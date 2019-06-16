DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live

Six-down Pakistan set for heavy defeat against India as play resumes after rain

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated June 16, 2019

Email

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (R) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Mohammad Amir seen in action against India. — Reuters
Mohammad Amir seen in action against India. — Reuters
Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma after the innings passed 150 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma after the innings passed 150 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
The two captains pictured during match toss. — Photo courtesy: PCB/Twitter
The two captains pictured during match toss. — Photo courtesy: PCB/Twitter
Amir starts the match with a maiden over. — ICC
Amir starts the match with a maiden over. — ICC
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
Mohammad Amir (L) celebrates with Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — AFP
Mohammad Amir (L) celebrates with Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman, left, and India's KL Rahul interact as they wait for play to resume during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
Fakhar Zaman, left, and India's KL Rahul interact as they wait for play to resume during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman (R) is watched by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and India's captain Virat Kohli (L) as he plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman (R) is watched by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and India's captain Virat Kohli (L) as he plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Hardik Pandya (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (R) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan. — AFP
Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP

Pakistan were 172-6 after 36 overs in chase of India's revised 302-run target as the match resumed after a second spell of rain interrupted the key World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The game has been revised down to just 40 overs, and the revised target is 302 from India's 337 in the first innings. Pakistan need 136 off 30 balls. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are up to bat.

The Greenshirts started cautiously, not taking any risk. Lady Luck appeared to have smiled on them in the 5th over when the impressive Bhuvneshwar Kumar tweaked his hamstring and left the field.

But it proved to be a false dawn as his replacement, Vijay Shankar removed Imam with the first ball he bowled, trapping the southpaw in front of wickets.

Babar Azam walked in and helped Fakhar Zaman stabilise the ship. However, the duo were playing a bit too cautiously, allowing the run rate to jump up. After 10 overs, they were 38-1 and 87-1 after 20.

Read: 5 points that give hope to Pakistan in David-versus-Goliath clash with India

Just when it seemed they were set enough to step up a gear or two, Azam (57-ball 48) was sent packing by an incredible delivery by Kuldeep Yadav in the 24th over.

The tricky left-armer struck again in the 26th, this time getting rid of Zaman (62 off 75). The wheels came off completely in the 27th over as Hardik Pandya removed Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik on back-to-back deliveries.

The match as a contest was effectively over at this point, with Pakistan needing a miracle of miracles to somehow salvage anything from the game.

Indian innings

Lokesh Rahul, promoted in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma started the Indian innings, whereas the pairing of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Amir, as he has done multiple times in the World Cup so far, started with an excellent opening over — a maiden. The second one bowled by Ali was expensive, however, with eight coming off it, including a boundary off an inside edge.

  • Pakistan bowlers, with the exception of Amir, did not bowl the right length to Indian openers
  • Short of length bowling played to Rahul and Sharma's strengths
  • Fakhar Zaman's wayward throw earned Sharma a reprieve early on when he could have been run out
  • Sharma goes on to score 140
  • Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to 11,000 ODI runs
  • Hasan Ali (9-84-1) becomes the most expensive Pakistani bowler in a single World Cup match

Indian openers started cautiously, not taking any risk against Amir, who had his tail up. The southpaw pacer was bang on target but he was way off with his follow through, receiving two warnings from the umpire for walking on to the danger area of the pitch.

With chances already at a premium, Pakistan missed a gilt-edged opportunity to run out Sharma in the 10th over, with Fakhar Zaman throwing the ball at the non-striker's end when he should have targeted the batting end.

Sharma pictured playing a stroke in the Indo-Pak match. — AFP
Sharma pictured playing a stroke in the Indo-Pak match. — AFP

After the first 10 overs, India were 53-0 and slowly upping the run rate. In the next dozen overs Sarfaraz tried almost every bowling option he had at his disposal but the elusive breakthrough did not come.

The first wicket finally fell in the 24th over when Wahab Riaz had Rahul caught. The setback did little to affect the direction of the Indian innings thanks to captain Virat Kohli arrival. By the 35th over India were 206-1 and set for a late push thanks to the many wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching a half century during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford. — AP
Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching a half century during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford. — AP

Sharma's 140-run knock and his 98-run partnership came to an end in the 39th over when Ali had him caught. Amir, who was excellent but wicketless in the opening spell, was brought back for the final 10 overs.

He was dispatched for two boundaries in the 44th over but immediately responded, first taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya (26 off 19) and then MS Dhoni in the 46th over. The flurry of wickets pegged India back some but the dangerman Kohli was still in the middle and looking menacing at 71 when rain interrupted play.

After play resumed, Amir picked the prized wicket of Kohli but replays later showed that the India skipper may have been unlucky with his dismissal. In the end, India finished at 336-5 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Men in Blue dominated almost all sessions of the play but were pegged back slightly in the final five overs, falling short of the 350-plus they were odds on to amass at one point.

Amir was easily the pick of Pakistan bowlers, taking three wickets for just 47 runs in his 10.

Match toss

The decision to bowl first taken by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice that "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first."

Line-ups

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Imamul Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (506)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:09am

Kohli will score a big hundred today. Chahal will take 5 wickets today.

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 16, 2019 10:09am

Rain

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Outcome is well known. So dont understand why so-called excitement.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Pakistan is currently at no. 9 in points table just above minnow Afghanistan. :-)

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Much adoo about nothing but a blowout game.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:15am

India will knock Pakistan out of this world cup today after registering a thumping victory.

Recommend 0
Ambikapathi
Jun 16, 2019 10:15am

Yes , this is not a war. Whoever play well today they will win the match.Heart patients keep away from the TV,

Recommend 0
Mahipal singh
Jun 16, 2019 10:17am

India..

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 16, 2019 10:22am

Google weather is not supporting a blockbuster. Rain probability is in the ascending order as the match progresses. I wish this prediction goes wrong & we hear something like...

'Game On Hai'

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 16, 2019 10:22am

It is the final before the final.

Recommend 0
Jitender A
Jun 16, 2019 10:23am

Usually, Sports and games bring people together and here this game is usually seen nothing less than a war.

Grow up people of both countries.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 16, 2019 10:26am

only rain wins.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 16, 2019 10:26am

India will win

Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Jun 16, 2019 10:28am

Who is going to Win today ? No doubt Rain

Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 16, 2019 10:29am

If it rains today and they can't play cricket then make them play kabaddi, football, rugby, swimming, Gilli danda or anything else. But I want a match today. It's India Vs Pakistan. The most entertaining and thrilling match on this planet.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 16, 2019 10:30am

Relax everyone, from the weather forecast it is quite clear, rain is the winner.

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 16, 2019 10:33am

Unpredictability tag can not help Pakistan any more

Recommend 0
Bonkap
Jun 16, 2019 10:38am

India can live without Pak and vice versa. It is politicians, religious icons and media parting us. Peace. May the Strongest win the match.

Recommend 0
Atty
Jun 16, 2019 10:42am

I would watch rather a comedy show than this game.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 16, 2019 10:44am

Two brothers IndoPak. Just a game may the better team win.

IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
SKG
Jun 16, 2019 10:49am

ICC has just announced that if the match will not be completed due to rain, winner will be decided based on English essay both captains need to write.

Recommend 0
deva
Jun 16, 2019 10:50am

let’s have a good match and hope rain should not decide outcome.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 16, 2019 10:52am

With Shoaib Malik being out of form and considering Indian bowling Pakistan should not compromise on batting. They should go with 4 specialist bowlers as Hafiz, Shoaib and Haris are good enough to bowl the remaining 10 overs. Haris should replace Asif Ali. Finally, let's hope they have a plan or two for Pandya.

Recommend 0
Jamal Soomro, Karachi
Jun 16, 2019 10:53am

Praying for rain to save Pakistan from another humiliation.

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jun 16, 2019 10:56am

See it as game, don't take it to heart win/loss

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 16, 2019 11:00am

Such a waste of time. Just give India two Points. Pakistan should prepare for 2023 world cup

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 16, 2019 11:00am

Be blessed people of both Nations.

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 16, 2019 11:02am

I wish both.team all the best.

Let the best team win then even looser is not looser. God.bless.all.

Recommend 0
Moronbasher
Jun 16, 2019 11:04am

For india, it's not that important if you leave out a miniscule section of enthusiasts.

Recommend 0
Talha
Jun 16, 2019 11:05am

Is that Altaf Hussain in the extreme left of the cover photo? Looks exactly like him!

Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jun 16, 2019 11:06am

It’s. bigger game for Pakistan , if they loose they will be out of tournament .big chances are Pakistan will crumble under pressure especially if they have to chase anything more than 250

Recommend 0
Sayyid
Jun 16, 2019 11:27am

The last one looks Altaf MQM :)

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 16, 2019 11:30am

1 billion Indians will be watching and praying for india’s Win over Pakistan. What a life they have.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 16, 2019 11:36am

For the people of both countries it’s an emotion charged entertainment. For the media it’s money minting time. Best of luck to both teams which bring more happiness to the common man than their political leaders. And just in case Pakistan lose sharif and Zardari are responsible.

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jun 16, 2019 11:37am

Hopefully the better side ,out of the two, between India and Pakistan, will win.

Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Jun 16, 2019 11:39am

WI beat Pak, Pak beat England, England beat WI India beat Australia, Aus beat Pak, Pak beat India

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Jun 16, 2019 11:41am

Rain will win the contest no doubt another that

Recommend 0
Sharjeel
Jun 16, 2019 11:53am

All the best pakistan..dil dil pakistan

Recommend 0
Gypsy
Jun 16, 2019 11:57am

Its all commercial, its all about money. If India looses and left out of the tournament, the sponsors will leave too. With this, you may guess how much of a real game of cricket we can expect.

