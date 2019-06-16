Pakistan dealt first blow; Imam trapped lbw
Pakistan are 34-1 after 9 overs against India in pursuit of their massive 337-run target in a rain-hit World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester.
The Greenshirts started cautiously, not taking any risk. Lady Luck appeared to have smiled on them in the 5th over when the impressive Bhuvneshwar Kumar tweaked his hamstring and left the field. But it proved to be a false dawn as his replacement, Vijay Shankar removed Imam with the first ball he bowled, trapping the southpaw in front of wickets.
While the target appears almost too massive to track, the one thing giving hope to Pakistan is that there is more rain expected. Men in Green could have a better chance of trying their luck at a reduced target if their innings is shortened.
Indian innings
Lokesh Rahul, promoted in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma started the Indian innings, whereas the pairing of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.
Amir, as he has done multiple times in the World Cup so far, started with an excellent opening over — a maiden. The second one bowled by Ali was expensive, however, with eight coming off it, including a boundary off an inside edge.
- Pakistan bowlers, with the exception of Amir, did not bowl the right length to Indian openers
- Short of length bowling played to Rahul and Sharma's strengths
- Fakhar Zaman's wayward throw earned Sharma a reprieve early on when he could have been run out
- Sharma goes on to score 140
- Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to 11,000 ODI runs
- Hasan Ali (9-84-1) becomes the most expensive Pakistani bowler in a single World Cup match
Indian openers started cautiously, not taking any risk against Amir, who had his tail up. The southpaw pacer was bang on target but he was way off with his follow through, receiving two warnings from the umpire for walking on to the danger area of the pitch.
With chances already at a premium, Pakistan missed a gilt-edged opportunity to run out Sharma in the 10th over, with Fakhar Zaman throwing the ball at the non-striker's end when he should have targeted the batting end.
After the first 10 overs, India were 53-0 and slowly upping the run rate. In the next dozen overs Sarfaraz tried almost every bowling option he had at his disposal but the elusive breakthrough did not come.
The first wicket finally fell in the 24th over when Wahab Riaz had Rahul caught. The setback did little to affect the direction of the Indian innings thanks to captain Virat Kohli arrival. By the 35th over India were 206-1 and set for a late push thanks to the many wickets in hand.
Sharma's 140-run knock and his 98-run partnership came to an end in the 39th over when Ali had him caught. Amir, who was excellent but wicketless in the opening spell, was brought back for the final 10 overs.
He was dispatched for two boundaries in the 44th over but immediately responded, first taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya (26 off 19) and then MS Dhoni in the 46th over. The flurry of wickets pegged India back some but the dangerman Kohli was still in the middle and looking menacing at 71 when rain interrupted play.
After play resumed, Amir picked the prized wicket of Kohli but replays later showed that the India skipper may have been unlucky with his dismissal. In the end, India finished at 336-5 in their allotted 50 overs.
The Men in Blue dominated almost all sessions of the play but were pegged back slightly in the final five overs, falling short of the 350-plus they were odds on to amass at one point.
Amir was easily the pick of Pakistan bowlers, taking three wickets for just 47 runs in his 10.
Match toss
The decision to bowl first taken by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice that "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first."
Line-ups
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: 1 Imamul Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir
Comments (261)
Kohli will score a big hundred today. Chahal will take 5 wickets today.
Rain
Outcome is well known. So dont understand why so-called excitement.
Pakistan is currently at no. 9 in points table just above minnow Afghanistan. :-)
Much adoo about nothing but a blowout game.
India will knock Pakistan out of this world cup today after registering a thumping victory.
Yes , this is not a war. Whoever play well today they will win the match.Heart patients keep away from the TV,
India..
Google weather is not supporting a blockbuster. Rain probability is in the ascending order as the match progresses. I wish this prediction goes wrong & we hear something like...
'Game On Hai'
It is the final before the final.
Usually, Sports and games bring people together and here this game is usually seen nothing less than a war.
Grow up people of both countries.
only rain wins.
India will win
Who is going to Win today ? No doubt Rain
If it rains today and they can't play cricket then make them play kabaddi, football, rugby, swimming, Gilli danda or anything else. But I want a match today. It's India Vs Pakistan. The most entertaining and thrilling match on this planet.
Relax everyone, from the weather forecast it is quite clear, rain is the winner.
Unpredictability tag can not help Pakistan any more
India can live without Pak and vice versa. It is politicians, religious icons and media parting us. Peace. May the Strongest win the match.
I would watch rather a comedy show than this game.
Two brothers IndoPak. Just a game may the better team win.
IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!
ICC has just announced that if the match will not be completed due to rain, winner will be decided based on English essay both captains need to write.
let’s have a good match and hope rain should not decide outcome.
With Shoaib Malik being out of form and considering Indian bowling Pakistan should not compromise on batting. They should go with 4 specialist bowlers as Hafiz, Shoaib and Haris are good enough to bowl the remaining 10 overs. Haris should replace Asif Ali. Finally, let's hope they have a plan or two for Pandya.
Praying for rain to save Pakistan from another humiliation.
See it as game, don't take it to heart win/loss
Such a waste of time. Just give India two Points. Pakistan should prepare for 2023 world cup
Be blessed people of both Nations.
I wish both.team all the best.
Let the best team win then even looser is not looser. God.bless.all.
For india, it's not that important if you leave out a miniscule section of enthusiasts.
Is that Altaf Hussain in the extreme left of the cover photo? Looks exactly like him!
It’s. bigger game for Pakistan , if they loose they will be out of tournament .big chances are Pakistan will crumble under pressure especially if they have to chase anything more than 250
The last one looks Altaf MQM :)
1 billion Indians will be watching and praying for india’s Win over Pakistan. What a life they have.
For the people of both countries it’s an emotion charged entertainment. For the media it’s money minting time. Best of luck to both teams which bring more happiness to the common man than their political leaders. And just in case Pakistan lose sharif and Zardari are responsible.
Hopefully the better side ,out of the two, between India and Pakistan, will win.
WI beat Pak, Pak beat England, England beat WI India beat Australia, Aus beat Pak, Pak beat India
Rain will win the contest no doubt another that
All the best pakistan..dil dil pakistan
Its all commercial, its all about money. If India looses and left out of the tournament, the sponsors will leave too. With this, you may guess how much of a real game of cricket we can expect.
Whosoever plays well must win... hopefully weather doesn't play spoil sport..Good luck!
The very last chance for Pakistan.
Feeling positive....... Even for Pakistan
It's do or die. The very last chance for Pakistan. Will Pakistan make a comeback in the world cup 2019?
Rain..rain go away. Let everybody enjoy.
I wish such contests help us melting the ice instead of fueling the hates.
India Also Win World Cup 2019 Click Here For More Information]
Hope rain will not spoil the show.
The match is at 10.30am not 2.30pm
Let sportsmanship n cricket WIN!!! Best of luck to both the teams.
Chowkidar PM Modi.
World Cup should be moved to another country. Uk bad weather!
Extremely poor planning by the organisers..
Fake news match will start Morning 10.300am
Mostly it is going to rain. Manchester is the most unsuitable place for a cricket match as it rains most of the time. So it is going to be 1 point for each.
Hopefully we will get a decent match and not something that is decided by D/L
230pm is Pakistan time when the match will start... Uk time 1030am
Good luck Pakistan, be focused, play your natural game and fight like a lion!
I agree with the indians, Pakistanis must not raise much hopes here. Its all commercial, and ouster of India will not be good for the sponsors... so you can predict the result
Sharjah cup?
Why holding the match in a stadium of 26000 capacity ? With inflated ticket price and chances of rain the spectators will loose money only. Planning of world cup is at the wrost.
Extremely poor planning by the organisers
Imam will score 100 today
A great opportunity for greenshirts to repeat the history of the last champions trophy's grand final match played on English soil against their arch rivals. Rest as they say will be history.
@Hindustani, what happened in 2017CT??
Be ready for smashing TV's
@Sagar Biswas, It seems Indian will remain unbeaten in WC 2019.
