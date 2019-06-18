PM Imran establishes National Development Council
Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a National Development Council (NDC), including Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Army Staff as members, it emerged on Tuesday.
According to a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat, the council, to be convened at the Prime Minister's Office, shall comprise the following members:
- Prime Minister - Chairman
- Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs - Member
- Federal Minister for Finance/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance - Member
- Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform - Member
- Federal Minister for Commerce/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment - Member
- Chief of Army Staff - Member
- Provincial Chief Ministers, Prime Minister of AJ&K and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (on invitation) - Members
- Any additional minister/head of strategic body (on invitation) - Members
- Secretary to the Prime Minister - Member
- Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division - Member
- Secretary, Finance Division - Member
- Secretary, Planning, Development & Reforms Division - Member
- Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office - Secretary Council
The terms of reference of the NDC, outlined in the notification, state that the council shall set policies and strategies for development and "formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth".
The council shall also be responsible for approving long-term planning in relation to national and regional connectivity.
Furthermore, it shall set out guidelines for regional cooperation.
