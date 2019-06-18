Pakistan, UK review security cooperation

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets British Home Secretary Sajid Javid at the latter’s office in the House of Commons. — APP

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met United Kingdom Home Secretary Sajid Javid at his office in the House of Commons in London on Monday and discussed the matters of bilateral interest and reviewed the ongoing security cooperation under the institutional framework of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria accompanied the foreign minister, a statement of the High Commission issued here said.

According to the statement, Pakistan and the UK reaffirmed their continuing collaboration between law enforcement agencies of the two countries at the operational level and counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the National Action Plan.

Mr Qureshi thanked the UK home secretary for the technical assistance and support being provided by the British government.

Both sides reiterate their resolve to curb money laundering

They agreed to continue their governments’ joint efforts for developing the capacity-building of public departments and information sharing as part of their commitment to achieving greater success in the global fight against terrorism, organised crime and illegal migration.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to curb money-laundering practices and build upon the justice and accountability partnership arrangement between the two countries.

Mr Javid expressed the UK government’s desire to be seen as a partner of Pakistan in their joint efforts in anti-money laundering and tackling organised crime.

Both sides on the occasion underscored the importance of working together for the repatriation of stolen financial assets abroad and intensifying domestic efforts for return of this wealth in accordance with the international legal instruments and conventions against corruption.

Mr Qureshi and Mr Javid also expressed firm commitment to inhibit elements who are involved in carrying out malicious campaigns against Pakistan on UK soil to sow the seeds of discord.

Matters relating to immigration and visas were also discussed during the meeting.

Mr Qureshi also apprised the home secretary of liberalisation of the Pakistan’s visa regime that is being done to help British nationals, particularly businessmen and tourists.

The foreign minister underscored the need for a dialogue on legal migration which would be in line with the emerging requirement of human resource.

‘‘Pakistan is rich in human capital,’’ he said.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2019