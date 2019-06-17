DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Well played, but don't compare 'strikes and match': Asif Ghafoor replies to Indian home minister

Dawn.comJune 17, 2019

Email

"If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF [Indian Air Force] violation on 27 Feb 19 downing two Indian jets," said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter. — ISPR/File
"If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF [Indian Air Force] violation on 27 Feb 19 downing two Indian jets," said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Twitter. — ISPR/File

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Monday responded to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's congratulatory message to the Indian cricket team after their win over Pakistan in the World Cup clash, in which he said: "Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same."

"Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Twitter on Sunday.

Shah was referring to the aerial combat between the two neighbouring countries in February, which happened after Indian aircraft on Feb 26 carried out an airstrike on what it alleged was a “terrorist training camp” in Pakistan.

Doubt has been cast over the success of India’s airstrike, which Shah had claimed killed 250 — a figure that the Indian Air Force distanced itself from.

Pakistan had denied that there was any damage or casualties. Independent reporting by multiple local and international outlets who visited the site also found no evidence of a terrorist training camp or of any infrastructure damage.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, via his personal account, on Monday responded to Shah, saying: "Dear Amit Shah, yes your team won a match. Well played."

Ghafoor, who is the director general of the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), pointed out that "two things with different denominators can’t be compared, so are strikes and match".

"If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF [Indian Air Force] violation on 27 Feb 19 downing two Indian jets," he said, ending his tweet with: "Stay Surprised."

Following India's airstrike on Feb 26, the DG ISPR had held a press conference on the same day to debunk India's claims on the Line of Control (LoC) violation. "Today, the prime minister has asked everyone to get ready for every eventuality. We are all ready. Now it is time for India to wait for our response," he had asserted.

"I said that we will surprise you. Wait for that surprise," he had added. The following day, Pakistan Air Force had announced that its jets had flown into occupied Kashmir to demonstrate its capability to respond to Indian aggression, locked on to military targets, and then spared them.

It had later shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace when they tried to give chase to Pakistani jets, capturing an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman. The IAF pilot was released by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "peace gesture".

Pak India Ties , WorldCup19
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...