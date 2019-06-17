Time to completely revamp Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja
After Pakistan's seventh World Cup defeat to India on Sunday night, former cricketer Ramiz Raja called for introspection and revamping the structure of cricket in the country.
Lambasting the national team's poor showing, Raja said: "I believe it is the right time [to revamp] as I think Pakistan's World Cup campaign has almost ended because their net run rate is below all other teams' except Afghanistan."
This is Afghanistan's second World Cup campaign.
"It is very difficult for Pakistan to be among the top four teams even if they win all their remaining fixtures of the tournament," Raja predicted.
"Every defeat is followed by introspection and opportunity. Every defeat needs a change. I feel that the time has come to completely revamp Pakistan cricket."
"Your World Cup ends when you lose to India. And if you lose after such a no-show, then your fans will be angry with you. Your system, captaincy and skills will be challenged. When you don't learn from your mistakes then there will be frustration," he explained.
Raja was of the view that Pakistan needed to swap out some old players with fresh blood.
"This should have been done much earlier, as I believe with two 38-year-old players, you can never win a World Cup."
Raja said that the skill level of Pakistani cricketers had deteriorated over the last two years.
"It was promised that the 'unpredictable' tag would be removed, but that tag has become more prominent now," he said.
"The win against England was an anomaly. In fact, they should have conceded defeat in every match."
"A team gets five years to prepare for the World Cup and become competitive," he said, adding that during the last five years, Team Pakistan had failed to improve their skills.
The former skipper said that Sarfraz Ahmed, who was a number six or seven batsman, was batting at number five, which clearly showed that there was a problem and Pakistan had unfortunately been unable to produce quality batsmen during the past five years.
"What is the benefit of Babar Azam's talent if he will not lead the team to win? What is the benefit of Fakhar Zaman to play the opening slot if he can't play like Rohit Sharma? The difference between the two teams was that when Indian bastmen became set, they pulled their batting till the end."
He said that in a pressure match against their arch-rivals, Pakistan had decided to bowl first after winning the toss. He said that there was also a question mark over the decision to go with two spinners against India, who were known to play havoc with spin.
He also noted that Hassan Ali was not bowling at the right length and hence should be given a rest "as you cannot play him with such a consistency".
"He has been the most expensive bowler for Pakistan in all World Cups now. Similarly, Wahab Riaz was also unable to bowl even a single Yorker [against India]."
"Barring Mohammad Amir, you don't have a bowler who can create problems for Indian batting. He [Amir] was the only bowler who has been fighting from the one end."
He said that skill-wise Indian players were at the top, while Pakistanis were at the bottom.
He said unless Pakistani players' minds don't match their skills, they will not be able to defeat India.
Comments (97)
Yes ! Throw away the baby with the bathwater !! Awesome
Pakistan needs athletes not cricket players. They need strength training and six miles runs seven days a week. If cricket is more than a game they need to train like Olympic athletes and not playboys.
Pakistan cricketers no match for Bangladesh.
Kudos to RR, he summarized all things well.
Let us please start the revamp with getting rid of you...
We are hearing this for last 20 years.What about Hafeez, Malik and Imam. No criticism for them?
I don't normally agree with Rameez, but here he is absolutely right.
Complete revamp of Pakistan cricket starting with anyone above 32 years of age. No domestic performance no selection. Get rid of departmental cricket.
Crash course in English for any first class cricketer and fail with no selection. English is not necessarily for cricket but to understand the international requirements of a sportsman to succeed at the highest level.
All cricketers
Change of captaincy is required straight after the WC. New young leader needs to be groomed for the coming tournaments.
Completely agree. They lacked discipline, intelligent captaincy and a couple of world class batsmen to start with. Time to ring the changes and make a four year plan targeting the next world cup, and time to get a team that can compete with India again.
Well, Ramiz, if you were a true analyst then you would have termed win against ENG an "anomaly" right at that time but you did not. Anyone can analyze the Pakistani team the way you have.
It's not about just defeating India it's about building a good team. This is what happen when you pick players on their T20 performance in tournaments like PSL where most of the retired players from other countries playing to make some money and have some fun time on other's expense. I also think PCB should keep 2 Ws (Wasim and Waqar) stay away from Pakistan cricket team as they had never won any big tournament as their captaincy while had strongest team at that time. Wasim Akram was one of the who suggested Sarfaraz to bowl first if win the toss.
