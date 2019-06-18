PM Imran establishes National Development Council

Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a National Development Council (NDC), including Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Army Staff as members, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat, the council, to be convened at the Prime Minister's Office, shall comprise the following members:

Prime Minister - Chairman Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs - Member Federal Minister for Finance/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance - Member Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform - Member Federal Minister for Commerce/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment - Member Chief of Army Staff - Member Provincial Chief Ministers, Prime Minister of AJ&K and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (on invitation) - Members Any additional minister/head of strategic body (on invitation) - Members Secretary to the Prime Minister - Member Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division - Member Secretary, Finance Division - Member Secretary, Planning, Development & Reforms Division - Member Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office - Secretary Council

The terms of reference of the NDC, outlined in the notification, state that the council shall set policies and strategies for development and "formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth".

The council shall also be responsible for approving long-term planning in relation to national and regional connectivity.

Furthermore, it shall set out guidelines for regional cooperation.