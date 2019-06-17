DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first against West Indies

APJune 17, 2019

Email

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the West Indies at Taunton on Monday. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the West Indies at Taunton on Monday. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the West Indies at Taunton on Monday.

Taunton is mainly cloudy and dry and the West Indies-Bangladesh match should play out without interruption.

Andre Russell is playing for West Indies, which made only one change — Darren Bravo is in for Carlos Brathwaite to shore up the batting after missing out on the loss to England last Friday. Bravo, however, has batted only once and made a four-ball duck.

Bangladesh also made only one change for its first match in nine days, bringing Liton Das into the middle order for his first appearance in this World Cup for Mohammad Mithun, who has averaged only 15.66 in three innings.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is fit to play after straining his left thigh while scoring a century against England nine days ago. He needs 23 more runs to become the second Bangladesh player to score 6,000 One-Day International runs, after Tamim Iqbal (6,695).

Lineups:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Digital blitz

Digital blitz

The advertising world has turned murky in modern times.

Editorial

June 17, 2019

Dam fund returns

DROP by drop, some semblance of sense is beginning to find its way to the whole ‘dam fund’ conversation. When ...
June 17, 2019

Oil tanker attacks

AFTER two similar attacks last month in the vicinity, the world is once more on edge as two oil tankers were ...
June 17, 2019

A baby in the house

WHEN MPA Mahjabeen Sheran found herself with no other choice but to bring her eight-month-old baby to a Balochistan...
Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...