Recommend 0
deepak
Jun 16, 2019 12:07pm

Whosoever plays well must win... hopefully weather doesn't play spoil sport..Good luck!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 16, 2019 12:10pm

The very last chance for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pritesh
Jun 16, 2019 12:17pm

Feeling positive....... Even for Pakistan

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 16, 2019 12:18pm

It's do or die. The very last chance for Pakistan. Will Pakistan make a comeback in the world cup 2019?

Recommend 0
Kkl
Jun 16, 2019 12:19pm

Rain..rain go away. Let everybody enjoy.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 12:19pm

I wish such contests help us melting the ice instead of fueling the hates.

Recommend 0
Sagar Biswas
Jun 16, 2019 12:20pm

India Also Win World Cup 2019 Click Here For More Information]

Recommend 0
Sharma ji
Jun 16, 2019 12:25pm

Hope rain will not spoil the show.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

The match is at 10.30am not 2.30pm

Recommend 0
Modi
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

Let sportsmanship n cricket WIN!!! Best of luck to both the teams.

Chowkidar PM Modi.

Recommend 0
Unar
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

World Cup should be moved to another country. Uk bad weather!

Recommend 0
Abhinav Chadha
Jun 16, 2019 12:29pm

Extremely poor planning by the organisers..

Recommend 0
Kartikey
Jun 16, 2019 12:30pm

Fake news match will start Morning 10.300am

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Jun 16, 2019 12:31pm

Mostly it is going to rain. Manchester is the most unsuitable place for a cricket match as it rains most of the time. So it is going to be 1 point for each.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 16, 2019 12:32pm

Hopefully we will get a decent match and not something that is decided by D/L

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 16, 2019 12:34pm

230pm is Pakistan time when the match will start... Uk time 1030am

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 12:41pm

Good luck Pakistan, be focused, play your natural game and fight like a lion!

Recommend 0
Stargazer
Jun 16, 2019 12:46pm

I agree with the indians, Pakistanis must not raise much hopes here. Its all commercial, and ouster of India will not be good for the sponsors... so you can predict the result

Recommend 0
A
Jun 16, 2019 12:48pm

Sharjah cup?

Recommend 0
Global Peace
Jun 16, 2019 12:52pm

Why holding the match in a stadium of 26000 capacity ? With inflated ticket price and chances of rain the spectators will loose money only. Planning of world cup is at the wrost.

Recommend 0
Abhinav Chadha
Jun 16, 2019 12:54pm

Extremely poor planning by the organisers

Recommend 0
syed ahmed shah
Jun 16, 2019 12:57pm

Imam will score 100 today

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2019 12:58pm

A great opportunity for greenshirts to repeat the history of the last champions trophy's grand final match played on English soil against their arch rivals. Rest as they say will be history.

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 16, 2019 12:58pm

@Hindustani, what happened in 2017CT??

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 16, 2019 12:59pm

Be ready for smashing TV's

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 16, 2019 01:00pm

@Sagar Biswas, It seems Indian will remain unbeaten in WC 2019.

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 16, 2019 01:06pm

We should not get carried away with few wins. We have to accept the fact that Pakistan is better team and will win today. Pakistan is hot favourite to win World Cup. Today if Pakistan bats first they will win by 70 runs and if bats second then will win by 4 wickets

Recommend 0
Dheeraj Chaturvedi
Jun 16, 2019 01:08pm

Kohli is Javed Miadad of India.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 16, 2019 01:11pm

Rain rain go away.. go to india and pakistan where people are being fried due to scorching heat..

Recommend 0
Just Do It
Jun 16, 2019 01:14pm

No arguments No war of words No sledgings. Let's play the game in the spirit of game. This is what BCCI ordered the TEAM INDIA... Both are not going to loose single inch of their land after win/defeat in this game. Why are so hype for this match. World mocks us who created animosity between us are the host of WC-19 Today(UK). Be calm and accept the result, tomorrow morning we have to wake up and has to do our works. Be you a labour, owner, servant, IT professional, or a cleaner. Remember tomorrow never dies just because you win or lost the game

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 16, 2019 01:18pm

Rain will win the match.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 16, 2019 01:20pm

Rain will be the man of the match......so relax guys and enjoy the Sunday with your family.....this game should have been organised in a big stadium with capacity no less than 80000..

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 01:21pm

Hats off to dhawan.. Indian opener...his thumb is fractured, totally unfit for play, yet he wants to play such imp game and is in squad...having such player , captain in team can destroy morale and performance of even the top ones...this captain has proved his capability evenin domestic cricket ipl...with best players he had shown worst team record

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jun 16, 2019 01:26pm

No its mere a game change your headline.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jun 16, 2019 01:30pm

Being a Pakistan supporter and a realistic individual, I fail to understand why all this hype is still created in favor of Pakistan despite India leading 6-0.

Secondly, when will the Pakistani team learn to field properly and stop runs of the opposing teams?

Recommend 0
Allin
Jun 16, 2019 01:34pm

The yesteryears Pakistan team was way too better than this present team .I hope it will be even contest

Recommend 0
Rational Approach
Jun 16, 2019 01:34pm

@Hindustani, Good Luck from Pakistanis as we people are with big hearts and full of magnanimity, unlike..............!

Recommend 0
Anirban Chakraborty
Jun 16, 2019 01:41pm

Best of luck to both the teams. May the best team win.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 16, 2019 01:47pm

@Atty, "would watch rather a comedy show than this game."...did anyone ask you to watch? Or force you?

Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 16, 2019 01:48pm

All of us wish PAK wins this match, but considering the present form and talent it looks unlikely but having said it im not ruling out a surprise if Pakistan plays to its full potential. All the best to team PAK, play fearlessly

Recommend 0
Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jun 16, 2019 01:49pm

This is the most crucial match for Pakistan, not because it is against traditional rival- India, but because Pakistan will have to win to remain in the cwc19. Mohammad Amir's bowling will be pivotal and decisive. Pakistan cricket team is mercurial, it can defeat any team of the world. It is the game of nerve. Pakistan has fair chance to reverse the history of world cup matches. Whether we win or lose, we have to fight out till the last ball. If Pakistan loses, lose with honour not with humiliation. Best wishes Pak team.

Recommend 0
aye enn
Jun 16, 2019 01:49pm

Pakistan vs. India you fools

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 16, 2019 02:06pm

Pakistan won the toss. India won the match

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Jun 16, 2019 02:07pm

Pakistan will benefit from D/L method

Recommend 0
Junaid, India
Jun 16, 2019 02:10pm

Purpose of games is to bring peace harmony and happiness and wish that the game of cricket win today.

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jun 16, 2019 02:10pm

India will make 272 and win by 36 run :)

Recommend 0
Mohammad Khan
Jun 16, 2019 02:13pm

stupid decision to bowl first.................................

Recommend 0
Sagar
Jun 16, 2019 02:14pm

No...it's just a game.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 16, 2019 02:14pm

Toss is the only thing that Pak will win today

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 02:15pm

@Hindustani, it's better to enjoy the match rather than make wild predictions.

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 02:16pm

@Ali (CA) , lol. Nice one.

Recommend 0
Beena
Jun 16, 2019 02:17pm

@Modi, this kind of a message can not come at least from modi.

Recommend 0
pervez
Jun 16, 2019 02:19pm

Disaster even before the game started. Sarfaraz chose to bowl first. This just shows the defensive mindset. And we are going in with 2 spinners against Indians who play spin well. Do not understand the logic! They should have battered Indian batting with all pace attack.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 16, 2019 02:20pm

Let the action begin. Fasten xeat belts. Keep clean cold water by your side to drink and keep your heads cool in case you forget it is only a game. May the best team that shows up today win on performance. Finally: 'rain rain, away come, come back another day' b/c we want to enjoy the biggest game of cricket between two neighbos who most often are not on neighborly terms.

Recommend 0
Saaqib Mahmood
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

Out of the last five times that the two teams have played against each other in the ODIs, India have won four times.

In the recent history, it is India all along, except for that Champions Trophy final in 2017.

So there is no point unnecessarily hyping up the match.

There is a huge difference between the two teams. The Team India have been simply spectacular, whereas the Pakistani team have been so inconsistent.

Recommend 0
Rk
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

Pakistan already got a huge advantage of bowling first in such a track. DLS always helps batting second team. Hard luck for India.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

It is internationally accepted and reckoned principle that fear itself is very much detrimental and destructive to be honest and therefore Imran very rightly advised our team to be fearless otherwise fear duly punctuated with pressure could be disastrous for us when playing against India. I, as a true patriotic Pakistani, wish that Pakistan should win the Cup and not just against India, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 16, 2019 02:29pm

Y he didn’t took batting????

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jun 16, 2019 02:30pm

India will rain today.

Recommend 0
R Yegya Narayanan
Jun 16, 2019 02:31pm

For all the build up that the media, the commentators and probably the telecaster would like to give to the match, depending on their own purpose, to us Indians it is just another match to be played as part of the itinerary. Both nations haven't played any bilateral matches for so long that to us it means nothing special and words like arch rivals have little value with Pakistan having none of its past superstars in replacement. Let us wish the best team on the day to win and then move on. There is nothing emotional.

Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 16, 2019 02:33pm

When i read PM writing tweet to advice Pakistan team i was like, what do he know about cricket and then i realized he was also a cricketer.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 16, 2019 02:33pm

Cmon guys. Ignore the people who fight. Enjoy the game. May the best team win. Hope and pray for more cricket between both teams.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:36pm

Fantastic! Amir has awed Indians who dared not to score in the very 1st over of such a critical game tells you what is in store. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
aditya
Jun 16, 2019 02:38pm

fielding will decide the winner

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:45pm

WOW / Amir is terrific in both overs as India could only score 2 runs in 12 balls Amir bowled. What else one expects from Amir? Keep it up Amir! Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
S Chatterjee
Jun 16, 2019 02:49pm

Cricket between India and Pakistan is always a high voltage match. Relationship develops in positive way if more importance is given to games and sports. Here I am joyous to see the photograph where side by side Indian and Pakistani supporters sat and enjoying the match in England. Hope such relationships will continue among all the citizens, leaders and others in both the countries in coming days.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 03:04pm

Indian openers are enjoying the game.

Recommend 0
Stalele
Jun 16, 2019 03:10pm

Let the best team today win!

Recommend 0
Himanshu
Jun 16, 2019 03:12pm

What a poor throw either Rohit was out

Recommend 0
danish
Jun 16, 2019 03:14pm

This match is already won by Pakistan by 10 wickets. openers will make it, start celebration world cup tropphy.

Recommend 0
Nainesh
Jun 16, 2019 03:15pm

Poor bowling by pakistan so far....

Recommend 0
vm
Jun 16, 2019 03:16pm

India is missing Shikhar Dhawan

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 16, 2019 03:16pm

India winning, Inshallah !

Recommend 0
Jai Hind
Jun 16, 2019 03:24pm

Mauka mauka

Recommend 0
shazad
Jun 16, 2019 03:24pm

Till now: Pakistan top 4 run getting batsmen - Remember, in limited overs, SR and runs, both are important. Low SR from high order batsmen put lot of pressure on team and becaome cause of loosing the match even if they scored high. Anyhow, just for comparison, here are batsmen performance ... Ideally, I should have included players who made 100 runs in 3 ings, but I know, some here would have got upset, so, here are batsmen (players who are in top batting orders) who scored over 50 runs in 3 ings.

Hafiz: 146 runs (3 ings) in 135 balls, HS 74, Ave: 48, SR: 108

Babar: 115 runs (3 ings) in 127 balls, HS 63, Ave: 38, SR: 90

Sarfraz: 103 runs (3 ings) in 104 balls, HS 55, Av: 34, SR: 99

Batsmen who made less than 100 runs. Imam: 99 runs (3 ings) in 144 balls, HS 53, Ave: 33, SR: 68 (Imam SR = 68 per 100 balls, is too low for limited overs game).

Zaman: 58 runs (3 ings) in 59 balls, HS 36, Ave: 19, SR: 98

Recommend 0
JP
Jun 16, 2019 03:26pm

Lets enjoy the game, who wins is no matter.This game will give big enjoyment.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 03:26pm

India will show how to play Pakistani bawlers and we know about Pakistani batsmen.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 16, 2019 03:27pm

Pakistani government should never have let this team even enter the W.C. Second last in the league below B’desh and above A’stan. This is the result of unchecked corruption which had affected everything in our country.

Recommend 0
shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 03:28pm

IND 79-0 after 12...if it went like this pak will loose by 30 run or more.

Recommend 0
Desi
Jun 16, 2019 03:29pm

Only rain can save Pakistan today from complete embarrassment.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 16, 2019 03:30pm

India playing cautiously.

Recommend 0
FAREED SAEED
Jun 16, 2019 03:30pm

Tough pakistan has a fair amount of edge against india with 73 to 54 ,,,but still history will repeat itself in the world cup .Reason being ,,poor form of pakistan team lately ,,secondly ,sarfaraz incompetence and lack of cricketing mindset as an aggressive captain ,Thirdly India has a half dozen superstars playing in there side with probably the best batsman in the world as there captain .Fourthly ,,indian fielding is much more athletic and acrobatic as compare to pakistani dum balls ,fifthly indians of lately have responded remarkably under pressure situations while pakistan has been the opposite .Sixthly ,,,The stadium will be 75 percent full from the blue sea which will be chanting and bucking up there nationsl side .seventhly ,and quite honestly and with a heart full of melancoly and tragedy ,,pakistan as a whole is facing the darkest and stormy times ever ,even fortune is not with them ,neither the heavens .If anything could save there prestige then pray let the clouds cry crycry

Recommend 0
noor ali
Jun 16, 2019 03:31pm

India are playing smartly, they know the match will be interrupted by rain later in the day. so they want to score as fast as they can, over 7 runs an over which Pakistan can lose in a reduced overs match.

Recommend 0
manish kant
Jun 16, 2019 03:32pm

Pakistan players missing Home badly. Indian players will gift the return ticket

Recommend 0
Geelis Alwar
Jun 16, 2019 03:36pm

Wonder why only talk of 2017 CT final but not the first game..and then total blackout for 2018 Asia cup 2 games?

Recommend 0
Spinoza
Jun 16, 2019 03:38pm

The wicket is flat, why did Pakistan decided to bowl?. You will never win with this kind of defensive mindset. This match and World Cup is over for Pakistan. Good Luck for next time. Enjoy something else today.

Recommend 0
Logic
Jun 16, 2019 03:40pm

This is the prime problem with Pakistan.. Every body not in charge is giving advice including the Prime minister rather than leaving decision making to the captain of the team. The same thing applies to the way the country is run..

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 03:41pm

Not a good start for Pakistan. Is the result going to be the same as the last 6 games in the World Cup???

Recommend 0
Suren Naren
Jun 16, 2019 03:41pm

@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, wait for bumarah

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2019 03:44pm

My prediction is India will get 330. Pakistan will be all out 261 all out.

Recommend 0
rohit bhanot
Jun 16, 2019 03:44pm

@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, hope you are watching the match and not broken your t.v.set.

Recommend 0
Np
Jun 16, 2019 03:48pm

@Gypsy, India will not be out even if it loses to Pakistan, which is highly unlikely.

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 03:49pm

20 overs more than 100 runs with no wicket down for India, its going to be a tough match for Pakistan to play and win

Recommend 0
Vijay Kumar
Jun 16, 2019 03:50pm

Mian Bhai is right. India will win.

Recommend 0
Prada
Jun 16, 2019 03:50pm

Please buy old TV's to break after game before price goes up.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 16, 2019 03:52pm

112-0 now

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 03:55pm

rain rain go to Manchester and save Pakistan

Recommend 0
Aurora
Jun 16, 2019 03:55pm

'Katta' we new in Northern India but 'Railu Katta' that too in cricketing sense is something new.

Recommend 0
jssidhoo
Jun 16, 2019 03:58pm

123/0 after 22 overs

Recommend 0
M
Jun 16, 2019 03:58pm

@Raza,
LOL

Recommend 0
Point of view
Jun 16, 2019 04:00pm

TV start breaking in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
jatt1
Jun 16, 2019 04:01pm

@Aurora, it is a common term in Punjab (Indian side as well)

Recommend 0
ZAHID MALIK
Jun 16, 2019 04:01pm

India will win every one knows..pakistan will be out of tournament soon.

Recommend 0
R Yegya Narayanan
Jun 16, 2019 04:02pm

It's raining runs for India-134-0 in 23 overs! But be sure, whoever wins, ultimately it is the spectators who win. Rohit on 75, is racing towards a century.

Recommend 0
RAJu
Jun 16, 2019 04:03pm

@Ravi_India, sorry you will be disappointed,India will win

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 04:04pm

@Logic, as things stand, the PM was spot on. Pakistan should have batted first.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 16, 2019 04:05pm

Too many bowling changes by Sarfaraz is not helping Pakistan... he has clearly panicked.. too much of chatter behind the wickets. Look at Satfaraz’s body language it’s too negative, shoulders have already dropped ...

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 16, 2019 04:11pm

Pak playing 4 spinners against India means Pak has already gifted the match to India.

Again, India plays the spinners the best in the world because India has the best spinners in the world. India is uncomfortable against pace example is Rabada. Everyone saw what Rabada did to India in SA v Ind match. Rabada single handedly almost won the match for SA just from his raw pace.

Stupid team selection.

Lastly, again, Pak needs Mohammed Asif the best swing bowler in the world and a match winning bowler to bowl in tandem with Amir. Together Amir and Asif forms the best bowling duo in the world.

Additionally, Pak needs Anwar Ali who is a match winning batsman and a fielder plus a very good/useful bowler.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 04:16pm

Repeated warnings to main bowlers of Pakistan - something to dampen their spirits.

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 16, 2019 04:20pm

The missed run out going to cost Pakistan terribly. Rohit will score 100 plus..

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jun 16, 2019 04:23pm

Sarfraz needs to be sacked by Imran Khan as he completely ignored his advice to choose batting if won the toss. Sarfraz is mentally and physically unfit to lead the team.

Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jun 16, 2019 04:31pm

Rain around 5pm but by then Pakistan will be all out.Rain will come too late to save Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 04:35pm

Pak bowling decision is rt , if rain came pak will surely win , if not anyway they hav to fight....

But with present situation 162/1 , without rain pak will lose by 40 or more

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 16, 2019 04:36pm

IK may be an inexperienced pm but he is one the best captains and readers of the game. Sarfaraj should have taken his advice.

Recommend 0
Sanjay Kar
Jun 16, 2019 04:37pm

Defeat is once again certain for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 04:39pm

@N_Saq, seems like you haven’t noticed that Mohammed Asif has not been in the team since the spot fixing episode in 2010.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 04:39pm

RR is going to be 7.5.

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Jun 16, 2019 04:40pm

Rain wants India Pakistan match. Its not in favour of indo pak abounding.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 04:40pm

India 187 for 1 after 32 overs, it doesn't look good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Jun 16, 2019 04:42pm

Why does Sarfaraz keep asking his fielders to "pakad"? They are obviously there to catch the ball, I would ask him to shut up if I was on the field!

