Pakistan dealt first blow; Imam trapped lbw

Pakistan are 34-1 after 9 overs against India in pursuit of their massive 337-run target in a rain-hit World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Greenshirts started cautiously, not taking any risk. Lady Luck appeared to have smiled on them in the 5th over when the impressive Bhuvneshwar Kumar tweaked his hamstring and left the field. But it proved to be a false dawn as his replacement, Vijay Shankar removed Imam with the first ball he bowled, trapping the southpaw in front of wickets.

While the target appears almost too massive to track, the one thing giving hope to Pakistan is that there is more rain expected. Men in Green could have a better chance of trying their luck at a reduced target if their innings is shortened.

Indian innings

Lokesh Rahul, promoted in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma started the Indian innings, whereas the pairing of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Amir, as he has done multiple times in the World Cup so far, started with an excellent opening over — a maiden. The second one bowled by Ali was expensive, however, with eight coming off it, including a boundary off an inside edge.

Pakistan bowlers, with the exception of Amir, did not bowl the right length to Indian openers

Short of length bowling played to Rahul and Sharma's strengths

Fakhar Zaman's wayward throw earned Sharma a reprieve early on when he could have been run out

Sharma goes on to score 140

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to 11,000 ODI runs

Hasan Ali (9-84-1) becomes the most expensive Pakistani bowler in a single World Cup match

Indian openers started cautiously, not taking any risk against Amir, who had his tail up. The southpaw pacer was bang on target but he was way off with his follow through, receiving two warnings from the umpire for walking on to the danger area of the pitch.

With chances already at a premium, Pakistan missed a gilt-edged opportunity to run out Sharma in the 10th over, with Fakhar Zaman throwing the ball at the non-striker's end when he should have targeted the batting end.

Sharma pictured playing a stroke in the Indo-Pak match. — AFP

After the first 10 overs, India were 53-0 and slowly upping the run rate. In the next dozen overs Sarfaraz tried almost every bowling option he had at his disposal but the elusive breakthrough did not come.

The first wicket finally fell in the 24th over when Wahab Riaz had Rahul caught. The setback did little to affect the direction of the Indian innings thanks to captain Virat Kohli arrival. By the 35th over India were 206-1 and set for a late push thanks to the many wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching a half century during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford. — AP

Sharma's 140-run knock and his 98-run partnership came to an end in the 39th over when Ali had him caught. Amir, who was excellent but wicketless in the opening spell, was brought back for the final 10 overs.

He was dispatched for two boundaries in the 44th over but immediately responded, first taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya (26 off 19) and then MS Dhoni in the 46th over. The flurry of wickets pegged India back some but the dangerman Kohli was still in the middle and looking menacing at 71 when rain interrupted play.

After play resumed, Amir picked the prized wicket of Kohli but replays later showed that the India skipper may have been unlucky with his dismissal. In the end, India finished at 336-5 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Men in Blue dominated almost all sessions of the play but were pegged back slightly in the final five overs, falling short of the 350-plus they were odds on to amass at one point.

Amir was easily the pick of Pakistan bowlers, taking three wickets for just 47 runs in his 10.

Match toss

The decision to bowl first taken by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice that "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first."

Line-ups

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Imamul Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir