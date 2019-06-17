DAWN.COM

Blogger killed in Islamabad: police

Tahir NaseerJune 17, 2019

Blogger, Muhammad Bilal Khan, was killed in Islamabad on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Malik Naeem confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

SP Naeem confirmed that Khan was attacked in the G-9/4 area of the federal capital. He said that while the blogger was killed, his friend Ehtesham was injured.

According to the police official, Khan — who has over 16,000 followers on Twitter and over 22,000 followers on Facebook — received a phone called to go from the Bara Kahu area in Islamabad to G-9, where a man took him into the forest.

The suspect, as per the SP, used a dagger to murder him. Police added that the sound of firing had also been heard.

More to follow

Tamanna
Jun 17, 2019 11:20am

Just read his latest tweets.. seems he was not asking but demanding for trouble.

