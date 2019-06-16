DAWN.COM

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed named new DG ISI: govt spokesperson

June 16, 2019

The military on Sunday announced a number of high-level appointments and transfers in its ranks, including the appointment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). — Photo courtesy ISPR
The military has announced a number of high-level appointments and transfers in its ranks, most notably the appointment of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the new director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to a government spokesperson on Sunday.

He will be replacing Lieutenant General Asim Muneer, who has been given charge of Commander Gujranwala Corps.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army's media wing, has yet to issue an official statement.

According to media reports, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) while Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi has been named as Quarter Master at GHQ.

Lieutenant General Moazzam Abbas has been named Engineer-In-Chief at GHQ.

Gen Hameed is from the Baloch Regiment. He was in-charge of the internal security wing at the ISI. He has commanded a division in Pano Aqil. He was also among those who brokered the Faizabad agreement in 2017 between protesters from various religious groups and the then government, signing the agreement in the capacity of ‘guarantor’.

In April, the Army had announced promotion of four major generals to the rank lieutenant general, including Mirza and Hameed, as well as Maj Gen Nauman Mahmood and Maj Gen Azhar Abbas.

