also decided to announce development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

He also formed a committee comprising Law Minister Farogh Naseem and the Sindh governor to implement the decisions.

Presently, the MQM has two federal ministries — law and information technology.

On the other hand, the opposition claimed that the government would not be able to get the budget passed with simple majority as its ally Balochistan National Party-Mengal would not vote in favour of the budget.

