Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

CJP calls National Judicial Policy Making Committee meeting on June 24

Haseeb BhattiJune 18, 2019

The establishment of model courts is in line with Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's aim to introduce reforms in the judicial system in order to dispense speedy justice. — Twitter/File
Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has called a meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee on June 24, Director General of Monitoring of Model Courts Sohail Nasir said in a statement on Tuesday.

Recommendations regarding establishing a civil appellate model court and a magistrate model court in each district will be presented in the meeting, which is expected to be attended by the chief justices of all high courts, secretary of the Law and Justice Commission, director general of the Federal Judicial Academy as well as the DG Monitoring of Model Courts.

"The recommendation to establish more model courts across the country will be put forward in light of the success of the existing Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC)," the statement said.

According to a report released on Monday, the 110 MCTCs across the country have so far decided a total of 5,647 murder and narcotics trial cases in two and a half months.

The courts have so far awarded death sentences in 175 cases and life imprisonment in 535 cases.

Outlining his plan for his tenure as chief justice, a day before he swore oath as the country's top judge, Khosa had said: "I would also like to build some dams, a dam against undue and unnecessary delays in judicial determination of cases, a dam against frivolous litigation and a dam against fake witnesses and false testimonies and would also try to retire a debt, the debt of pending cases which must be decided at the earliest possible."

This move to expedite the hearing of long pending court cases is being seen in that light.

