June 17, 2019

No room for error after India loss, says Imad Wasim

ReutersJune 17, 2019

"This was a really, really disappointing result for us," said Wasim. — AFP/File
Pakistan must win all four of their remaining group games to have any chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, all-rounder Imad Wasim has said after his team's defeat by arch-rivals India on Sunday.

India, who won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, have seven points and occupy third place in the standings behind Australia and New Zealand, while Pakistan are second-bottom with three points from five games.

“This was a really, really disappointing result for us,” said Wasim, who came in at number seven and struck an unbeaten 46 off 39 deliveries.

“When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance.

“Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there.” Pakistan face South Africa at Lord's on Sunday before wrapping up their group campaign with matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sport

Tahir Raouf
Jun 17, 2019 11:44am

Like politicians they also are playing with the sentiments of people by issuing diplomatic statements

B N Sharma
Jun 17, 2019 11:45am

These are relatively easier matches, Pakistan can win them to reach SF.

Nothing but truth
Jun 17, 2019 11:46am

Why only Pakistan- Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan- all need to win their remaining games. The better one will win.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Jun 17, 2019 11:49am

There's no way Pakistan can now qualify for the semis.

Rk
Jun 17, 2019 11:52am

Only New Zealand is the real competition for pak now.

Babol
Jun 17, 2019 11:59am

Better watch 92 WC Highlights

Opinion