We should not get carried away with few wins. We have to accept the fact that Pakistan is better team and will win today. Pakistan is hot favourite to win World Cup. Today if Pakistan bats first they will win by 70 runs and if bats second then will win by 4 wickets
Kohli is Javed Miadad of India.
Rain rain go away.. go to india and pakistan where people are being fried due to scorching heat..
No arguments No war of words No sledgings. Let's play the game in the spirit of game. This is what BCCI ordered the TEAM INDIA... Both are not going to loose single inch of their land after win/defeat in this game. Why are so hype for this match. World mocks us who created animosity between us are the host of WC-19 Today(UK). Be calm and accept the result, tomorrow morning we have to wake up and has to do our works. Be you a labour, owner, servant, IT professional, or a cleaner. Remember tomorrow never dies just because you win or lost the game
Rain will win the match.
Rain will be the man of the match......so relax guys and enjoy the Sunday with your family.....this game should have been organised in a big stadium with capacity no less than 80000..
Hats off to dhawan.. Indian opener...his thumb is fractured, totally unfit for play, yet he wants to play such imp game and is in squad...having such player , captain in team can destroy morale and performance of even the top ones...this captain has proved his capability evenin domestic cricket ipl...with best players he had shown worst team record
No its mere a game change your headline.
Being a Pakistan supporter and a realistic individual, I fail to understand why all this hype is still created in favor of Pakistan despite India leading 6-0.
Secondly, when will the Pakistani team learn to field properly and stop runs of the opposing teams?
The yesteryears Pakistan team was way too better than this present team .I hope it will be even contest
@Hindustani, Good Luck from Pakistanis as we people are with big hearts and full of magnanimity, unlike..............!
Best of luck to both the teams. May the best team win.
@Atty, "would watch rather a comedy show than this game."...did anyone ask you to watch? Or force you?
All of us wish PAK wins this match, but considering the present form and talent it looks unlikely but having said it im not ruling out a surprise if Pakistan plays to its full potential. All the best to team PAK, play fearlessly
This is the most crucial match for Pakistan, not because it is against traditional rival- India, but because Pakistan will have to win to remain in the cwc19. Mohammad Amir's bowling will be pivotal and decisive. Pakistan cricket team is mercurial, it can defeat any team of the world. It is the game of nerve. Pakistan has fair chance to reverse the history of world cup matches. Whether we win or lose, we have to fight out till the last ball. If Pakistan loses, lose with honour not with humiliation. Best wishes Pak team.
Pakistan vs. India you fools
Pakistan won the toss. India won the match
Pakistan will benefit from D/L method
Purpose of games is to bring peace harmony and happiness and wish that the game of cricket win today.
India will make 272 and win by 36 run :)
stupid decision to bowl first.................................
No...it's just a game.
Toss is the only thing that Pak will win today
@Hindustani, it's better to enjoy the match rather than make wild predictions.
@Ali (CA) , lol. Nice one.
@Modi, this kind of a message can not come at least from modi.
Disaster even before the game started. Sarfaraz chose to bowl first. This just shows the defensive mindset. And we are going in with 2 spinners against Indians who play spin well. Do not understand the logic! They should have battered Indian batting with all pace attack.
Let the action begin. Fasten xeat belts. Keep clean cold water by your side to drink and keep your heads cool in case you forget it is only a game. May the best team that shows up today win on performance. Finally: 'rain rain, away come, come back another day' b/c we want to enjoy the biggest game of cricket between two neighbos who most often are not on neighborly terms.
Out of the last five times that the two teams have played against each other in the ODIs, India have won four times.
In the recent history, it is India all along, except for that Champions Trophy final in 2017.
So there is no point unnecessarily hyping up the match.
There is a huge difference between the two teams. The Team India have been simply spectacular, whereas the Pakistani team have been so inconsistent.
Pakistan already got a huge advantage of bowling first in such a track. DLS always helps batting second team. Hard luck for India.
It is internationally accepted and reckoned principle that fear itself is very much detrimental and destructive to be honest and therefore Imran very rightly advised our team to be fearless otherwise fear duly punctuated with pressure could be disastrous for us when playing against India. I, as a true patriotic Pakistani, wish that Pakistan should win the Cup and not just against India, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
Y he didn’t took batting????