These people's say this each time they loose. Why did the team not followed the PM advice and bat first?
They should play proper cricket not slogging
Great analysis by mr.rameej raja
Shoaib should be sidelined now once and for ALL (Thank You very much )and Asif Ali and Harris Sohail should be rotated based on their performance for the remaining games (evaluation based on each innings, no purchi). The other good strategy will be to have Babar Azam play as an opener and rotate Fakhar and Imamul Haq based on the performance (each innings). This will help to bring an extra pace bowler either Shaheen OR Hassnain to share the ball with Aamir in the first 10 overs (again based on performance each innings). Hassan Ali must be given rest for 2-3 games and Asif and Harris can be included to strengthen the batting. This strategy might help Pakistan against SA. Good luck.
Why he giving suggestion now, where was he when team was selected, why he didn't told pcb that this over age team will not give results.
Time to revamp whole Pakistan.
Pakistan should have batted first, specially against India. Team's morale needs to be lifted and players activities should be monitored specially night before the match.
Was he sleeping so far? Why has he suddenly awakened and started criticising greenshirts after they conceded a round robin league rain affected match to arch rivals India in the ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney yesterday at Manchester, England? Has he forgotten that in 1992 World Cup Cricket Tourney in Australia and New Zealand in which he was also a playing member, greenshirts lost to India but still ended up winning the World Cup? On what basis has he said that greenshirts has no chances of reaching the semi-finals of the current ongoing 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney, when Sarfraz and party has to play at least five more round robin league matches before the semi-finals?
Pakistan needs revamping of the whole country and mindset of the entire nation. Only then you can revamp the structure of cricket in an effective way.
Well said Ramiz
Science is the answer and not the alternative
I agree 100 %. Kick out everyone including Inzimam and make a new young team.
You as an expert could have corrected the players well in advance. After conceding the defeat vomiting wrath does not match your status. Frankly speaking apart form lose all the players displayed great character.
Revamp Pakistan Cricket or just Sarfaraz Ahmed? The team is doing it on purpose. The reality is that the team has ganged up against Sarfaraz with Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik, Imam Ul Haq, Baber Azam, Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan being the chief conspirators. Chief Selector Inzamam is also on board along with some television commentators who are playing their roles beautifully. Sarfaraz Ahmed is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan cricket in the past few years. We need a honest and humble captain like Sarfaraz. Mickey Arthur and former cricketers with integrity should come forward and help out Sarfaraz as the conspiracy against him unfolds.
When unpredictability is somehow considered your strength and the whole nation feels proud to be unpredictable while thumping chest, this is bound to happen.
100% RIGHT
Other important things need revamping too, more than cricket. It is only a game which should remain at the end of the country's priorities.
Pertinent analysis by Ramiz Raja of the team's intrinsic weakness.
I feel pity for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) because this is the only Organization from Pakistan displayed on International Forum. The problem is persistent in all the Organizations across Pakistan albeit PIA, PTV, PS, you name it. We as a nation are still running the business on old fashion ways and are not willing to adapt to the modern management infrastructure because that requires a lot of courage, will and wisdom.
This guy has completely lost his mind. With half of the matches yet to be played, is it the right time to make such comment. Does he has any idea or strategy on how to revamp? If so, reach out to the right people and follow the process and don't make such emotional comments when it will NOT do any good for Pakistan cricket. The basics comes from your fundamental structure. Try regulating those else you have to revamp every time.
Mailk plz go. Sarfaraz Plz go. Muhammod Hafiz Plz go. Inzamam plz leave us alone. Mickey Arthur plz leave us alone. Will decide our team after you.
Few years ago former Pakistan player Majid Khan appeared in Morning with Farah (sorry I am unable to find the link online) and talked in detail about the cause of decline in quality of cricket. It will be great if someone can find and post it here. The reader will understand why not only cricket but the whole society is crumbling to the ground. Here and there patch work will do no good to either cricket nor the nation and country.
Yes, Ramiz you are right.
