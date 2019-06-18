DAWN.COM

One killed in bomb attack on ANP leader

Anwarullah KhanUpdated June 18, 2019

A man was killed while three others, including a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and a notable religious scholar, were injured in an explosion in Bajaur tribal district on Monday. — Reuters/File
KHAR: A man was killed while three others, including a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and a notable religious scholar, were injured in an explosion in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

Local residents and officials said Maulana Gul Dad Khan along with Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Hadi and driver Salih Mohammad were going to Gul Dad’s fields in Nawagai town when his vehicle was hit by a bomb planted on the road. Gul Dad, Qayyum, Salih and guard Abdul Hadi were wounded in the blast.

They said the incident occurred at about 11am some 100 yards away from Darbano check post, the exit point of the region, connecting Bajaur with neighbouring Mohmand tribal district.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Nawagai and then shifted to the district hospital in Khar where Hadi succumbed to his injuries.

Later, Gul Dad was airlifted to a hospital in Pesha­war. His vehicle was partially damaged in the blast.

The district administration confirmed the incident, saying that apparently the ANP leader was the target.

Doctors at the district hospital in Khar told Dawn that the condition of the injured was out of danger.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2019

