DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sania, Gates discuss polio eradication programme

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 18, 2019

Email

WASHINGTON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar is pictured with Bill Gates at the Gates Foundation headquarters here. — APP
WASHINGTON: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar is pictured with Bill Gates at the Gates Foundation headquarters here. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protec­tion and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday met Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and discussed with him the pressing health and development needs in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting took place at the Gates Foundation headquarters in the United States.

The Gates Foundation is a major supporter of health and development around the world. In Pakistan, much of the foundation’s work focuses on eradication of polio, introduction of new vaccines and strengthening of immunisation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are now the only two countries in the world that are still reporting cases of the deadly polio virus.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries still reporting polio cases

During the meeting, Dr Nishtar and Bill Gates discussed key foundation partnerships in Pakistan, including the polio eradication programme, routine immunisation and improving access to digital financial services for the poor.

Pakistan is a leader in South Asia in using mobile money accounts.

The Gates Foundation is supporting the expansion of this work through its local partner Karandaaz. This involves assisting the Bena­zir Income Support Progra­mme (BISP) chaired by Dr Nishtar to explore upcoming opportunities in the digital financial services space to further support the needs of low-income communities.

This will focus largely on health, education and livelihood challenges faced by BISP beneficiaries.

The statement said Dr Nishtar and Bill also discussed innovative ways of addressing stunting and malnutrition in young children which is a high priority area for the government of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2019

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 18, 2019

Politics of invective

THE quality of rhetoric in the country’s political arena has been questionable for some time, but in the absence ...
June 18, 2019

The new leadership

THE meeting between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Jati Umra on Sunday is important in the ...
Updated June 18, 2019

‘Trump Heights’

Tel Aviv has been emboldened by its American patrons to grab Palestinian land without a second thought.
June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...