KP government presents Rs900b budget for 2019-20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday presented the province's budget for financial year 2019-20, which has a total outlay of Rs900 billion.

Out of the total outlay, spending on the annual development programme has been suggested to be Rs236bn.

The budget speech was delivered in the KP assembly amidst protests and sloganeering by the opposition against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) government in the centre for not issuing production orders of PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the budget speech, provincial income taxes are being increased for the year 2019-20. According to the newly proposed regime, individuals with Rs10,001 to Rs20,000 monthly income will pay Rs330 per month.

The next slab of people, with an income of Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, will have to pay Rs435 per month.

A tax of Rs600 per month has been proposed for those individuals earning between Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 per month.

The individuals falling in the next slab of Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 monthly income will have to pay Rs800 monthly. Similarly, Rs1,000 per month tax has been proposed for those earning Rs200,000 to half a million rupees.

As far as public sector employees are concerned, the provincial government has proposed zero taxation for grade one to four employees of the provincial government. Rs100 in tax per month will be charged from the employees of grade five to 12, Rs200 tax per month will be charged from provincial government employees of grade 13 to 16, Rs300 monthly tax for grade 17, Rs500 per month for grade 18, Rs1,000 for 19, and Rs2,000 for grade 20 officers.

The government has also proposed to increase the rate of taxation on private companies and businesses.

More details to follow.