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 04:42pm

Blaming it all on the absence of a pace battery doesn't make sense. India has faced the best of Pakistan pace attack before in Asia Cup, World Cup and bilateral series and come out victors.

Pakistan needs to work a lot to come up to current India level. The consistency is missing. Still, Pak batting can turn tables for their team in second innings. Let's see what happens.

Recommend 0
MAMufti
Jun 16, 2019 04:43pm

Sarfraz is the most stupid captain. He should have chosen to bat.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 16, 2019 04:43pm

Rohit will score 150+?

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 16, 2019 04:44pm

Mauqa Mauqa..

Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 16, 2019 04:44pm

It is just a game and treat it as a game only

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 16, 2019 04:45pm

What's projected score for India?

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 16, 2019 04:45pm

How is rain doing?

Recommend 0
Neptune Srimal
Jun 16, 2019 04:45pm

India is being too cautious. This Pakistani team is quite capable of chasing big totals against best of bowling. Case in point: the win against England.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 04:46pm

India 199/1 in 33 overs. Writing on the wall.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 16, 2019 04:48pm

Sarfraz lacks cricketing IQ and insight for modern cricket. His consistent inability to motivate, unite and rally his troops is appalling. His body language, manner of speech, and interpersonal skills are not of an international captain. Such negativity and indignifying interaction only creates resentment and discord. No charisma nor inspiration are to be found in his game. PM Imran Khan needs to press the reset button on many of these incompetent individuals which serve as an embarrassment to a great nation...

Recommend 0
mrelser
Jun 16, 2019 04:49pm

@N_Saq, get in to selection comity

Recommend 0
sam
Jun 16, 2019 04:52pm

Now current India team is completely different from 80's or 90's team. Very strong to face anyone.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 16, 2019 04:52pm

Bloody fielding from Pak..

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jun 16, 2019 04:54pm

@Gypsy, : Yes, that's why world's best team pakistan is allowing India to win,Right?

Recommend 0
Khurram Shahzad
Jun 16, 2019 04:54pm

@N_Saq, I am amused by the way you by yourself rate Amir and Asif as the best bowlers in the world...please can you pull out some stats for their peers in other teams and compare, instead of making statements...

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 16, 2019 04:54pm

Pakistan again heading towards a shameful loss against India. With this Pakistan exits the world cup tournament.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Jun 16, 2019 04:55pm

@N_Saq, Started lame excuse ....Every team give 100% ..It's not luck today .

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 16, 2019 04:55pm

@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, India 215/1 after 36 overs and Rohit Sharma is in full form. Bad time ahead for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Syv
Jun 16, 2019 04:57pm

Pakistani are already looking for excuses

Recommend 0
Anil Yadao
Jun 16, 2019 04:58pm

It is just a game. should not be create hype. Both team have winning capacity. But India have upper hand as of now.

Recommend 0
save cow
Jun 16, 2019 04:59pm

Congratulations Rohit for Double century !!!

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 05:00pm

This match is also looks like getting out of the hands of Pakistan....only one wicket in more than 30 overs and run rate nearly 6. Only Amir is doing a good job of containing....no other bowler is of his calibre to support him.

Pakistan batting is going to have a tough time chasing the score

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Jun 16, 2019 05:01pm

India run rate is very slow!!!

Recommend 0
Sunnysideup
Jun 16, 2019 05:02pm

May we have a nail biter till the last ball. Hard luck green, blue is the winner. And hey, happy Father’s Day.

Recommend 0
Laughing Buddha
Jun 16, 2019 05:03pm

Everything is going opposite to Imran khan's plan inside and outside cricket

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 05:03pm

Frankly speaking, it doesn't look good for Pakistan, 360+ is on the card and it would be difficult to match.

Recommend 0
FAIRTALK
Jun 16, 2019 05:04pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Why you limit your philosophy to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.What about others ?

Recommend 0
Hari Om
Jun 16, 2019 05:04pm

India and Pakistan are both winners, as this is within family. Pakistan Zindabad, Jai Hind.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 05:05pm

Boring Game

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 05:07pm

Never underestimate Pakistan team, they have won the Champions trophy in 2017.

Recommend 0
UD
Jun 16, 2019 05:14pm

Things don't look good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 05:14pm

@Mansoor, bad thinking

Recommend 0
Just saying
Jun 16, 2019 05:25pm

India will keep a target of 340+ for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Katana
Jun 16, 2019 05:26pm

@Ravi_India,
Like your jokes

Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 16, 2019 05:32pm

What wrong with Pakistan's bowling, the inability to take wickets as been the trend for the past two years. Early wickets puts pressure on the opposition which Pakistan has failed to do. What we are getting today is the same old rubbish from the Pak bowlers.

Recommend 0
EX777
Jun 16, 2019 05:35pm

Hassan Ali playing for India and not Pakistan

Recommend 0
Himanshu
Jun 16, 2019 05:35pm

@Ali, lol..ask a indian..u wll get a diff reply

Recommend 0
Abm
Jun 16, 2019 05:36pm

Pakistan has good batting order... expecting two player to hit century

Recommend 0
Bala
Jun 16, 2019 05:37pm

Husan ali 9 over -84 run-1 wicket.

Instead on coming at wagha border and doing unwanted stunt, he should have done little more bowling practice.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 05:38pm

@Ahmed, starting with the Chairman of PCB.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 05:39pm

298/4 in 45 overs. Dhoni fell to Amir. Some respite.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 05:40pm

@Abdul, how can it be just a game when every politician in the country starting from the PM down is taking a personal interest in it.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 05:42pm

@Sunny, he has to keep reminding them because they keep forgetting otherwise. look like bunch of fishermen trying to catch fish by hand.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 16, 2019 05:42pm

Rain DWL method. Hence Pakistan need to score 150 in 25 overs. Hence win for Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 05:43pm

@Hari Om, I like your spirit. We need more people like you.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 05:43pm

rain finally. Pakistan may still get a point.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 16, 2019 05:45pm

@Hindustani, if we are able to beat India today, it like world cup for us. It doesn't matter if Pakistan bring cup or not!

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
Jun 16, 2019 05:47pm

@Sabir, Punjab Pakistan , what about Asia Cup twice 2018...World 6-0...

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jun 16, 2019 05:47pm

This was sarfaraj ahmed planning that rain will save them and now rain comes in rescue.

Recommend 0
Nimamma
Jun 16, 2019 05:48pm

@A shah, seems you are spot on brother

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 16, 2019 05:48pm

Rain spoiling the game as expected. This world cup should have been organised in South Africa or NZ/Australia. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has very hot summer. UK is raining like a kid. Not a good decision by ICC.

Recommend 0
Abc
Jun 16, 2019 05:49pm

@Mian, yes Pakistan will win .. Pakistan zindabad ..

Recommend 0
Dr. Mizaa
Jun 16, 2019 05:49pm

INDIA will thrash pakistan

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 16, 2019 05:49pm

Pakistan need not to worry as rain gods will save them today.

Recommend 0
Slayer
Jun 16, 2019 05:49pm

@Sami, Rain will win not Pakistan

Recommend 0
Kb
Jun 16, 2019 05:50pm

Sarfraz should have chosen to bat first as Imran Khan suggested .

Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jun 16, 2019 05:50pm

330 will be easy target for Pakistan to chase down on this wicket.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 16, 2019 05:52pm

Pakistan is saved by the rain probably.

Recommend 0
Samir
Jun 16, 2019 05:54pm

Rain is helping Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 16, 2019 05:54pm

Please keep raining.

Recommend 0
vin
Jun 16, 2019 05:54pm

@Sami,
Then after this match ask your team to come back, if that is the case. Why Pakistani team came participate in world cup when the whole idea is to play against India and beat them? For Indian winning world cup is more important then winning against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jun 16, 2019 05:56pm

@danish, which match ??

Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jun 16, 2019 05:58pm

I break my Samsung 65 inch curve... Sadly Pakistan will loose the game because they can't bat. Should have opt for batting first so there would have been less pressure on the Pakistani batsmen

Recommend 0
Roy
Jun 16, 2019 05:59pm

@Faisal , absolutely wrong. Target would be like 184 in 20 overs or 327 in 46 overs if India doesn't bat any further.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 06:01pm

so who are the Raillu Kattaas so far? Shoaib Malik definitely, Imad Wasim(?)

Recommend 0
Paramesh
Jun 16, 2019 06:02pm

India didn't test pak fielders with powerful shot all the dismissals were dollies. Hence it would been another humiliation. let alone chasing 300 chasing 270 under pressure in a Pak vs Ind game is difficult. Sarfaraz gave india an upper hand by bowling first.

Recommend 0
BINESH
Jun 16, 2019 06:02pm

@Faisal , wrong. Pakistan will need 184 in 20 overs at minimum, otherwise 326 in 46 overs.

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 06:02pm

@Faisal , Your calculation is wrong my friend its 189 in 20 overs

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 16, 2019 06:03pm

@Faisal , your calculation of DL is totally hilarious and ignorant . You hve just taken the current run rate and multiplied by 25 overs. DL isnt so easy to calculate..google and check. If this match goes to 25 overs Pakista, as per Indias current score will need to make 187 in 25 overs.

Recommend 0
go vegetarian
Jun 16, 2019 06:06pm

Congratulations Rohit !!! Hope we get the match win by India today and no rain afterall.

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 06:06pm

@Ashraf P, We will see your EASY target

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 06:06pm

@Laughing Buddha, how can IK be blamed if people don’t do what he tells them to do. he clearly told Sarfraz to bat if he won the toss but Sarfraz did not follow IK’s advice.

Recommend 0
USR
Jun 16, 2019 06:07pm

Game will be abandoned or will be decided based on curtailed overs, first 20-25 over . Pakistan can still win as they are number one for T20.