We need to bring in new blood as well as new coaches, physios etc. To be honest this team minus two players is useless, they lost in UAE and everywhere. It looks as they plan and play to loose.
The also need education as well as mental tenacity and strength in today's sport.
World cup just like Champion trophy never ends for any team by loosing to India. I was not excepting such words from him. He certainly lost a fan today.
Agree
Our players have performed well below the minimum expectations. If there was a way to bring back this group of people home, I would have unhesitatingly recommend it. One time huge embarrassment is better than a number of embarrassments they will bring each time they step on the field until the end of the competition. Let me remind that Afghanistan can bag at a victory when they play us. One final point. Ramiz's proposal of revamping should include players, selectors, coaches, managers, cricket board administrators, ex-cricketers working as unwanted advisers, etc.
Chillax, it’s just a game.
Malik and Hafeez have served Pak cricket for years, they deserve some respect. If they’re too old/unfit/out of form - selectors should have never picked them for the World Cup (Blame the great Inzi for this!)
Very poor from Ramiz! He should wait for the world cup to end before issuing such negative comments!
Agree, fire everybody all from top to bottom and build a team with the competitive management, coaches and most of all the players who have soul and dedication to game, fans and the country.
It is easy to provide critic after the event. It is not nice to not recognize the sincere ongoing planning done by the board and the effort made by the players. The board may be doing its do diligent planning work every year by evaluating the last outcome Some additional adjustments may be helpful strategy. However, revamping may not be the solution. In the meantime, Keep the spirit of sport high. Sports will always have the strangest outcome.
Rameez speaks the truth
Let's face it, Indian team is the best side in this tournament and the fact is Pak team does not even deserve to win such a tournament. You can not have a team as champion by fluke, the cup should belong to a consistent team, like Australia or India, or maybe NZ .. I would admit that this is the first time I actually want Indian team to lift the WC, they are a superb unit with true gentleman like Dhoni and Kohli. We have sent a team of clowns to represent our country, who are not only useless but shameless as well.
Only thing whi9ch does not change after a match is the commentators of the losing side.
Thank you Ramiz , everything you say makes sense . The only thing I would add is for inzi to also be removed . He has to take some accountability for what has happened
Do an England when they revamped the whole limited overs cricket after 2015 WC debacle. People don't mind defeats if your team competes and gives it a fair go. Pakistan has been awful so far in this world cup.
agree. make Baber Azam captain and build a team for the future. get rid of Hafeez, Shoaib, Sarfraz, Wahab and few others. Need new coaching staff.
Shoaib Malik should announce retirement.
He won't be playing in remaining 4 matches anyway.
Learn from Bangladesh
Well Prepared Analysis.
It all started with PCB not paying fielding Coach Steve Dixon on time making him leave. Since then our fielding started suffering and it rubbed on to our bowling and batting and brought whole team down. The change starts with attitude of the board itself and that’s the lesson that needs to be learnt!!!
"Your World Cup ends when you lose to India." This is the main problem with Pakistan. You go to the world cup with the sole intention of beating India and not to lift the cup. This mindset has led to 0-7 scoreline as your whole focus throughout the world cup is on India and not your own skills. In contrast, Indian team always takes the game against Pakistan as another game and hence play with the right mindset, wins.
Nothing actionable in any of his rant... This is the problem when people devoid of any real insight become cheer-leaders for nebulous, ill-defined change which will solve all of our problems. He has been associated with cricketing bodies all his life yet betrays only a very superficial understanding of what it takes to fix our dysfunction. It is administrators like this who say all is great before every disaster only to say we need to change everything after it unfolds that are responsible for our decline. They make it look like change is simple and easy and that they are the right ones to lead it. Yet offer nothing concrete, practical or systematic.
We have heard the very same thing after disastrous ousting from WC2015. For a revamp, there has to be something existing. Unfortunately, there isn't anything there. First class Cricket is organized by some Sports journalists and some Cricketer lover on their own. And only played across 3-4 cities across Pakistan.
We already have buried the Hockey now we are after Cricket. Soon there will be only one game to play and watch, The prime time political shows.
We have to get rid off Shuaib and Hafeez. They are inconsistent and create disunity in the team.
I think it it time to completely revamp his commentary.
Bravo, spot on!
