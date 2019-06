What began with high hopes and a lot of drama ended on a quiet, predictable note.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford on Sunday was electric as Pakistan and India went head to head in what began as a dramatic showdown in a key World Cup fixture.

Rain stopped play thrice, and eventually the D/L method was used to reduce play in the Pakistan innings to 40 overs.

The men in blue concluded the match with a decisive victory over Pakistan ─ their 7th consecutive win ─ against the side.

Indian and Pakistan players stand for their national anthems before the start of the match. ─ AP

Rohit Sharma plays a shot as Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on. ─ AFP

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century with skipper Virat Kohli. ─ Reuters

Virat Kohli (R) and Rohit Sharma (L) chat in the middle of the pitch during the match. ─ AFP — AFP

Hasan Ali celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma with team mates. ─ Reuters

K.L. Rahul (L) makes his ground as Shadab Khan makes a run out attempt. ─ AFP

Indian fans hold up a banner in support of K.L. Rahul. ─ Reuters

Imad Wasim reacts after bowling. ─ Reuters

Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot as Sarfaraz looks on. ─ AP

Rahul celebrates reaching a half century. ─ AP

The umpire talks to Mohammad Amir about the crease. ─ Reuters

K.L. Rahul plays a shot. ─ AP

Indian and Pakistani supporters cheer on their teams during the match. ─ AFP

Pakistan's Hassan Ali reacts after being hit for a boundary. ─ AFP

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching a half-century. ─ AP

Shoaib Malik shares a light moment with Shikhar Dhawan during the drinks break. ─ AP

Virat Kohli throws Hardik Pandya his bat. ─ Reuters

Babar Azam is congratulated by his teammates for taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya. ─ AP

Mohammad Amir (L) celebrates with Sarfaraz Ahmed after taking the wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. ─ AFP

The covers and floodlights are on as rain stops play during the match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford. — AFP

Spectators take cover under umbrellas as rain stops play. ─ AFP

Mohammad Amir (R) speaks with Vijay Shankar as they walk back to the pavilion as rain stops play. ─ AFP

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. ─ AFP

Mohammad Amir celebrates after his dismissal of Virat Kohli. ─ AFP

Imam-ul-Haq in action as the Pakistan innings begins. ─ Reuters

Vijay Shankar (C) celebrates with India's captain Virat Kohli (L) and teammates after the dismissal of Imamul Haq. ─ AFP

Fakhar Zaman is watched by MS Dhoni (L) Virat Kohli (C) as he plays a shot. ─ AFP

MS Dhoni attempts to stump out Fakhar Zaman. A review found Fakhar not out. ─ Reuters

Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Shoaib Malik. ─ Reuters

Vijay Shankar catches Mohammad Hafeez. ─ Reuters

Mohammad Hafeez (R) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. ─ AFP

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. ─ AFP

Groundstaff cover the playing area as rain stops play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. ─ AFP