Recommend 0
Manu
Jun 16, 2019 06:07pm

@Faisal ,
Per D/L rule, Pak will need to score 328 in 46 overs if India does not come back after rain. If the game is reduced to 20 overs the target for Pak will be 184.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 06:08pm

Rain. Duck worth Loius system has never favoured us :)

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 06:08pm

@vin, but for Pakistan sole objective is to beat India first and then take care of other trivial issues

Recommend 0
Aliali
Jun 16, 2019 06:08pm

I hope we never play cricket again why can’t pakistan team give up cricket at least we won’t be embarrassed

Recommend 0
Alok
Jun 16, 2019 06:08pm

Pakistani must be parting for continuous raining

Recommend 0
USR
Jun 16, 2019 06:09pm

@Hindustani, It does not matter where Pakistan is on table. They did beat England. Game is made of chances and luck. It is not over until last allowed over has been bowled.

Recommend 0
Alok
Jun 16, 2019 06:10pm

@Salman, dar gaye Salman Apne batsman par bharosa Nahi hai

Recommend 0
Mb
Jun 16, 2019 06:10pm

Only rain can save Pakistan today

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 06:11pm

@Papi, easy target in T20 cricket and bad news for India is that Pakistan is T20 world champion

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 16, 2019 06:13pm

we will win the scores are not big at all

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 16, 2019 06:14pm

All the way I have been praying that India plays badly because praying for a good day for Pakistan cricket is simply useless.

Recommend 0
Samir
Jun 16, 2019 06:14pm

Goliath were planning for DL. So took bowling first.

Recommend 0
Farrukh Ahmed
Jun 16, 2019 06:16pm

Poor captaincy by Sarfaraz, he has proven to be a very poor captain. He should have brought back aamir in middle overs but he didn’t and continued with Hassan Ali and others. Poor captaincy, poor fielding and bowling. Also bad decision to bowl first after knowing that they can not chase good scores. Very disappointed with their performance.

Recommend 0
Jeff
Jun 16, 2019 06:21pm

the problem right now is Score is over 300, Pak team always under pressure when score is that up. WE can win if we our batsmen perform under pressure

Recommend 0
Harish Chandra
Jun 16, 2019 06:23pm

Watch how many TVs will be smashed in Pakistan today even before the game is almost over?

Recommend 0
Paramesh
Jun 16, 2019 06:25pm

@Ashraf P, the wicket will have a zip and bhumrah will make you pay for it. outfield is wet so the ball will not travel much and pak fitness is so good that i wonder how many will try to covert one into twos. they will be tired of running.

Recommend 0
Samir
Jun 16, 2019 06:27pm

Amir is bowling a great. Else India could have scored 360 runs minimum.

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Jun 16, 2019 06:29pm

Expecting pakistan to be 80/5 in 15 overs

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 16, 2019 06:29pm

Please do not demean Pakistan they are proud winners of CT2017. Have some respecr guys.

Recommend 0
Janjua
Jun 16, 2019 06:31pm

@Ali Sabir,
I don't understand Pakistani supporters' excitement and optimism when a defeat is expected, as usual.

Recommend 0
Fried Chillies
Jun 16, 2019 06:33pm

DL will hurt India and they have themselves to blame when they scored 26 runs of 8 overs in the middle

Recommend 0
Drive drive
Jun 16, 2019 06:33pm

Hope for the full game, so no one blames rain for result.

Recommend 0
Prapur
Jun 16, 2019 06:34pm

I am fan of cricket but still would comment this one. Watch ‘Ladies First’ a short documentary and find out what’s the status of athletes other than cricket in India. India and Pakistan spend lot on one game, so both don’t excel in Olympic much. Lately India is winning some Gold, Silver and Bronze at Olympic in some individual events. Need to win more but talents doesn’t get enough financial as well as mentoring/training support. All Indians are paying direct or indirect way to Cricket bodies of India. Sport ministry shall take away 20% of gross revenue from BCCI to support other sports.

Recommend 0
nitin
Jun 16, 2019 06:34pm

@Samir, You are right! Rain is only saviour for Pakistan!!

Recommend 0
Kashi
Jun 16, 2019 06:35pm

@Jitender A, well said.

Recommend 0
Kashi
Jun 16, 2019 06:37pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, totally agree.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 16, 2019 06:39pm

@Ashraf P,

Yes .

Specially because Pakistan has best batting lineup in the world .

We have already seen the best bowling attack in the world .

Recommend 0
sdd
Jun 16, 2019 06:40pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, i love to your optimism.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 16, 2019 06:41pm

@Sami,

This hatred will lead you to nowhere my friend .

One team will win and that maybe India or Pakistan .

What's the big deal .

Both nations have bigger probleim

Just enjoy the game like a game .

Recommend 0
Ambikapathi
Jun 16, 2019 06:44pm

India batting first next Pakistan going to boating.

Recommend 0
Aurora
Jun 16, 2019 06:44pm

How can a yawing captain energise his team.Game resumed and sarfaraz's mind is in pavilion

Recommend 0
QN
Jun 16, 2019 06:54pm

Stupid decision by Pakistan to field first. Not sure what were they thinking?

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 16, 2019 07:01pm

@Mian, It's not over until it's over. So wait.

Recommend 0
satyameva
Jun 16, 2019 07:02pm

Keep in mind. Amir did not get Kohli. It was just bad luck that Kohli thought he was out and he walked out. Just pure badluck.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 07:04pm

I wish I am wrong which I am not. Sarfraz at the very start even when not even the 1st ball was bowled proved to be timid by winning the toss and felt scared to bat and instead asked India to bat which India very rightly cashed because it could sense that Pakistan is already awed. Now when India has scored purely at free will it is too difficult, if not impossible, our batsmen to play better than India. PM Imran must punish Sarfraz to nakedly expose us alike particularly when Imran had advised not to be afraid but yet Sarfraz was frightened. How Sarfraz could dare to defame the nation as a whole not just 11 playing cricketers? What is the punishment for Sarfraz? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jun 16, 2019 07:04pm

@Farrukh Ahmed, yes.Having won the toss, he should have opted to bat. And, as you said, Amir should have been brought the Pandya had come.

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 16, 2019 07:05pm

@SHUJAAT, yes, surely! Chasing 337 runs is very easy for Pakistan!! Opening pair will score the required runs.

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jun 16, 2019 07:06pm

The body language of Sarfaraz & his team after end of the Indian inning says all about possible outcome... If Pakistan win this game means they are definitely going to win this WC2019 for sure.

Recommend 0
SK Jain
Jun 16, 2019 07:07pm

It is uphill task

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 07:07pm

Remember India has done it's part and now Pakistan has to score.Few good over's and the pressure will mount.Let's see who can handle the pressure.Will get to know the outcome in first 25 overs.

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 16, 2019 07:07pm

@SHUJAAT, yes, surely! Chasing 337 runs is very easy for Pakistan!! Opening pair will score the required runs.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 16, 2019 07:08pm

@Tariq, so what happened to T20 champions against Australian target of 307.

Recommend 0
hiral patel
Jun 16, 2019 07:09pm

Pakistan.. 250 all out.....

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 16, 2019 07:10pm

Pakistan will succumb to pressure of chasing and will eventually lose by huge margin

Recommend 0
Tahir
Jun 16, 2019 07:10pm

Indian team may beat Pakistan team in this match but India has lost actual game elsewhere.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 07:12pm

achieve the achievable, can we ???

Recommend 0
Aban Usmani
Jun 16, 2019 07:12pm

In the current scoring this is a playable score ?

I think if Pakistan try they can win India’s bowling isn’t Australia or WI bowling

Amir’s getting 3 wickets and averaging 4runs/ over prove he is the best bowler this World Cup

Recommend 0
YourPakiFriend
Jun 16, 2019 07:14pm

Pakistan will show you the batting class now. We will make this score even bigger now. Will bat with caution in the starting and then will collapse at the end.

Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 16, 2019 07:14pm

Vijay Shankar is a 90s player playing in 2019

Recommend 0
Samir
Jun 16, 2019 07:15pm

Virat Kohli's wicket will hurt if DL applied.

Recommend 0
Sunny Sarvagya
Jun 16, 2019 07:18pm

@Tariq, ya.. That's why they have lost 6 out of 7 T20 against india..

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 16, 2019 07:20pm

Sarfaraz did injustice to Hasan Ali. He should have allowed him to complete his full quota of overs and century as well(9-84).

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 16, 2019 07:21pm

Vijay Shankar's knock reminds me of his knock from Nidhas trophy final..what a waste.. Kohli's over honesty costs 20 runs to India..

Recommend 0
munawar ahmed
Jun 16, 2019 07:21pm

The revenge of Chapions trouphy might be. Pakistan batted first and scored 330+ and defeated India. Now India batted first and set a target of 337.will it be succeeded to defeat Pakistan with same fashion? Pakistan is a looser of opportunity despite, winning the toss but didn't bat first... who had ill adviced the captain Sarfaraz of such adventure.

Recommend 0
Manzoor
Jun 16, 2019 07:21pm

What a nonsensical decision for the second time after winning the toss when you know you that you have won only one match and that is by batting first and when your oppsition is a champion in chasing and when you only one wicket taking bowler!

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 16, 2019 07:21pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan also

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jun 16, 2019 07:22pm

Fakhar Zaman will hit a century today.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 16, 2019 07:24pm

Kohli walked off on his own .

No finger raised by umpire .

Even Sarfaraz was not sure .

Pure professionalism by Kohli .

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 16, 2019 07:24pm

It's time to break some television sets.

