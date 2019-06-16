'Banish all fear of losing': Pakistan's World Cup winning captain advises team ahead of India clash
Hours before the highly anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ─ who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup ─ advised the team to "banish all fear of losing, give your best and fight till the last ball".
In a series of tweets, the premier said that unless the pitch is damp, "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat".
In the first tweet, Prime Minister Imran said that when he started his cricketing career, he had thought that success was made up of 70 per cent talent and 30 per cent mind. However, by the time he finished playing, the premier said that he realised that it was a 50-50 ratio.
He said that now he agreed with "his friend" Sunil Gavaskar that success was made up of 60 per cent mental strength and 40 per cent talent.
"Today, [the] role of mind will be more than 60pc," he added.
In the next tweet, the premier said: "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz, we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best."
"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time."
"In order to have a winning offensive strategy, Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because 'Raillu Kattas' rarely perform under pressure ─ especially the intense kind that will be generated today."
He said that the fear of loss leads to a "negative and defensive strategy". "Crucially, [the] mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon".
Acknowledging that "India may be the favourites", the former cricketer said the team should "banish all fear of losing".
"Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck."
The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet today at 2:30pm. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Manchester at the end of his three-day visit to Turkey on Saturday, will watch the cricket match between Pakistan and India.
Comments (13)
Please don’t advise. We saw what happened last time you advised the team
Khan, your advise will lead the team to disaster! Better keep silent and watch the match. World cup March 1992 was won by chance not by talent.
So much advise can actually put a lot of pressure on the captain and the players. I believe a simple 'good luck' and 'we have faith in the team' would have done wonders.
I can equate this to expectations of parents from kids when they are appearing some competitive exam. usually when parents say that they are backing their ward and have full faith in him or her to give their best irrespective of the outcome, it inspires confidence and helps a great deal in performing better. I wish I would have simply wished luck and provided words starting that they believe and have faith in their team. That's what the talented pakistani team needs. It doesn't need additional pressure
Please make Imran Khan as the coach of Pakistani cricket team. This job suits him much better than his current job.
India wins because of skills, Pakistan wins because of luck. So, the result is skills versus luck.
True leader
This much time he has to discuss Cricket too
The legendary Captain PM Imran Khan and the Superhero of the 1992 world cup is giving his expert opinion. Pakistani cricket team should act on PM IK's advices.
Finally, he tweets about something he knows something about. I wish he’d save the world the pain and stick to such topics.
Stay silent and people might think you are wise.
This guy was a captain in 92 and there was the whole team behind it, but the ego of Imran Khan is too much and he always use the word I rather than We while talking about success. He never gives the credit to the team, but rather steals the credit of the hard work of others.
I strongly believe that IK should be head of PCB and not country.
People in the background should come to front and rule directly, at least this increases their accountability for the decisions they make.