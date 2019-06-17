DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ousted Egyptian president Morsi collapses in court, dies

AP | AFPJune 17, 2019

Email

In this June 21, 2015 file photo, former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, wearing a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, raises his hands inside a defendants cage in a makeshift courtroom in Cairo. ─ AP/File
In this June 21, 2015 file photo, former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, wearing a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, raises his hands inside a defendants cage in a makeshift courtroom in Cairo. ─ AP/File

Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi on Monday collapsed during a court session and died, state television reported.

State TV reported that the 67-year-old was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

Morsi, who was affiliated with Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster a year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...