Recommend 0
SHAILENDRA
Jun 16, 2019 07:25pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, blood brothers for life of course.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 07:25pm

achieve the achievable, can we ???

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 07:27pm

@Tariq,WE will see now who wins.When brain can be used power is not required all the time

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 07:29pm

Fakhar Zaman will hit a century today.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jun 16, 2019 07:29pm

This is because the team failed to accept and follow sincerely the great wisdomic advice of our supreme leader PMIK. PMIK knows exactly how to win India in cricket. Sarfaraz is egoistic that’s all. If loose it because of the team not listening to PMIK. Thank you PMIK for you advice.

Recommend 0
Xiro
Jun 16, 2019 07:30pm

It was great watching amir. Now, it is your turn to watch bumrah.

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 07:31pm

So if Pakistan is number one in T20, is India the Kenya of T20? Ridiculous logic. Even if the match is shortened, Pak will have a tough time.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 16, 2019 07:40pm

Kohli walked off on his own .

No finger raised by umpire .

Even Sarfaraz was not sure .

Pure professionalism by Kohli .

Recommend 0
joeC
Jun 16, 2019 07:41pm

Pakistan will win by 10 wickets

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 07:46pm

Good start by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 07:47pm

Fakhar Zaman will hit a century today.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 16, 2019 07:52pm

Pakistan innings 10 overs -2 wickets, 20 overs -4 wickets, 30 overs -5 wickets, 40 overs -7 wickets 45 overs - all out.

India wins the match by 110 - 120 runs

Recommend 0
Bumrah fan
Jun 16, 2019 07:53pm

Indian batsmen vs amir and Pakistani batsmen vs bumrah. Now you guess the winner team.

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 16, 2019 07:58pm

One gone by replacement bowler..

Recommend 0
joeC
Jun 16, 2019 07:58pm

Pak will win by 9 wickets

Recommend 0
Truth finder
Jun 16, 2019 08:01pm

@Satya, Kolhi was not out, clearly seen in recap. He walked off saw recap and realised his mistake of wrong assumption. That was stupid of him.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 16, 2019 08:01pm

@Aban Usmani, very true Indian bowlers are not like Australia who Indiam batters hammered for 352 and got Australia all out for 316 :))

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 16, 2019 08:02pm

Pakistani Captain was bored to death ..

Recommend 0
Katana
Jun 16, 2019 08:05pm

Collapse started

Recommend 0
Khwaja naalsaab
Jun 16, 2019 08:06pm

1 wicket gone .. nine to go.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 16, 2019 08:07pm

Sadly how true: dot-balls, boundaries or out. Expert batsmen innovate to maximize rotation. They must remember ODIs are limited-over game. But who cares.

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jun 16, 2019 08:11pm

Imam ul haq alias parchi is not a good bastman.he needs more practise and experties to come in the pakistan team.this is a gift of inzimam.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jun 16, 2019 08:14pm

Imam seems blind today better to drop him from rest of matches.

Recommend 0
mesotwisty
Jun 16, 2019 08:14pm

why bowl first when you've won the toss? Makes no sense given our history of chasing and the strong batting Indian side.

Recommend 0
Older
Jun 16, 2019 08:14pm

Congratulations India in Advance..... We already know the result.

Recommend 0
Mumbai_Man
Jun 16, 2019 08:16pm

The way these indians are playing surely willloose

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 16, 2019 08:19pm

RR: 3.77 | Pakistan need 303 runs in 246 balls at 7.39 rpo tells the probable outcome

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 16, 2019 08:19pm

Amir is the pick of the Pakistani bowlers today. Unfortunately , the other side leaked and leaked heavily. Still Pakistan did very well to keep India under 350.

Recommend 0
shehzad
Jun 16, 2019 08:19pm

Indian trollers at it again. Relax its cricket.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 16, 2019 08:24pm

Pakistan did not start well. Now it is a uphill task for Pakistan. Only rain can save them

Recommend 0
Gaurav Shukla
Jun 16, 2019 08:26pm

@Satya, that’s not over honesty - it’s poor cricket

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jun 16, 2019 08:29pm

Andy Zaltzman:Test Match Special statistician "This is the fifth slowest score after 10 overs batting second in the tournament - the difference with the other four is that they were not chasing 337 to win"

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 08:30pm

Pakistan is lucky Bhuvi out of game due hamstring

Recommend 0
rama
Jun 16, 2019 08:31pm

bhuvi is out with hamstring injury. but then Pakistan will lose due to high asking rate(now nearing 8)...

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 16, 2019 08:32pm

Cautious start by Pakistan

Recommend 0
Akki
Jun 16, 2019 08:35pm

@Tahir, ?? What are you talking about?

Recommend 0
Honest
Jun 16, 2019 08:37pm

@Kuldeep, stupidity... did you not see him shaking his head in the dressing room? He did not even touch the ball.

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 08:37pm

Slowly, slowly, cautiously - go for it Pakistan

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jun 16, 2019 08:38pm

Pakistan really needs to expedite the scoring rate, 41 runs in 11 overs is too slow. India has very good spinners like Kuldeep, Chahal, and Jadhav who can create problems for Pakistani batsmen. It’s 51-1 in 13 overs.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 16, 2019 08:39pm

Fakhar Zaman loves playing against Indian bowlers

Recommend 0
WorriedIndian
Jun 16, 2019 08:46pm

Bhuvaneshwar will not be bpwling in this innings. Good chance for Pakistan to chase this target.

Recommend 0
Harish Chandra
Jun 16, 2019 08:50pm

At this pace we can safely expect Pakistan to reach about 200-225 runs in 50 overs. How soon before we start watching enraged fans in Pakistan start smashing their TV sets as we saw during the last World Cup. Now, that was funny and unique; not seen anywhere else in the cricketing world.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jun 16, 2019 09:01pm

@TOMATO, How come you expect that to happen when there is a big difference in the scoring rate between the two teams, Pakistan 41-1 in 10 overs as against India’s 53-0 in the same number of overs.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 09:03pm

@Kuldeep, pure stupidity by Kohli. After India lose, responsibility will be on Kohli because if he had stayed another 10-15 runs would have got added.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 16, 2019 09:12pm

Pakistan will win by 70

Recommend 0
nd
Jun 16, 2019 09:12pm

Run rate has to be 6.8 runs per over, its not even close. at this rate no chance of winning the match

Recommend 0
YORKER
Jun 16, 2019 09:12pm

To expedite scoring rate, Fakhar Zaman hitting Chahal for a six, but I think it’s too early to go for aerial shots. At this stage it’s better to play safe ground shots and keep rotating the strike because this is going to be the most important partnership for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
bono
Jun 16, 2019 09:13pm

first dhoni and especially now kohli, india is very fortunate to have players like them. kohli seems to be very decent human being. too honest. no one should say anything bad to him because it was only out of honesty which he did, though he shouldn't have gone. But I have only respect for him. anyway all the Indians don't worry, it doesn't look like that pakistan will win. cheer up and support your captain.

Recommend 0
mohammad rashid
Jun 16, 2019 09:15pm

I have a strong feeling that inshallah Pakistan will win today

Recommend 0
Gaurav Shukla
Jun 16, 2019 09:17pm

Pakistan is playing better and I think they might just be able to pull it off

Recommend 0
Ss
Jun 16, 2019 09:20pm

Babar gone bowled...wheels starting to come off

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 09:26pm

Fakhar Zaman missed his century by 38 run.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 16, 2019 09:26pm

1 more down

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 16, 2019 09:27pm

I believe 7-0 in WC unless they pull a miracle here..

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 16, 2019 09:27pm

Yadav double strike rattled Pakistan..

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 09:27pm

Spinners...moving fast...Be safe.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 09:28pm

Lets start breaking TVs

Recommend 0
Atul
Jun 16, 2019 09:28pm

Sadly Pakistan is not even putting up a proper fight. I miss those high voltage games that we used to have before.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 16, 2019 09:30pm

Wicket is taking spin and Kuldeep is turning the ball well. Pakistan still well behind the asking rate. India right on top after dismissing Babar and Fakhar in quick succession.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 16, 2019 09:30pm

@joeC, how will pakistan win by 9 with when it already lost 3?

Recommend 0
Faraz Younus
Jun 16, 2019 09:30pm

Bring merit back to Pakistan!!! I'm tired of this.

Recommend 0
Anuj Sharma
Jun 16, 2019 09:31pm

When Pakistan enters the ground against India they are half lost mentally.

This is not the Pakistan team we used to see in 1980s.

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 16, 2019 09:32pm

129/4. What's happening?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 09:32pm

Two set batsmen got out by excellent slow bowling - it looks difficult to achieve the wining target. Good fielding and bowling by India that will give advantage to India.

Recommend 0
Asian
Jun 16, 2019 09:33pm

Just wanted to check whether the hearts of my pakistan friends is beating fine..... Love from India!

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 16, 2019 09:33pm

Wicket falling is faster than refreshing of the news..

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

Even if India wins kohli must be punished for his foolishness, it costed india min 15-20 run and a big pressure advantage, there is difference between honesty and foolishness and being a captain he is doing that

Recommend 0
MARVEL VIVACITY
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

Now 5 down

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

It's very tough...

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

Many players, coach, captain and Inzy will be made to pay the price of this this humiliating defeat.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

Shoib Malik gone...Done

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 09:34pm

Now Sarfaraz is batting and if he fails to win the match, quite likely, then he must be jailed not only removed from captaincy simply because his stupidity put us under so much awkward situation. Shame on captain. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Katana
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Where is Zak?

Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Mauka mauka. Next time

Recommend 0
Satya
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

5 actually :D

Recommend 0
Ramzan
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Poor shot selection going to cost another match.....poor technique..Shows the standard of our batting !!

