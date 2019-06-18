DAWN.COM

NA session adjourned for 20 mins as treasury create ruckus

Dawn.comJune 18, 2019

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri presides over a National Assembly sitting of the budget session. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned on Tuesday the National Assembly sitting for 20 minutes after members of treasury created chaos on the floor.

The MNAs continued to protest and make noise as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif tried to speak. This is the third time his speech was interrupted by noise and protests by the treasury in the ongoing session during which the Lower House is supposed to debate over the proposed budget.

Suri told protesting MNAs to "resolve their issues" before the sitting resumes. Today's sitting was supposed to start at 4pm but started late for unknown reasons.

The budget was announced by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar last week. Since then, two sittings have been held and all have been adjourned without any debate due to noisy protests. Today is the fourth sitting of the ongoing session.

Protests and meetings continue

Meanwhile, PPP lawmakers protested outside the office of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for a second day over the non-issuance of production orders for Asif Ali Zardari. At the time, neither Qaiser nor Suri were present in their chambers.

Speaking to journalists outside the speaker's office, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman accused the government of "paralysing its own parliamentary system".

More details to follow.

