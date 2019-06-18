DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khawaja brothers' bail plea rejected by Lahore High Court

Rana BilalUpdated June 18, 2019

Email

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique's bail application was denied by LHC. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique's bail application was denied by LHC. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Lahore High Court rejected on Tuesday the bail applications of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Baqir Najafi, announced the verdict.

Both brothers are chief suspects in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier this year. NAB has accused the Khawaja brothers of wrongfully gaining Rs18.2 million approximately from M/s Paragon City (pvt) Limited in their bank accounts and they failed to account for the illegal gains.

During today's hearing, the NAB counsel told the court that the anti-corruption watchdog had initiated an inquiry against both brothers for allegedly owning assets beyond known means but it was closed in 2007 after they both won prize bonds.

"How are prize bonds related to [the inquiry]?" Justice Najafi asked. The NAB lawyer explained that the Khawaja brothers had won Rs49 million through prize bonds, therefore, it could not be proven that they owned assets beyond known means.

Both brothers are currently under judicial custody.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 18, 2019 03:03pm

It only means they get to enjoy VIP treatment and facilities on tax payers hard earned money.

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 18, 2019 03:05pm

Bad day for looters today

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2019 03:09pm

Nip the evil of corruption, fraud, nepotism and cronyism in the bud, no matter where it stems from?

Recommend 0
Comments
Jun 18, 2019 03:13pm

NATION is ANXIOUSLY WAITING for the logical conclusion of all such cases & recovery of looted money back to treasury.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jun 18, 2019 03:17pm

Justice through establishment

Recommend 0
Odd Views
Jun 18, 2019 03:23pm

Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jun 18, 2019 03:59pm

Finally, our courts have appreciated and realized that something needs to be done seriously for their country.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.
June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...