Recommend 0
mukul
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

129/5 bye bye pakistan. see you next world cup

Recommend 0
EX777
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Malik morza out first ball

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Pak will win by 1 wicket. Going to be close match.

Recommend 0
Harthik Rathod
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

5 wickets

Recommend 0
omveer
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

129/5. Come on guys. Show some spine.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

Pakistani fans...

Recommend 0
Mohit
Jun 16, 2019 09:35pm

@omveer, it's 5 down

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jun 16, 2019 09:36pm

No, it's 5 down now. Shoaib out the first ball!

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jun 16, 2019 09:36pm

Sorry Sania didi

Recommend 0
Anil
Jun 16, 2019 09:37pm

Five down...forget world cup..

Recommend 0
VivaVizag
Jun 16, 2019 09:37pm

The exceptionally talented Pakistani batsmen are throwing away their wickets!

Recommend 0
Krish
Jun 16, 2019 09:37pm

@omveer, 129/5

Recommend 0
Krish
Jun 16, 2019 09:37pm

129/5

Recommend 0
Lalit Mittal
Jun 16, 2019 09:38pm

Now it's going to 7 out of 7. Once Again.

Recommend 0
Bil
Jun 16, 2019 09:38pm

Sarfraz is taking wrong strategic decisions. Winning the toss and not batting 2nd time. He needs to be changed, weak captain, lacks maturity

Recommend 0
Vijay reddy
Jun 16, 2019 09:38pm

MAUKA .. mauka It’s only a GAME but, I am having a BALL ITS 7-0 in WORLD CUP BROTHERS

Recommend 0
Just saying
Jun 16, 2019 09:38pm

I was hoping for a 'nail-biting' contest..

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 16, 2019 09:39pm

Was my prediction not correct two hours ago? Please refer below to my comments.

Recommend 0
Math
Jun 16, 2019 09:39pm

Pakistan crashing. Only the top three and Sarfraz can't win matches

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 16, 2019 09:39pm

Atleast Pakistan won the toss. Cheer up guys

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 09:39pm

Pack your bags and come back!

Recommend 0
D
Jun 16, 2019 09:39pm

Nice game

Recommend 0
Dash
Jun 16, 2019 09:40pm

132/5

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 09:40pm

Which captain yawns on field? Such an embarrassment this shameless guy is!

Recommend 0
ALEX
Jun 16, 2019 09:40pm

Work hard.. no bla bla.. it’s for Pak rulers too

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 09:40pm

130/5 - it will be all over during the next hour or so. Same old story, poor fielding, inconsistent bowling by three front line bowlers and poor batting top batsmen. Back to drawing board for a new start and major changes. Very disappointing and embarrassment for nation!

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

Solid batting and fielding by India so far. The Pakistani side, as usual, doing their best to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory...

Recommend 0
Ramprasad A P
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

Just a game no need to take it so seriously. There are more important challenges in front of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Neptune Srimal
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

It is all but over but for the formalities. Looks like the pressure paralyzed Pakistani players. Sad to see such a talented team wilting!

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

Looks like Pakistan innings will be over before reaching 200....

Recommend 0
Reshma
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

Five wickets down... Sad to see this... Switching off TV now

Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 16, 2019 09:41pm

When things go well, team reminds that they are "mercurial". Very poor.

Recommend 0
ali
Jun 16, 2019 09:42pm

Pakistan will win the match

Recommend 0
Tinku
Jun 16, 2019 09:42pm

The TV showed Sarfaraz yawning twice during the match. Explains what is happening

Recommend 0
Mb
Jun 16, 2019 09:42pm

@Fiz, ghanta

Recommend 0
RD
Jun 16, 2019 09:42pm

India 336 for 5. Pakistan 133 for 5. We already saw the bowling lineup now this is some batting line up.

Recommend 0
Sensible
Jun 16, 2019 09:42pm

Match katam ... india me fatake shuru ho gayr

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 09:43pm

Pathetic captaincy and play by our team.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 16, 2019 09:44pm

Shoaib Malik in his last WC earning good money along with his group in the team.

Recommend 0
jatt1
Jun 16, 2019 09:45pm

Few things in life are certain (1) Paying Tax to Government (2) Death and (3) Result of India and Pakistan match in Cricket world cup

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jun 16, 2019 09:45pm

If I am not wrong then Shoeb Malik has played last inning of his career..

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Jun 16, 2019 09:45pm

Inshallah pak will win ...Boys played well..lol

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 16, 2019 09:45pm

@Captain, hardly thrilling. A total one sided match with India so far dominating all departments of the game.

Recommend 0
Alam Khan USA
Jun 16, 2019 09:45pm

Why Malik always play ? His performance is Zero ! Just because he is Sania’s spouse ? disgusting !

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 16, 2019 09:46pm

@omveer, now it's 141/5. Pakistan in deep trouble.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 16, 2019 09:47pm

So much for depending on Malik. Way to go Malik saab

Recommend 0
Ranu, India
Jun 16, 2019 09:47pm

Micky Arthur is most worried person today. His career is in jeopardy.

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 09:47pm

Do Pakistanis think that they need to retain Shoaib Malik in the team after consistent ducks?

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 16, 2019 09:47pm

Pak 140/5 in 30 overs. My initial gut feeling was right - we are going to lose. Lahul wala quwat...

Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Jun 16, 2019 09:48pm

Pak lost the match at the toss.

Recommend 0
Raman
Jun 16, 2019 09:48pm

Shoaib jiju missed a hundred by 100.

Recommend 0
Aslam
Jun 16, 2019 09:49pm

India were better team today, feels like smashing my TV

Recommend 0
Moorthy
Jun 16, 2019 09:49pm

Thanks to Sania Mirza on behalf of All Indians for readying Dum Gosht Biryani provoking Shoaib malik to quickly return to pavilion.

Recommend 0
rey
Jun 16, 2019 09:49pm

What Imaran , Miandad , Wasim , Waqar , Shoaib, Afridi , Inzy , Anwar , Sohail , Misbah couldn't do it. do you think this bunch of kids can do ?

it will be 10-0 in the world cup till 2031

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 09:50pm

Now rain is going to kill any hopes of winning this match

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 09:50pm

PM Imran must punish the selectors for selecting Hafeez and Shoaib to play in the World Cup when they are useless. Both of them went back so cheaply which is beyond imagination and comprehension. Imran must order for Sarfraz + Hafeez + Shoaib to fly back to Pakistan so that other 3 could play better in the rest of the matches on the WC. Terrific and most deplorable to be honest. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jun 16, 2019 09:50pm

We should be realistic pakistan as a country is a mess ...there is no system of any kind no merit and process to follow and cricket team is a great reflection of that...india are the most professional outfit of all w an educated captain smart fit captain and our captain looks like he has down 10 biryani plates before the match ...they have on veteran and we have over the hill team ...if we couldnt beat afghanistan what businees do we have beating India Australia or england ...why the hype ...our fans knew we will come to lose they didnt bother to show up

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 16, 2019 09:51pm

Man of the match and the series: Hassan Ali

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 16, 2019 09:51pm

Actually Pakistan would have won the match if they have chosen batting first as advised by World Cup winning captain but for Sarfaraz.

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 16, 2019 09:52pm

Pakistan would have won if Rohit sharma's run out is not missed.

Recommend 0
rauf
Jun 16, 2019 09:52pm

What you expect from a team loaded with nephews and relatives of crocket bosses.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

The major problem is Pakistan bowling!

Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

Pakistan would have won but this match is fixed by Indian bookies lobby

Recommend 0
rama
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

@Shekhar, have you followed Kohli's statement? Even if Pakistan wins this match they are not qualifying and even if India loses this match they will qualify. So, we can have some mercy on others...

Recommend 0
Sri
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

@Ali, its ok...he is human

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

You can’t keep on giving away 300 plus runs match after match !

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 09:53pm

Sania baazi will be in dilemma whether to celebrate or curse jija Soaib.

Recommend 0
Vinie
Jun 16, 2019 09:54pm

When will pakistan remove unpredictable s teams tag?

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 16, 2019 09:54pm

@Ali, he had good lunch... Let me enjoy the English summer

Recommend 0
NK
Jun 16, 2019 09:54pm

The total Indian Full House, The Very Good Running Between The Wickets,by Indians, The poor Bowling by Pakistan, The Very Meek Start by Pakistan Batsmen. Almost no Running between the wicket. A Turning Responding Wicket to Indians will all become a winner for Indians

Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 16, 2019 09:54pm

IndoPak are two brothers. Spread love. Stop hate.

Recommend 0
Rk
Jun 16, 2019 09:54pm

They couldn't capitalize on injuries of dhawan and bhuvneshwar even after winning the toss! Shame!

Recommend 0
Sagar
Jun 16, 2019 09:55pm

Guys, it’s just a game.

Recommend 0
Sushil
Jun 16, 2019 09:56pm

@Ramprasad A P,

Yes, it's only a game. No need to take seriously. There are other challenges country is facing at present.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 16, 2019 09:56pm

Expecting fireworks by Imad and make Indian team run for cover.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 16, 2019 09:56pm

There is no reason to be disappointed with this lot of haphazardly put together lot of out of season and out of game group of 'players' in the name of team. It is simply a question of capacity (read it as ability) at all levels and is only a reflection of behind the scene dynamics of PCB. What one of two genuine stars can do when their efforts cannot be complemented by those for whom the term used today one does not like to replicate or repeat. Go back to 'blackboard' b/c scratching head will do no good.

Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Jun 16, 2019 09:58pm

@Desi Dimag, Shoaib Malik missed his century by 100 runs only

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 16, 2019 09:58pm

Malik is a very good son-in-law, may you play for Pakistan for long....

