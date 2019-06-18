DAWN.COM

PML-N youth wing leader arrested over 'hateful content' against state institutions: FIA

Iqbal MirzaUpdated June 18, 2019

PML-N leader and president of the Hamza Youth Wing Punjab Waleed Butt. — Photo courtesy Waleed Butt Facebook
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a PML-N leader and president of the Hamza Youth Wing Punjab, Waleed Butt, after registering a case against him, Cyber Crime wing in-charge Asif Iqbal said on Tuesday.

Iqbal said that Butt, who was previously the president of the PML-N Youth Wing Gujranwala, was uploading "hateful content" against state institutions on social media.

He said that Butt had used inappropriate language against the judiciary, army officers and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday at the Gujranwala sub-circle of the FIA Cyber Crime Circle on the complaint of a citizen named Ameer Hamza.

The case was registered under Sections 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) — a cyber-crime law which had been widely criticised by civil rights campaigners as 'draconian' at the time of its passage by the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N government — as well as under Sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment).

According to the FIR, Butt had used "highly inappropriate" and "defamatory" language against the premier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the judiciary.

The complainant said that these individuals were very respectable and his sentiments had been hurt by this, adding that it was an attempt to bring disrepute to state institutions.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in response to a tweet about Butt's arrest, said the party [PTI], which had constantly attacked the elected government for five years and whose supporters had created a "storm of misbehaviour" on social media, could not tolerate criticism today.

She said that a lawyer has been appointed, adding that the PML-N should stand with party workers.

Fatih khan
Jun 18, 2019 01:16pm

Greater Pakistan coming soon...

Recommend 0
Jugno43453
Jun 18, 2019 01:26pm

Freedom of expression should not be used as a cover to incite hatred and violence!

Recommend 0
Abbujan
Jun 18, 2019 01:27pm

Please let laws apply to these lawbreakers for once

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 18, 2019 01:29pm

Thugs like these need to be taught a lesson in life and the meaning of democracy as well.

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 18, 2019 01:30pm

Shame

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Jun 18, 2019 01:31pm

Well done.

Recommend 0
Tahir
Jun 18, 2019 01:42pm

Wonderful, we need to reign in these cyber gladiators.

Recommend 0
munsif
Jun 18, 2019 01:58pm

Can't tolerate criticism.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jun 18, 2019 02:11pm

@Abbujan, Soon these laws will come for PTI and for anyone who will disagree. You can defend these so called laws today, but you have to defend them in the future as well.

Recommend 0
Awan
Jun 18, 2019 02:12pm

@Pak_UK, Enjoying the UK laws and praising Pakistan for draconian laws?.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 18, 2019 02:15pm

The only job for FIA

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Jun 18, 2019 02:15pm

@munsif, there is a difference between criticism and abusive language. but then again i am sure u are not that much educated to understand the difference !!

Recommend 0
Afaq
Jun 18, 2019 02:46pm

PML n is so anti Pakistan

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jun 18, 2019 02:52pm

The heads of state institutions themselves sometimes bring their institutions into disrepute. Who will take action against such individuals?

Recommend 0
Ameen
Jun 18, 2019 03:01pm

Fascist state

Recommend 0