Management, selector, old payers or young doesn't Matter. When you are not performing you have go or take a break give others opportunity period!
Exactly. Present pm was a famous cricketer. In his period, Pak team is playing such a bad cricket as if pakistan was a new team in cricket world. It should be reorganize so that it can produce good cricketers.
Pakistan is a lost case for this world cup.
Those who have joined late.
Please offer some solutions.
Rightly said. When captains are leading from the front either with bat or ball, Sarfraj failed to do so with bat. Pakistan is not really playing competitive cricket anymore. India has revamped it's cricket by giving Under 19, India A team responsibility to Rahul Dravid to make future stars. Pak should also do the same. Otherwise it's only hype but no substance.
Only thing needed is better management at the highest level that gives team confidence.
Ramiz sir need to be appointed as a PCB Chief
Is Dhoni not old then. If India win world cup. You will see MSD will be the reason. Problem in Pakistan is the nepotism and corruption. Pak cricket was never done for country after Imran. It was all about self pride and making sure relatives and friends are adjusted. You ruined razzaq, Mahmood, saqlain, shoiab akhtar, fawad and many more.. did not mentor talents like nazir, akmal which led their downfall..
Very surprise to see our media has gone complete silence after poor performance by Pakistani team. All big and unrealistic panel disappeared. This is the 7th loss against India, not the first one.
Perfectly said sir
sigh! Hate to admit but Ramiz is right... At the same time i want to ask what happened in 1992 when he was playing? Why they lost that time? Even with a top notch team of 1999 world cup, we still couldn't defeat India, Why?
But I thought PSL was producing a lot of great cricketers
Only Pakistan team was badly beaten by West Indies. Everyone else is beating them. Bangladesh win means Pakistan will have rough time ahead.
Fitness should also be a big criteria. Our fielding is unbelievably diabolical. I never could understand why fielding is give such no priority in Pakistan. Catches win matches, and the current Pakistani fielding is below school standard.
entire PCB management needs to be replaced, also selector and in particular bowling coach need to be replaced.
It is historical that desi teams play poorly to pace and good to spinners. Raja is right playing two spinner against India was suicidal. Hassan lack pace but he is imitating west Indes or Wahab Riaz to bowl short and wide. Shaheed did same. Both are getting badly hit. Indian bowlers always bowl on wickets in every match. It gives little room to batsman to play and missing ball will lead to wicket. Pakistan bowling is failing to contain other teams under 300 and batting cannot chase 250. There is 100 run gap in bowling or batting. Indian players are consistent and perform every match. Our players are by chance. Sometimes yes mostly no.
Sarfraz should have been and still should open the innings. Fakhar should bat number 6 or 7 as the power hitter we don't have and work more on his left arm spin. I've said for well over a decade pak batting is the same level as it has been for decades. Its the lack of bowling that we used to have that's making us lose.
Ramiz, Shoaib and all other former players are coming and dishing advise now that the Pakistan team has lost while conveniently forgetting that they themselves were not able to win against India in ICC tournaments.
Go easy on your own players.
Rameez, this has been the problem when you were playing and it after so many years. What has been management doing since then? When Pakistan lost their first match from Bangladesh many years ago we were told by our great Waseem that it’s ok to lose from “ brothers”. This kind of mentality is ingrained i us.Look at Bangladesh today against West Indies, are these the same “brothers” we lost few years ago?
Time to think that we cannot accept Sarfaraz presence with some known reasons, almost everyone is aware of but do we have any other name to replace him. Bangla Desh just beat West Indies chasing 300 plus runs and if someone can confirm how many East Pakistani players we would have in this Pakistan team if they were still united with Original Pakistan (and we know the reasons of that separation but did not learn a bit). Our key problem is that we are not true Pakistani yet so all of us should start working on that. Stop harping on "New Pakistan" but we want original Pakistan envision by our fore father with unity, faith, discipline that we all lacking.
It is not time to revamp, it is time to say good bye to cricket just like we have done with success to squash and hockey. We have experience and good at dissolving our priced institutions. Dawn should be happy seeing pakistan go down!
Very balanced review. I second it
Over reaction.
I agree though Pakistan cricket need complete overhaul. It is not going to happen though.
