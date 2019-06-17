Blogger killed in Islamabad's G-9/4 area, police register FIR

Muhammad Bilal Khan, a 22-year-old blogger, was killed in Islamabad on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Malik Naeem confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

SP Naeem said that Khan, who was with a friend, was attacked in the G-9/4 area of the federal capital. Khan was killed while his uncle Ehtesham was severely injured. He is currently at PIMS.

According to the police official, Khan — who has over 16,000 followers on Twitter, over 48,000 on his YouTube channel and over 22,000 followers on Facebook — received a phone called to go from the Bara Kahu area in Islamabad to G-9, where a man took him into the forest.

The suspect, as per the SP, used a dagger to murder him. Police added that the sound of firing had also been heard.

Funeral prayers for Khan are expected to take today at the high school ground Bari Sheikh-ul-Bandi, Abbottabad. One funeral prayer was offered in Aabpara in Islamabad.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Sunday night at 11pm at Karachi Company police station by the victim's father Abdullah under Section 302 (premeditated murder), 304 (proof of qatl-i-amd liable to qisas), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

As per Abdullah, he was at his cousin's house in Bara Kahu, when at around 9:30pm, he received a call from a cousin (Ehtesham) that he and Abdullah's son had been attacked by unidentified individuals and were injured. He said that when he reached PIMS emergency, his son had passed away. Abdullah added that various parts of his body had marks of a sharp tool.

Abdullah said that the incident had created fear among people and called for strict action to be taken against the suspects who had killed his son and injured his cousin.

The late blogger's phone is in police custody where the record is being accessed.

The father of the deceased, seen in a video addressing a group of men, said that his son had no personal enmity. He said his son spent his life talking about Islam.

My son's "only fault was that he spoke about the the Prophet (PBUH) and his companions", he added, saying he was proud of his son.