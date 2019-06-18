Lt Gen Faiz Hameed calls on PM Imran after assuming office as DG ISI

The newly appointed director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday after the assumption of his new role, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

In a military shake-up on Sunday, the previous DG ISI, Lt Gen Asim Muneer, was given charge of Commander Gujranwala Corps and Lt Gen Hameed was announced as his replacement.

Gen Muneer’s eight-month stint as the ISI chief was probably one of the shortest among those who had served this office.

Gen Hameed is from the Baloch Regiment. He was in-charge of the internal security wing at the ISI. He has commanded a division in Pano Aqil. He was also among those who brokered the Faizabad agreement in 2017 between protesters from various religious groups and the then government, signing the agreement in the capacity of ‘guarantor’.

In April, the Army had announced the promotion of four major generals to the rank lieutenant general, including Mirza and Hameed, as well as Maj Gen Nauman Mahmood and Maj Gen Azhar Abbas.

The spokesperson for the military's media wing, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, during a press conference on July 10, 2018, had profusely praised Gen Hameed for his role in fighting terrorism.

“People have started naming Gen Faiz. They probably don’t even know his role. You can’t even think of the role played by his department in the fight against terrorism. Even if what you are speculating is true, it is not even 5 per cent of what that institution and Gen Faiz’s department are doing. All these terrorist incidents that I tell you have been averted are because of Gen Faiz’s department,” Gen Ghafoor had on that occasion said in reference to some allegations by PML-N.