Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan on June 23

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23, it was announced via Prime Minister Imran Khan's official Instagram account.

According to the post on Sunday night, Qatar has announced an investment worth $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan.

This is the second major investment to come to Pakistan this year; earlier in February, Saudi Arabia had agreed to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in a three-phase investment plan.

In October last year, Prime Minister Imran invited invited Qatari investment in all sectors of Pakistan's economy, especially in agriculture, livestock, and energy.

He had expressed these views while talking to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs of the State of Qatar, who had called on him in Islamabad.

In January this year, Prime Minister Imran visited Qatar and besides meetings with the Qatari leadership, the prime minister also met the business and investment community of Qatar.

Before this visit, former finance minister Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had already paid separate visits to Doha.