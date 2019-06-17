2 policemen martyred by unidentified gunmen in Karachi's Orangi Town

Two police constables lost their lives on Monday as four unidentified gunmen riding motorbikes opened fire at them in Orangi Town, Karachi.

The policemen — Allah Datta and Rehmat Ali — were on their way to Mominabad Police Station when the incident occurred and unknown assailants opened fire at them using 9mm pistols near Zainab School Noori Chowk.

Both policemen were injured and passed away on the way to the hospital. Police investigation teams recovered four 9mm bullet shells and bloodstained soil from the area. The bullet casings have been sent for forensic analysis.

The funeral prayers for the two policemen were held at Police Headquarter, Garden South.

While speaking to the media about the incident, deputy inspector general, West confirmed that four gunmen were behind the incident. However, the DIG clarified that a target killing threat alert had not been issued for the area.

He further said that an investigation has been opened in the case on the basis of CCTV evidence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits. He also sent his condolences to the families of the martyred officials and said that they would not be left alone in such a time of grief.