DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PCB rubbishes rumours of cricket team's 'curfew violation' a day before India clash

Abdul GhaffarUpdated June 17, 2019

Email

Videos and photographs of certain members of the Pakistan cricket team allegedly socialising past curfew a day before the match with India went viral on social media. ─ AP/File
Videos and photographs of certain members of the Pakistan cricket team allegedly socialising past curfew a day before the match with India went viral on social media. ─ AP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday rubbished rumours that the national cricket team had violated their curfew the day before a crucial high-pressure World Cup fixture against India.

The Indian cricket team's clinical destruction of Pakistan's game on Sunday night raised many questions about the Greenshirts' performance and the structure of cricket in the country.

Many commentators were quick to criticise the team for its lack of fitness and the apparent flouting of the curfew to fix blame for its lacklustre performance, especially after a series of photos and videos showing certain members of the team allegedly socialising past curfew went viral online.

Read more: Sarfaraz Ahmed's winning moment was a yawn

"The cricketers did not violate their curfew," a PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

"The videos and photographs that went viral [on social media] are from two days before the match," the spokesperson said.

"The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time," he added.

Explore: 5 talking points from the Pakistan vs India World Cup battle

Professional tennis player Sania Mirza, who was photographed along with cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, also responded to the allegations, saying: "[The] 'outing' was dinner, and yes, people are allowed to eat if they lose a match!"

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
IMTIAZ
Jun 17, 2019 04:15pm

Reasonable explanation of video being two days earlier than claimed.

What about burgers as diet two days before the match?

Does the team have a nutritionist or common sense?

Recommend 0
ali
Jun 17, 2019 04:16pm

PCB board and the team captain should resign to demonstrate they do have some ethical standing..

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 17, 2019 04:19pm

Chairman PCB should go home

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...