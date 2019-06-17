Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first against West Indies

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the West Indies at Taunton on Monday.

Taunton is mainly cloudy and dry and the West Indies-Bangladesh match should play out without interruption.

Andre Russell is playing for West Indies, which made only one change — Darren Bravo is in for Carlos Brathwaite to shore up the batting after missing out on the loss to England last Friday. Bravo, however, has batted only once and made a four-ball duck.

Bangladesh also made only one change for its first match in nine days, bringing Liton Das into the middle order for his first appearance in this World Cup for Mohammad Mithun, who has averaged only 15.66 in three innings.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is fit to play after straining his left thigh while scoring a century against England nine days ago. He needs 23 more runs to become the second Bangladesh player to score 6,000 One-Day International runs, after Tamim Iqbal (6,695).

Lineups:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.