India will rain today.
For all the build up that the media, the commentators and probably the telecaster would like to give to the match, depending on their own purpose, to us Indians it is just another match to be played as part of the itinerary. Both nations haven't played any bilateral matches for so long that to us it means nothing special and words like arch rivals have little value with Pakistan having none of its past superstars in replacement. Let us wish the best team on the day to win and then move on. There is nothing emotional.
When i read PM writing tweet to advice Pakistan team i was like, what do he know about cricket and then i realized he was also a cricketer.
Cmon guys. Ignore the people who fight. Enjoy the game. May the best team win. Hope and pray for more cricket between both teams.
Fantastic! Amir has awed Indians who dared not to score in the very 1st over of such a critical game tells you what is in store. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
fielding will decide the winner
WOW / Amir is terrific in both overs as India could only score 2 runs in 12 balls Amir bowled. What else one expects from Amir? Keep it up Amir! Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Cricket between India and Pakistan is always a high voltage match. Relationship develops in positive way if more importance is given to games and sports. Here I am joyous to see the photograph where side by side Indian and Pakistani supporters sat and enjoying the match in England. Hope such relationships will continue among all the citizens, leaders and others in both the countries in coming days.
Indian openers are enjoying the game.
Let the best team today win!
What a poor throw either Rohit was out
This match is already won by Pakistan by 10 wickets. openers will make it, start celebration world cup tropphy.
Poor bowling by pakistan so far....
India is missing Shikhar Dhawan
India winning, Inshallah !
Mauka mauka
Till now: Pakistan top 4 run getting batsmen - Remember, in limited overs, SR and runs, both are important. Low SR from high order batsmen put lot of pressure on team and becaome cause of loosing the match even if they scored high. Anyhow, just for comparison, here are batsmen performance ... Ideally, I should have included players who made 100 runs in 3 ings, but I know, some here would have got upset, so, here are batsmen (players who are in top batting orders) who scored over 50 runs in 3 ings.
Hafiz: 146 runs (3 ings) in 135 balls, HS 74, Ave: 48, SR: 108
Babar: 115 runs (3 ings) in 127 balls, HS 63, Ave: 38, SR: 90
Sarfraz: 103 runs (3 ings) in 104 balls, HS 55, Av: 34, SR: 99
Batsmen who made less than 100 runs. Imam: 99 runs (3 ings) in 144 balls, HS 53, Ave: 33, SR: 68 (Imam SR = 68 per 100 balls, is too low for limited overs game).
Zaman: 58 runs (3 ings) in 59 balls, HS 36, Ave: 19, SR: 98
Lets enjoy the game, who wins is no matter.This game will give big enjoyment.
India will show how to play Pakistani bawlers and we know about Pakistani batsmen.
Pakistani government should never have let this team even enter the W.C. Second last in the league below B’desh and above A’stan. This is the result of unchecked corruption which had affected everything in our country.
IND 79-0 after 12...if it went like this pak will loose by 30 run or more.
Only rain can save Pakistan today from complete embarrassment.
India playing cautiously.
Tough pakistan has a fair amount of edge against india with 73 to 54 ,,,but still history will repeat itself in the world cup .Reason being ,,poor form of pakistan team lately ,,secondly ,sarfaraz incompetence and lack of cricketing mindset as an aggressive captain ,Thirdly India has a half dozen superstars playing in there side with probably the best batsman in the world as there captain .Fourthly ,,indian fielding is much more athletic and acrobatic as compare to pakistani dum balls ,fifthly indians of lately have responded remarkably under pressure situations while pakistan has been the opposite .Sixthly ,,,The stadium will be 75 percent full from the blue sea which will be chanting and bucking up there nationsl side .seventhly ,and quite honestly and with a heart full of melancoly and tragedy ,,pakistan as a whole is facing the darkest and stormy times ever ,even fortune is not with them ,neither the heavens .If anything could save there prestige then pray let the clouds cry crycry
India are playing smartly, they know the match will be interrupted by rain later in the day. so they want to score as fast as they can, over 7 runs an over which Pakistan can lose in a reduced overs match.
