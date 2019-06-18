DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New Zealand man jailed for sharing video of Christchurch mosque attacks

APUpdated June 18, 2019

Email

Philip Neville Arps, left, appears for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court. ─ AP
Philip Neville Arps, left, appears for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court. ─ AP

A Christchurch businessman who shared a video of worshippers being slaughtered at a New Zealand mosque was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 months in prison.

Philip Arps had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing the video, which was livestreamed on Facebook by a gunman on March 15 as he began killing 51 people at two mosques.

Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll said that when questioned about the video, Arps had described it as “awesome” and had shown no empathy toward the victims.

The judge said Arps had strong and unrepentant views about the Muslim community and had, in effect, committed a hate crime. The judge said Arps had compared himself to Rudolf Hess, a Nazi leader under Adolf Hitler.

“Your offending glorifies and encourages the mass murder carried out under the pretext of religious and racial hatred,” the judge said.

O'Driscoll said Arps had sent the video to 30 associates. The judge said Arps also asked somebody to insert crosshairs and include a kill count in order to create an internet meme, although there was no evidence he'd shared the meme.

Under New Zealand laws aimed at preventing the distribution of objectionable material, Arps faced up to 14 years imprisonment on each count.

In other cases, at least five other people were also charged with illegally sharing the shooting video.

An 18-year-old was jailed in March while the others weren't kept in custody. The teen is accused of sharing the video and an image of the Al Noor mosque with the words "target acquired".

He is next due to appear in court on July 31.

The judge said Arps had argued he had a right to distribute the video under the banner of freedom to pursue his political beliefs.

Arps' lawyer Anselm Williams told the judge that Arps should not be sent to prison.

"It's my submission that this court needs to be very careful to sentence Mr. Arps based on what it is that he has actually done, and what he accepts he has done, not on the basis of the views that he holds," Williams said.

After the hearing, Williams said Arps had filed an appeal against his sentence at the High Court, but declined to comment further.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, last week pleaded not guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in the mosque shooting case. His trial has been scheduled for next May.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has helped lead a global pledge named the "Christchurch Call", aimed at boosting efforts to keep internet platforms from being used to spread hate, organise extremist groups and broadcast attacks.

New Zealand has also tightened its gun laws and banned certain types of semi-automatic weapons since the attack.

Islamophobia
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Javed
Jun 18, 2019 01:56pm

Forget about 14 years, at least he should have been given one month on each count for a total of 30 months.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.
June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...