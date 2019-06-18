DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, World Bank sign loan agreement worth $918 million

Sanaullah KhanUpdated June 18, 2019

Email

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh oversees the signing of the agreement. — Photo provided by Economic Division
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh oversees the signing of the agreement. — Photo provided by Economic Division

Pakistan on Tuesday signed three loan agreements worth a total of $918 million with the World Bank.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh witnessed the signing of the agreement between Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan and Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed. The representatives of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed their respective project agreements.

After the agreements were signed, the World Bank’s country director held a meeting with the Dr Sheikh, who thanked the World Bank "for extending their continuous support to Pakistan's government in its efforts to achieve the sustainable economic development of the country."

The details of the three project the funds will be used for are as follows:

'Pakistan Raises Revenue Program' — $400 million

The programme is aimed at "contributing to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance," a press release from the Economic Affairs Division said.

It is hoped that the programme will increase Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio to 17 per cent, increase the number of active taxpayers to 3.5 million, reduce the compliance burden of paying taxes and improve the efficiency of customs controls.

'Higher Education Development in Pakistan' — $400 million

The development objective of the programme is to "support research in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning and strengthening governance in the higher education sector."

The finances will be used towards nurturing academic excellence in strategic sectors, supporting decentralised higher education institutes for improved teaching and learning, equipping students and higher education institutions with modern technology, higher education management information system and data drive services and capacity building, project management and monitoring & evaluation.

'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation and Resource Management Program' — $118 million

This programme is expected to increase collection of KP’s own revenue and improve the management of public resources. "This objective is to be achieved through efficient revenue mobilisation, effective public resource management and capacity building to enhance e-government functionality," the press release said.

The program will help the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mobilise its own source revenue to and come up with the efficient and strategic use of the province’s financial resources.

Budget20
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Veer
Jun 18, 2019 02:00pm

Nothing is more painful than a news like this. A beautiful Country like Pakistan depending upon loans. All this happening because of gross corruption and mismanagement. Please change your policies. Make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jun 18, 2019 02:03pm

Getting loans is the only achievement of this government.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 18, 2019 02:16pm

Yet another interest ridden WB loan. Who will pay it off?

Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 18, 2019 02:17pm

Congratulation on the great achievement of getting 918 million loan.

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Jun 18, 2019 02:33pm

What is the interest rate and repayment conditions.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.
June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...