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2019 10:00pm

A whole generation has never seen Pakistan beat India. So sad

Recommend 0
RV
Jun 16, 2019 10:00pm

Man of the match goes to Sarfaraz for asking India to bat first !! Of course, India is good at chasing too but that would have been different based on target... Anyways, better luck for the next match

Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 16, 2019 10:01pm

Win or loss is not an issue but the positive is that players of both sides are very much friendly thats what is need of time

Recommend 0
Thiru
Jun 16, 2019 10:02pm

It is a bunch of men playing. I am sure the sun will rise still in the morning and we all will live and go to work as in any Monday morning. Why this stress?

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jun 16, 2019 10:02pm

Shoaib malik and hafeez both old players when we will get rid from these old players? Shame on them.they do nothing and in the team.

Recommend 0
ramesh r
Jun 16, 2019 10:02pm

even rain can not save Pakistan today.

Recommend 0
Moronbasher
Jun 16, 2019 10:03pm

@Bhaskar, I admire your positivity and patriotism.

Recommend 0
Rahul Shah
Jun 16, 2019 10:07pm

Pakistan has always disappointed us in the world matches. 7-0 in the making soon. Being an Indian, we expect a nail biting encounter and not such one sided matches.

Recommend 0
Singh is king
Jun 16, 2019 10:08pm

Feeling like diwali celebration in India..crackers n fireworks started

Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 16, 2019 10:08pm

Captian bowled by Vijay Shankar

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jun 16, 2019 10:09pm

It's 165/6 in 34 oversSarfaraz Gone. Slightly Raining. No matter now ... D/L not going to save Pakistan by long way (around 80 runs behind)

Recommend 0
Harish Chandra
Jun 16, 2019 10:09pm

At this pace we can safely expect Pakistan to reach about 195-225 runs in 50 overs. How soon before we start watching enraged fans in Pakistan start smashing their TV sets as we saw during the last World Cup. Now, that was funny and unique; not seen anywhere else in the cricketing world.

Recommend 0
Victor_K
Jun 16, 2019 10:09pm

16 more overs with a required run rate of 10.75 per over. Pakistan will accomplish this with the remaining 5 players. Watch cricket lovers.

Recommend 0
Imran Khawaja
Jun 16, 2019 10:10pm

Good news for Pakistan. Hopefully Shoaib Malik played his last match for Pakistan. This mediocre played over 200 ODI taking away place for so many deserving players in last 20 years.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 16, 2019 10:10pm

Pakistan will win 110%

Recommend 0
Bharat1971
Jun 16, 2019 10:10pm

Beautiful day today!

Recommend 0
Shan
Jun 16, 2019 10:11pm

It’s just a game. At this point in time India is a more disciplined and professional team. Things always change with time.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Jun 16, 2019 10:11pm

6 wickets gone.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 10:11pm

Big defeat..not good. Amir looks only successful.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 10:11pm

Seems pak will loose by 120+ score, my eariler prediction was 40+

Recommend 0
M&m
Jun 16, 2019 10:11pm

Until Pakistan brings in a role model and leader in captan, don’t have high expectations from this team

Recommend 0
Syv
Jun 16, 2019 10:12pm

Brace yourself match fixing allegations are coming this way .

Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jun 16, 2019 10:12pm

IK should stop from suggesting to bat or bowl.

Recommend 0
Kevin
Jun 16, 2019 10:12pm

Great effort by Hasan Ali for becoming the most expensive Pakistani bowler in world cup match. Feeling sad tht we couldn't see his BOOOOM celebrations in spite of getting a wicket that too of Kohli

Recommend 0
mani Phadke
Jun 16, 2019 10:12pm

@Rashid, Are you afraid of saying the truth? India will win as usual..It is World cup match.

Recommend 0
India
Jun 16, 2019 10:13pm

@SKG, In that case no one can beat sarfaraz

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 16, 2019 10:13pm

See IK's advise that is what we should have done. Batted first because we crumble under pressure. An Indian cricket fan put it best - Tomorrow India may win the match but Pakistan will definitely lose the match because they don't know how to play under pressure.

Recommend 0
aswin sekar
Jun 16, 2019 10:14pm

Wow.. Atlast the champions trophy final loss is avenged. Feel so good now.

Recommend 0
mani Phadke
Jun 16, 2019 10:14pm

@Jamal Soomro, Karachi , Why can't you congradulate Indians? Be open minded

Recommend 0
Uppesh
Jun 16, 2019 10:14pm

What a let down. I was looking forward to a competitive match with a nail biting finish. I was hoping for Paisa Wasool.....

Recommend 0
danish
Jun 16, 2019 10:14pm

sack the sports Minister chairman coach and selectors.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Jun 16, 2019 10:15pm

Rain is helping for face saving. Only 86 runs behind. Inshallah.

Recommend 0
mani Phadke
Jun 16, 2019 10:16pm

@Sabir, Punjab Pakistan , Our Indian team is number one...We need not pray. They will win as usual. Because it is a World cup match....

Recommend 0
Np
Jun 16, 2019 10:16pm

@Daskalos, There was no victory in view for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Shahan
Jun 16, 2019 10:17pm

@Hindustani, That is because we have a very weak team

Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Jun 16, 2019 10:17pm

A Board of inquiry need to be held when a prime minister is advising win the toss and bat then why sarfaraz opposed.

Recommend 0
sundar
Jun 16, 2019 10:18pm

Rain is the winner in this WC ... Poor organization by England & Wales board ..

Recommend 0
Citi
Jun 16, 2019 10:18pm

@Victor_K, yes , I am a cricket lover and I am watching the game.

Recommend 0
Aaron
Jun 16, 2019 10:18pm

IK advised did not help! Pakistan has almost lost! Shame!

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 16, 2019 10:18pm

Rain stops play. Pakistan 166-6. 86 runs behind D-L score. The match for all purposes is done and dusted. We lose again. But we will meet India in the finals and inshalla will beat them. Never lose hope guys.

Recommend 0
The_real_dr_salaria
Jun 16, 2019 10:18pm

@Bhaskar, and Pakistan would have done better had they played better cricket

Recommend 0
Shantanu Ghosh
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

Great outcome!...firecrackers in Delhi....!!

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

Pakistan doesn’t know how to win the game. There is no electric in the team. Bad decision after winning the toss. We are not good at chasing. It’s ok with t20 but not 50 overs game.

Recommend 0
Tns
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

Let us take as in sportsman spirit

Recommend 0
Sunny
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

Good day for likes of LG and Samsung, they will see their sales figures flying through the roof. If you guys need recommendations, I will suggest LG OLED. Just don't use that for India Pak matches :)

Recommend 0
Googlie
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

The chief selector and the coach ought to tender their resignations ASAP!

Brainless cricket defeat!

Recommend 0
San
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

From bold captain sarfaraz just became bowled captain!!

Recommend 0
Katana
Jun 16, 2019 10:19pm

That's it then.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jun 16, 2019 10:20pm

@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, Hafeez played very well against Australia

Recommend 0
An Indian
Jun 16, 2019 11:07pm

Dear neighbour, please give us 90s Pakistan back. It is unbelievable that Sarfaraz was yawning in the middle of the important match. Literally was feeling bad for Amir. Love and regards from India

Recommend 0
Nitin
Jun 16, 2019 11:07pm

Good News.. play resumes. Revised D/L target for Pakistan is 302 in 40 overs. Means they need to score 136 runs in 30 balls...

Recommend 0
K Athwal
Jun 16, 2019 11:07pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, salute Sir

Recommend 0
Papi
Jun 16, 2019 11:07pm

Pakistan has to score 136 runs in 5 overs D/L method

Recommend 0
Nick
Jun 16, 2019 11:08pm

@Alla Bux LOL

Recommend 0
Rahul
Jun 16, 2019 11:09pm

Pakistan almost defeated. Needs 136 runs in 30 balls. Looks impossible. 4.5 runs needed every ball. Congratulations India well played. Jai hind

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 16, 2019 11:09pm

I wonder after the rain break if Pakistan batters will come back to bat.

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 16, 2019 11:09pm

One team wins. One team looses. Congrats India. Indians must be graceful in winning. Om shanti.

Recommend 0
AJ
Jun 16, 2019 11:10pm

Pakistan did not loose this game. They abjectly surrendered. As an Indian fan I felt cheated because there was nothing in the the worth the hype. Sarafraj’s big yawns during the game summed it all up about the preparations and effort of the team.

Pak fans should seriously question the preparation of the team.

Good luck next time.

Recommend 0
Iran
Jun 16, 2019 11:10pm

Blame the selection committee.

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 16, 2019 11:11pm

this is what expected when you have batsman like Shoib Malik who have yet to learn how to bat in foreign conditions.

Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jun 16, 2019 11:12pm

Best of luck Pakistani team.. wish to see you wc final with India.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Death in darkness

Death in darkness

People, and prisoners in particular, with mental illnesses can be shrouded in a darkness that engulfs their minds.

Editorial

Updated June 16, 2019

Missed opportunity

Despite the government’s utmost efforts, India has maintained its cold attitude towards talks.
June 16, 2019

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S decision to propose an ‘austerity budget’ for the next financial year, which holds down both its...
June 16, 2019

Sindh’s priorities

THE budget announced by the Sindh government may be unique in the sense that it is swimming against the tide of what...
June 15, 2019

Tax rates

ONE of the most important features of the new budget is the sharp increase in income taxes, particularly for...
June 15, 2019

Amnesty IHK report

AS much as New Delhi may wish to keep the lid on its abuses in India-held Kashmir, the work of neutral observers —...
June 15, 2019

Gag on satire?

YET again, Pemra has waded into the territory of attempting to sanitise our screens of not just particular content,...