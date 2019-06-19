DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rumpus in Senate as member accuses PM of distorting history

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated June 19, 2019

Email

The Senate on Tuesday witnessed a rumpus over alleged distortion of Islamic history by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which prompted the chair to first suspend the proceedings for 15 minutes and finally to adjourn the house till Wednesday (today). — APP/File
The Senate on Tuesday witnessed a rumpus over alleged distortion of Islamic history by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which prompted the chair to first suspend the proceedings for 15 minutes and finally to adjourn the house till Wednesday (today). — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday witnessed a rumpus over alleged distortion of Islamic history by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which prompted the chair to first suspend the proceedings for 15 minutes and finally to adjourn the house till Wednesday (today).

It all started when Attaur Rahman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while taking part in the budget discussion, accused Prime Minister Khan of distorting history of Sahaba (Companions) of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) and used objectionable words about the premier.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz rose in his seat and said: “We are not here to listen to decrees.” He said the JUI-F senator was inciting religious disharmony.

“He is spreading religious hatred,” he remarked and criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for keeping mum on a speech like this.

Interestingly, Senate’s Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, who belongs to the PPP, was chairing the session.

While the chair kept on asking Senator Rahman to speak on the budget, he insisted on speaking about Mr Khan, warning that nobody would be able to speak if he was not allowed to talk. “Put the house in order so that I could speak,” he asked the chair.

Even after the chair called the next speaker’s name, Mr Rahman continued to speak in an atmosphere fraught with tension.

The chair adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes and then Bahramanad Tangi of the PPP started his speech. He said that Mr Khan used to criticise Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari saying that the people did not pay taxes due to their corruption. He said he had claimed that the people would pay taxes when he would come into power and he will give them relief in return.

Mr Tangi could not continue his speech as Senator Rahman entered the hall and disrupted the proceedings. “First I will complete my speech and then somebody else could get a turn,” he said.

He said the house belonged to all and every senator had a right to speak there.

A confused deputy chairman wondered how the budget debate would go on in an environment like this. “I have no option but to adjourn this house,” Mr Mandviwala remarked and adjourned the house to meet again at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Target: Iran?

Target: Iran?

The Iranian leaders won’t be penning any love letters to Trump.
House of feud

House of feud

Zahid Hussain
In the last 10 months, there has hardly been any serious debate on critical policy matters inside the NA.

Editorial

June 19, 2019

State Bank governor’s remarks

IN his first public remarks since assuming office, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, sought to...
June 19, 2019

Morsi’s death

THE death of Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first democratically elected president — while ignominiously shackled...
June 19, 2019

Mentally ill convicts

NEWS of the stay order on the execution of 36-year-old convict Ghulam Abbas by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa comes...
June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.