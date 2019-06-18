DAWN.COM

Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan on June 23

Dawn.comJune 18, 2019

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. — AP/File
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23, it was announced via Prime Minister Imran Khan's official Instagram account.

According to the post on Sunday night, Qatar has announced an investment worth $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan.

This is the second major investment to come to Pakistan this year; earlier in February, Saudi Arabia had agreed to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in a three-phase investment plan.

In October last year, Prime Minister Imran invited invited Qatari investment in all sectors of Pakistan's economy, especially in agriculture, livestock, and energy.

He had expressed these views while talking to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs of the State of Qatar, who had called on him in Islamabad.

In January this year, Prime Minister Imran visited Qatar and besides meetings with the Qatari leadership, the prime minister also met the business and investment community of Qatar.

Before this visit, former finance minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had already paid separate visits to Doha.

Aj
Jun 18, 2019 10:58am

I hope that reaches the public via these sectors too...

Recommend 0
EX777
Jun 18, 2019 11:01am

Is this real or just like the Asian Development Bank's false announcement of 3 billion?

Recommend 0
Abhi Non Done
Jun 18, 2019 11:07am

Great news. Pakistan is most important country in the world.

Recommend 0
SAB
Jun 18, 2019 11:10am

Where is $21 billion investment from Saudi Arabia? All premature announcements from PTI leadership, now from PM himself, looks like he hasn't learnt from ADB episode...

Recommend 0
Adi
Jun 18, 2019 11:11am

Just like the saudi investment!

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 18, 2019 11:18am

If individual countries are investing 21-22 billion then why burden of taxes and price hikes. Why running around for $2 billion from imf.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jun 18, 2019 11:42am

Excellent! Get ready with loan papers before he arrive.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 18, 2019 11:51am

True or false? Is PMIK is sure this time?

Recommend 0