Pakistan players missing Home badly. Indian players will gift the return ticket
Wonder why only talk of 2017 CT final but not the first game..and then total blackout for 2018 Asia cup 2 games?
The wicket is flat, why did Pakistan decided to bowl?. You will never win with this kind of defensive mindset. This match and World Cup is over for Pakistan. Good Luck for next time. Enjoy something else today.
This is the prime problem with Pakistan.. Every body not in charge is giving advice including the Prime minister rather than leaving decision making to the captain of the team. The same thing applies to the way the country is run..
Not a good start for Pakistan. Is the result going to be the same as the last 6 games in the World Cup???
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, wait for bumarah
My prediction is India will get 330. Pakistan will be all out 261 all out.
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, hope you are watching the match and not broken your t.v.set.
@Gypsy, India will not be out even if it loses to Pakistan, which is highly unlikely.
20 overs more than 100 runs with no wicket down for India, its going to be a tough match for Pakistan to play and win
Mian Bhai is right. India will win.
Please buy old TV's to break after game before price goes up.
112-0 now
rain rain go to Manchester and save Pakistan
'Katta' we new in Northern India but 'Railu Katta' that too in cricketing sense is something new.
123/0 after 22 overs
@Raza,
LOL
TV start breaking in Pakistan.
@Aurora, it is a common term in Punjab (Indian side as well)
India will win every one knows..pakistan will be out of tournament soon.
It's raining runs for India-134-0 in 23 overs! But be sure, whoever wins, ultimately it is the spectators who win. Rohit on 75, is racing towards a century.
@Ravi_India, sorry you will be disappointed,India will win
@Logic, as things stand, the PM was spot on. Pakistan should have batted first.
Too many bowling changes by Sarfaraz is not helping Pakistan... he has clearly panicked.. too much of chatter behind the wickets. Look at Satfaraz’s body language it’s too negative, shoulders have already dropped ...
Pak playing 4 spinners against India means Pak has already gifted the match to India.
Again, India plays the spinners the best in the world because India has the best spinners in the world. India is uncomfortable against pace example is Rabada. Everyone saw what Rabada did to India in SA v Ind match. Rabada single handedly almost won the match for SA just from his raw pace.
Stupid team selection.
Lastly, again, Pak needs Mohammed Asif the best swing bowler in the world and a match winning bowler to bowl in tandem with Amir. Together Amir and Asif forms the best bowling duo in the world.
Additionally, Pak needs Anwar Ali who is a match winning batsman and a fielder plus a very good/useful bowler.
Repeated warnings to main bowlers of Pakistan - something to dampen their spirits.
The missed run out going to cost Pakistan terribly. Rohit will score 100 plus..
Sarfraz needs to be sacked by Imran Khan as he completely ignored his advice to choose batting if won the toss. Sarfraz is mentally and physically unfit to lead the team.
Rain around 5pm but by then Pakistan will be all out.Rain will come too late to save Pakistan.
Pak bowling decision is rt , if rain came pak will surely win , if not anyway they hav to fight....
But with present situation 162/1 , without rain pak will lose by 40 or more
IK may be an inexperienced pm but he is one the best captains and readers of the game. Sarfaraj should have taken his advice.
Defeat is once again certain for Pakistan
@N_Saq, seems like you haven’t noticed that Mohammed Asif has not been in the team since the spot fixing episode in 2010.
RR is going to be 7.5.
Rain wants India Pakistan match. Its not in favour of indo pak abounding.
India 187 for 1 after 32 overs, it doesn't look good for Pakistan.
Why does Sarfaraz keep asking his fielders to "pakad"? They are obviously there to catch the ball, I would ask him to shut up if I was on the field!
Blaming it all on the absence of a pace battery doesn't make sense. India has faced the best of Pakistan pace attack before in Asia Cup, World Cup and bilateral series and come out victors.
Pakistan needs to work a lot to come up to current India level. The consistency is missing. Still, Pak batting can turn tables for their team in second innings. Let's see what happens.
