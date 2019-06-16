In pictures: Cricket brings together Pakistani, Indian fans across borders

Given the frosty ties between both countries, the teams have recently only played each other in major world tournaments.

Pakistan vs India matches are hotly anticipated by cricket fans on both sides of the border as well as around the world. Given the two countries' frosty relations, the two teams have only been playing each other in major world tournaments, making this World Cup clash a rarity.

The World Cup 2019 group stage match between the two teams was sold out just hours after the tickets went on sale for the 26,000-capacity Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Millions more were tuned in to catch the action broadcast on TV sets and cellphones.

A rare supporter wearing Indian colours with the Pakistani flag's crescent-star superimposed on them outside the ground before the start of the match between India and Pakistan outside Old Trafford. ─ Reuters

A street vendor sells Indian and Pakistani souvenirs before the match begins ─ AP

An Indian cyclist pictured on what is usually one of the busiest roads in Siliguri. The street appears deserted while the match is underway. ─ AFP

Pakistani supporters in the crowd enjoy the build-up ahead of the clash. — AFP

A Indian supporter waves a flag in the crowd ahead of the match. — AFP

A closer look at the costumes worn by some Pakistani supporters in the crowd. ─ AP

Indian fans in costume jump into the frame with Pakistani fans in costume. ─ AFP

In Jammu, Indian-occupied Kashmir, a man watches the game on his cellphone. ─ AP

Fans in a temple in Ahmedabad, India offer special prayers for the victory of the Indian cricket team before the start of their match against Pakistan. ─ Reuters

Pakistani people arrive at a park to watch a live broadcast of the match between Pakistan and India on a big screen in Islamabad. ─ AFP

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans watch a live broadcast of the match at a hotel in Amritsar. ─ AFP

Indian men clamour outside a small teashop in Allahabad to watch a live broadcast of the match. ─ AFP

Pakistani people watch a live broadcast of the match between in a theatre in Karachi. ─ AFP

Men working at a textile shop in India watch the match on TV. ─ AP

Fans react as they watch the match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Ahmedabad. ─ Reuters

Men watch a live broadcast of the match between on a television at a small restaurant in Karachi. ─ AFP

Indian supporters pose ahead of the match. ─ AFP

An Indian fan painted in the national colours poses for a photograph in the crowd. — AFP

Pakistan fans pose for a photo in the stands prior to the start of play. ─ AP

An Indian fan has a cup of tea while watching a live broadcast of the match in Allahabad. ─ AFP

Indian fans watch a live broadcast of the match on a mobile phone at a paan shop in Hyderabad. ─ AFP

Indian fans paint their faces with colours of their national flag in Siliguri. ─ AFP

Pakistani people watch a live broadcast of the match on a big screen set up at a park in Lahore. ─ AFP

Pakistani people watch a live broadcast of the match on a television at a restaurant in Karachi. ─ AFP

A crowd of Indian men huddles around a cellphone to catch the broadcast in Allahabad. ─ AFP