Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Qureshi, Pompeo talk bilateral relations, regional security

Farooq ShahJune 18, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the US State Department in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018. Photo: AFP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss bilateral relations and regional peace and security, according to a press release issued by the information division of the Pakistan High Commission in London, England.

"FM Qureshi briefed Secretary Pompeo about the measures being taken by Pakistan in accordance with the National Action Plan and the initiatives being taken by the government to carry out economic restructuring.

"He also spoke about the steps that Pakistan has been taking for compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan. In this context, he highlighted the regulatory mechanisms that have been put in place to curb money laundering and terror financing practices," the press release stated.

The foreign minister also spoke to his US counterpart on the Afghanistan peace process. "He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to play its positive role in this process and to support an intra Afghan dialogue. He also highlighted the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) as a mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and to have constructive engagement," the press release stated.

Qureshi meets Sajid Javid

Earlier in the day, Qureshi also met British Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London.

The two "discussed matters of mutual interest that included security cooperation, efforts to curb money laundering, organized crime and illegal migration," the Pakistan High Commission communicated trough a press release.

"Both sides expressed their commitment to deepen their existing partnership in counter terrorism measures in accordance with the National Action Plan and work on the capacity building of government departments in the fields of investigation and security."

Javid also "expressed the UK government’s commitment to the long term stability and prosperity of Pakistan and pledged to build upon the ongoing cooperation between the two countries," the Pakistan High Commission stated.

