Prime minister takes notice of Sami Ibrahim, Fawad Chaudhry altercation: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the altercation between journalist Sami Ibrahim and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, the Prime Minister House said on Monday.

Last week, Ibrahim had reportedly filed a complaint at Mansoorabad police station in Faisalabad, accusing Chaudhry of slapping him at a wedding. A copy of the complaint, that was circulating on social media and was retweeted by Ibrahim, alleged that Chaudhry had slapped and cursed the journalist without any provocation. It also accused the Science and Technology minister of threatening Ibrahim.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Science and Technology had issued a response, saying that the "incident" should not be treated as a "clash between two institutions but as a conflict between two individuals".

The statement added that Chaudhry had "reacted after another person tried to wound his self-esteem".

"To term a patriotic Pakistani and government office holder as an agent of [enemy agencies] is contrary to moral and journalistic ethics," the statement had said.

According to the PM office on Monday, the prime minister took notice of the matter and spoke to the journalist over a telephone call. "The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf does not support any personal action [by its members] that hurts another person's sentiments and self-respect," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

"Government and the media are two essential parts of the democratic process," said the premier in the statement, adding difference of opinions should not turn into personal conflict.

The rift between Chaudhry and Ibrahim came to light earlier this month, when the minister unleashed a Twitter tirade against the journalist for accusing him of plotting against the ruling party. Ibrahim responded to Chaudhry's remarks in a television programme on Bol TV and accused him of using state vehicles for personal purposes during his tenure as information minister.