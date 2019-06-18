DAWN.COM

PM Imran establishes National Development Council

Sanaullah KhanJune 18, 2019

The council shall be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and shall convene at the Prime Minister's Office. — PM Khan's Instagram account/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a National Development Council (NDC), including Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Army Staff as members, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat, the council, to be convened at the Prime Minister's Office, shall comprise the following members:

  1. Prime Minister - Chairman
  2. Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs - Member
  3. Federal Minister for Finance/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance - Member
  4. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform - Member
  5. Federal Minister for Commerce/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment - Member
  6. Chief of Army Staff - Member
  7. Provincial Chief Ministers, Prime Minister of AJ&K and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (on invitation) - Members
  8. Any additional minister/head of strategic body (on invitation) - Members
  9. Secretary to the Prime Minister - Member
  10. Secretary, Foreign Affairs Division - Member
  11. Secretary, Finance Division - Member
  12. Secretary, Planning, Development & Reforms Division - Member
  13. Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office - Secretary Council

The terms of reference of the NDC, outlined in the notification, state that the council shall set policies and strategies for development and "formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth".

The council shall also be responsible for approving long-term planning in relation to national and regional connectivity.

Furthermore, it shall set out guidelines for regional cooperation.