Sarfraz is the most stupid captain. He should have chosen to bat.
Rohit will score 150+?
Mauqa Mauqa..
It is just a game and treat it as a game only
What's projected score for India?
How is rain doing?
India is being too cautious. This Pakistani team is quite capable of chasing big totals against best of bowling. Case in point: the win against England.
India 199/1 in 33 overs. Writing on the wall.
Sarfraz lacks cricketing IQ and insight for modern cricket. His consistent inability to motivate, unite and rally his troops is appalling. His body language, manner of speech, and interpersonal skills are not of an international captain. Such negativity and indignifying interaction only creates resentment and discord. No charisma nor inspiration are to be found in his game. PM Imran Khan needs to press the reset button on many of these incompetent individuals which serve as an embarrassment to a great nation...
@N_Saq, get in to selection comity
Now current India team is completely different from 80's or 90's team. Very strong to face anyone.
Bloody fielding from Pak..
@Gypsy, : Yes, that's why world's best team pakistan is allowing India to win,Right?
@N_Saq, I am amused by the way you by yourself rate Amir and Asif as the best bowlers in the world...please can you pull out some stats for their peers in other teams and compare, instead of making statements...
Pakistan again heading towards a shameful loss against India. With this Pakistan exits the world cup tournament.
@N_Saq, Started lame excuse ....Every team give 100% ..It's not luck today .
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, India 215/1 after 36 overs and Rohit Sharma is in full form. Bad time ahead for Pakistan.
Pakistani are already looking for excuses
It is just a game. should not be create hype. Both team have winning capacity. But India have upper hand as of now.
Congratulations Rohit for Double century !!!
This match is also looks like getting out of the hands of Pakistan....only one wicket in more than 30 overs and run rate nearly 6. Only Amir is doing a good job of containing....no other bowler is of his calibre to support him.
Pakistan batting is going to have a tough time chasing the score
India run rate is very slow!!!
May we have a nail biter till the last ball. Hard luck green, blue is the winner. And hey, happy Father’s Day.
Everything is going opposite to Imran khan's plan inside and outside cricket
Frankly speaking, it doesn't look good for Pakistan, 360+ is on the card and it would be difficult to match.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Why you limit your philosophy to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.What about others ?
India and Pakistan are both winners, as this is within family. Pakistan Zindabad, Jai Hind.
Boring Game
Never underestimate Pakistan team, they have won the Champions trophy in 2017.
Things don't look good for Pakistan.
@Mansoor, bad thinking
India will keep a target of 340+ for Pakistan.
@Ravi_India,
Like your jokes
Hassan Ali playing for India and not Pakistan
Pakistan has good batting order... expecting two player to hit century
@Ahmed, starting with the Chairman of PCB.
298/4 in 45 overs. Dhoni fell to Amir. Some respite.
Rain DWL method. Hence Pakistan need to score 150 in 25 overs. Hence win for Pakistan!
@Hari Om, I like your spirit. We need more people like you.
rain finally. Pakistan may still get a point.
@Hindustani, if we are able to beat India today, it like world cup for us. It doesn't matter if Pakistan bring cup or not!
@Sabir, Punjab Pakistan , what about Asia Cup twice 2018...World 6-0...
This was sarfaraj ahmed planning that rain will save them and now rain comes in rescue.
@A shah, seems you are spot on brother
@Mian, yes Pakistan will win .. Pakistan zindabad ..
INDIA will thrash pakistan
@Sami, Rain will win not Pakistan
Sarfraz should have chosen to bat first as Imran Khan suggested .
330 will be easy target for Pakistan to chase down on this wicket.
Pakistan is saved by the rain probably.
Rain is helping Pakistan.
Please keep raining.
@Sami,
Then after this match ask your team to come back, if that is the case. Why Pakistani team came participate in world cup when the whole idea is to play against India and beat them? For Indian winning world cup is more important then winning against Pakistan.
@danish, which match ??
@Faisal , absolutely wrong. Target would be like 184 in 20 overs or 327 in 46 overs if India doesn't bat any further.
