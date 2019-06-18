Khawaja brothers' bail plea rejected by Lahore High Court

The Lahore High Court rejected on Tuesday the bail applications of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Baqir Najafi, announced the verdict.

Both brothers are chief suspects in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier this year. NAB has accused the Khawaja brothers of wrongfully gaining Rs18.2 million approximately from M/s Paragon City (pvt) Limited in their bank accounts and they failed to account for the illegal gains.

During today's hearing, the NAB counsel told the court that the anti-corruption watchdog had initiated an inquiry against both brothers for allegedly owning assets beyond known means but it was closed in 2007 after they both won prize bonds.

"How are prize bonds related to [the inquiry]?" Justice Najafi asked. The NAB lawyer explained that the Khawaja brothers had won Rs49 million through prize bonds, therefore, it could not be proven that they owned assets beyond known means.

Both brothers are currently under judicial custody.