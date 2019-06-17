DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP stays execution of mentally ill prisoner Ghulam Abbas: JPP

Dawn.comUpdated June 17, 2019

Email

Ghulam Abbas has already spent more than 13 years on the death row. — AFP/File
Ghulam Abbas has already spent more than 13 years on the death row. — AFP/File

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday stayed the execution of a mentally ill prisoner, Ghulam Abbas, who was to be hanged on June 18, confirmed Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), a non-governmental organisation working for Pakistani prisoners at home and abroad.

The order was issued on an application filed by JPP after the Punjab Home Department withdrew permission to allow an independent psychiatrist and two government doctors to visit Adiala Jail and evaluate Abbas, a press release issued by the NGO stated.

Imprisoned in 2004, Abbas was sentenced to death on May 31, 2006, by a district and sessions court for stabbing a neighbour.

Take a look: Death in darkness

He has spent more than 13 years on the death row and a fresh mercy petition has been filed requesting the president to grant him a reprieve.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 17, 2019 07:31pm

A compassionate gesture...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jun 17, 2019 07:34pm

Dollars NGO are behind this, initially these dollars NGOs declared him a Child, now another excuse, and they received fresh dollars.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 17, 2019 07:58pm

Good. No reasons to delay this execution. If let free he will kill some other innocent. And what about the RIGHTS of the Victims family?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 17, 2019 10:22pm

There must be a course of humanity in such genuine cases.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...