DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 policemen martyred by unidentified gunmen in Karachi's Orangi Town

Imtiaz AliJune 17, 2019

Email

The funeral prayers for the two policemen were held at Police Headquarter, Garden South. — Photo courtesy Sindh police
The funeral prayers for the two policemen were held at Police Headquarter, Garden South. — Photo courtesy Sindh police

Two police constables lost their lives on Monday as four unidentified gunmen riding motorbikes opened fire at them in Orangi Town, Karachi.

The policemen — Allah Datta and Rehmat Ali — were on their way to Mominabad Police Station when the incident occurred and unknown assailants opened fire at them using 9mm pistols near Zainab School Noori Chowk.

Both policemen were injured and passed away on the way to the hospital. Police investigation teams recovered four 9mm bullet shells and bloodstained soil from the area. The bullet casings have been sent for forensic analysis.

The funeral prayers for the two policemen were held at Police Headquarter, Garden South.

While speaking to the media about the incident, deputy inspector general, West confirmed that four gunmen were behind the incident. However, the DIG clarified that a target killing threat alert had not been issued for the area.

He further said that an investigation has been opened in the case on the basis of CCTV evidence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits. He also sent his condolences to the families of the martyred officials and said that they would not be left alone in such a time of grief.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...