@Faisal , wrong. Pakistan will need 184 in 20 overs at minimum, otherwise 326 in 46 overs.
@Faisal , Your calculation is wrong my friend its 189 in 20 overs
Congratulations Rohit !!! Hope we get the match win by India today and no rain afterall.
@Ashraf P, We will see your EASY target
@Laughing Buddha, how can IK be blamed if people don’t do what he tells them to do. he clearly told Sarfraz to bat if he won the toss but Sarfraz did not follow IK’s advice.
Game will be abandoned or will be decided based on curtailed overs, first 20-25 over . Pakistan can still win as they are number one for T20.
@Faisal ,
Per D/L rule, Pak will need to score 328 in 46 overs if India does not come back after rain. If the game is reduced to 20 overs the target for Pak will be 184.
@vin, but for Pakistan sole objective is to beat India first and then take care of other trivial issues
I hope we never play cricket again why can’t pakistan team give up cricket at least we won’t be embarrassed
Pakistani must be parting for continuous raining
@Hindustani, It does not matter where Pakistan is on table. They did beat England. Game is made of chances and luck. It is not over until last allowed over has been bowled.
Only rain can save Pakistan today
@Papi, easy target in T20 cricket and bad news for India is that Pakistan is T20 world champion
we will win the scores are not big at all
Poor captaincy by Sarfaraz, he has proven to be a very poor captain. He should have brought back aamir in middle overs but he didn’t and continued with Hassan Ali and others. Poor captaincy, poor fielding and bowling. Also bad decision to bowl first after knowing that they can not chase good scores. Very disappointed with their performance.
the problem right now is Score is over 300, Pak team always under pressure when score is that up. WE can win if we our batsmen perform under pressure
Watch how many TVs will be smashed in Pakistan today even before the game is almost over?
Amir is bowling a great. Else India could have scored 360 runs minimum.
Expecting pakistan to be 80/5 in 15 overs
Please do not demean Pakistan they are proud winners of CT2017. Have some respecr guys.
Hope for the full game, so no one blames rain for result.
@Samir, You are right! Rain is only saviour for Pakistan!!
@Jitender A, well said.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, totally agree.
@Ashraf P,
Yes .
Specially because Pakistan has best batting lineup in the world .
We have already seen the best bowling attack in the world .
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, i love to your optimism.
India batting first next Pakistan going to boating.
@Mian, It's not over until it's over. So wait.
Keep in mind. Amir did not get Kohli. It was just bad luck that Kohli thought he was out and he walked out. Just pure badluck.
@SHUJAAT, yes, surely! Chasing 337 runs is very easy for Pakistan!! Opening pair will score the required runs.
The body language of Sarfaraz & his team after end of the Indian inning says all about possible outcome... If Pakistan win this game means they are definitely going to win this WC2019 for sure.
It is uphill task
Remember India has done it's part and now Pakistan has to score.Few good over's and the pressure will mount.Let's see who can handle the pressure.Will get to know the outcome in first 25 overs.
@SHUJAAT, yes, surely! Chasing 337 runs is very easy for Pakistan!! Opening pair will score the required runs.
@Tariq, so what happened to T20 champions against Australian target of 307.
Pakistan.. 250 all out.....
Pakistan will succumb to pressure of chasing and will eventually lose by huge margin
Indian team may beat Pakistan team in this match but India has lost actual game elsewhere.
achieve the achievable, can we ???
In the current scoring this is a playable score ?
I think if Pakistan try they can win India’s bowling isn’t Australia or WI bowling
Amir’s getting 3 wickets and averaging 4runs/ over prove he is the best bowler this World Cup
Pakistan will show you the batting class now. We will make this score even bigger now. Will bat with caution in the starting and then will collapse at the end.
@Tariq, ya.. That's why they have lost 6 out of 7 T20 against india..
Sarfaraz did injustice to Hasan Ali. He should have allowed him to complete his full quota of overs and century as well(9-84).
Vijay Shankar's knock reminds me of his knock from Nidhas trophy final..what a waste.. Kohli's over honesty costs 20 runs to India..
achieve the achievable, can we ???
Fakhar Zaman will hit a century today.