Your World Cup ends when you lose to India.
Implicit in this statement is the refusal to accept that India could be a superior team. And that amplifies the heartburn.
This is just one bad game.Team will bounce back.Why so much of criticism just because they lost to India?Team needs encouragement and not sledging.
I don’t agree with a Ramiz. Why do we forget we have been in the same boat in past. It’s convenient for ex players to criticize and forget that they had batting average of 34. Wasim Akram took the strongest ever side to World Cup in 1999 lost to Bangladesh, India and meekly capitulated in final. In I took a team to west indies and lost to Ireland. We have been bowled out in at least one game in each World Cup meekly. Shoaib calls Sarfraz I fit when he barely played 50% of the time. Everyone knows Wasim was against Waqar captaincy in 2003 World Cup. Change can not be brought by these ex players. Constant chopping and change has been the problem with Pakistan. India stuck with Hangul for long time and the Dhoni look where they are. This is a very young team compare to others that have been to work up. We from outside put these players under pressure through media. Board confuses everything by sending selector to World Cup minimizing coach’s dm captain then we Loose.
Every 4 years we are defeated by India and the next 10 days we hear these experts coming up with ideas of change but then nothing happens other than that some with more say in the management find an excuse to settle their scores. Secondly, Pakistan is the only cricket playing country where selectors start talking about the next world cup already after the defeat and some of the players get fired because they are counted as too old for the next world cup in 4 years time and in this process they would let the team get defeated a lot of bilateral series before the build up gets completed. And then we get defeated in the next world cup too and the process goes on and on. Look at other nations, and you will see that they take every series as important as world cup. They do not start planning for a world cup 4 years forward and when the world cup comes, they just select the best players available.
"What is the benefit of Babar Azam's talent if he will not lead the team to win ?"
Babar Azam is playing to his potential. It is the Pakistani supporters that have placed him on the same pedestal as Virat Kohli and a lot of them actually believe that he is that good ! Make no mistake, Azam is a good player, but Kohli is a beast from a different planet. Check out Kohli's stats against the best attacks in the world in all 3 formats of the game and compare him against the Tendulkars, Pontings, Laras etc. They are unbelievable. Pakistan needs to unearth new talent and the only way they can do this consistently is by fixing their broken domestic cricket structure. It will take time, but you need to start and not pick players from the nets. You were lucky to have found Wasim & Waqar like that, but you need a good system to consistently discover such gems.
Who will change the Skill set & bring Professional level Excellence in the team.
@indusinian, I thought the same.
correct, and rightful analysis
Ramiz Raja just woke up? But its too late. Why are we paying them huge salaries if they can't perform?? No contracts from now on, play good and get paid only then. Try this and I guarantee it will work
What is to be revamped? There is no domestic cricket at all?
*Get rid of the old horses first. Shoaib Mali, Hafeez and Wahab Riaz. *Change the Captain. *Change the Coach, bring a local one, Basit Ali or Ijaz Ahmad, Younis Khan or Saleem MAlik as Batting Coach. *Don't select players for international cricket on the basis of PSL. Pick those players who have played at least 40 / 50 first class matches, having batting average above 40 runs. *Don't train them as cricketers, train players as athletes, make them strong and agile like Kohli, Warner, even Shakib Al Hassan.
«Roti gang» must be fired. Every single one of them!
A very poorly written article with little or no substance. Losing one match to India is not the end of the road. This same team (minus the Azhar Ali to Imam switch) had taken the Indian team to the cleaners just two years ago in the very same English conditions, winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. In addition. they just beat the hosts England, just a few days ago, after two of the opposing batsmen scored centuries. Granted that we may not be coming back with the cup but then we can still put up a good fight. Only one team of the ten will be the winner which is fine.We need to bounce back and look ahead not behind us.
@RIZ, Strange as both W are known to be very best in Cricket. In fact Wasim has had an amazing impact on our bowling. He revolutionize our thinking and approach towards bowling. I think he is legend, just my take.
Not only cricket. but, Pakistan has not any standing in any other games at the international level. We were World Champions in Hockey, Squash, Snooker in past. The major problem - no domestic level structure and support exist at the grass root level.
Dont we say that after every defeat and yet do nothing about it.