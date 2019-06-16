India 79-0 after 12 overs against Pakistan
India are 79-0 at the end of 12 overs after being put in to bat first by Pakistan in their crucial World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Lokesh Rahul, promoted in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma started the Indian innings, whereas the pairing of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.
Amir, as he has done multiple times in the World Cup so far, started with an excellent opening over — a maiden. The second one bowled by Ali was expensive, however, with eight coming off it, including a boundary off an inside edge.
Indian openers started cautiously, not taking any risk against Amir, who had his tail up. The southpaw pacer was bang on target but he was way off with his follow through, receiving two warnings from the umpire for walking on to the danger area of the pitch.
With chances already at a premium, Pakistan missed a gilt-edged opportunity to run out Sharma in the 10th over, with Fakhar Zaman throwing the ball at the non-striker's end when he should have targeted the batting end.
After the first 10 overs, India were 53-0 and slowly upping the run rate.
Match toss
The decision to bowl first taken by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice that "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first."
Line-ups
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: 1 Imamul Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir
Pre-match chatter
The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet on Sunday (today) at 2:30pm in the most highly-anticipated group match of the World Cup.
Such was the desire of fans to cheer on their heroes in person that, according to the International Cricket Council's own figures, there were some 800,000 applications for tickets to watch the match at an Old Trafford ground where the capacity is 26,000.
It's no wonder then that officials are desperate the match does not fall victim to rain in what is already a record World Cup for washouts.
It was overcast and cool today morning, an hour before the scheduled toss.
The United Kingdom Met Office has forecast an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain at 5pm. Prior to 5pm, there is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
"India v Pakistan is always a big game — it's like the final before the final," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.
"It's watched all over the world and whoever wins on Sunday will surely have a big celebration."
This match is all the more eagerly awaited because political pressures have put a stop to India-Pakistan fixtures outside of major tournaments.
India cut off bilateral cricket ties with its neighbour after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which authorities blamed on militants allegedly from Pakistan.
Pakistan toured India in 2012/13 for a series of One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 matches but that was their last encounter outside of a multi-national event.
And there were calls for a boycott of Sunday's match after tensions soared following a deadly incident in Kashmir earlier this year.
In February a suicide bombing in Indian occupied Kashmir, claimed by a militant group allegedly based in Pakistan, killed 40 Indian troops.
India and Pakistan then carried out tit-for-tat air strikes.
Remarkably, given the strengths of both sides, India have won all six of their previous World Cup encounters against Pakistan.
India also beat Pakistan in their most recent match at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.
But Pakistan can take heart from the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, when they thrashed India by 180 runs.
An India team led by star batsman Virat Kohli have lived up to their billing as potential champions with two wins and a washout in three matches so far.
The number-two ranked side won their opener against South Africa and then beat title-holders Australia before a no result against New Zealand.
Pakistan struggles
Pakistan, by contrast, are struggling in the 10-team event with just one win — an upset against England — two defeats and a washout.
But former batsman Inzamam, a member of the Pakistan team that won the 1992 World Cup, insisted all was not lost for Sarfaraz Ahmed's side.
"I believe Pakistan have the ability to win the World Cup," he said.
"They haven't performed too well so far, and Sunday is important for them to stay in the competition."
The stakes are not as high for India but that is unlikely to ease the pressure on Kohli's men.
"It's been competitive for years. It's a marquee event all over the world, and an honour to be a part of the big game," Kohli said.
"It brings out the best in all of us."
Some supporters put winning Sunday's match above seeing their side lift the World Cup trophy.
"We want to win this match even if Kohli loses the Cup, we don't care," Harron Memon, an India fan in Nottingham, told AFP.
Pakistan, for all their World Cup woes, have won 73 of their 131 One-Day Internationals against India and one Pakistan fan tweeted: "We have always dominated India in cricket. Call it war or sport, we are certainly going to win it come Sunday."
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, however, urged supporters to keep the match in perspective.
"One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war," he told AFP in Manchester.
"Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans."
Meanwhile, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, made his own appeal for calm by telling AFP: "May there be peace and tranquility while the two Asian giants fight it out on the cricket field.
"And may the better team win without losing out on the etiquette of cricket."
Comments
Kohli will score a big hundred today. Chahal will take 5 wickets today.
Rain
Outcome is well known. So dont understand why so-called excitement.
Pakistan is currently at no. 9 in points table just above minnow Afghanistan. :-)
Much adoo about nothing but a blowout game.
India will knock Pakistan out of this world cup today after registering a thumping victory.
Yes , this is not a war. Whoever play well today they will win the match.Heart patients keep away from the TV,
India..
Google weather is not supporting a blockbuster. Rain probability is in the ascending order as the match progresses. I wish this prediction goes wrong & we hear something like...
'Game On Hai'
It is the final before the final.
Usually, Sports and games bring people together and here this game is usually seen nothing less than a war.
Grow up people of both countries.
only rain wins.
India will win
Who is going to Win today ? No doubt Rain
If it rains today and they can't play cricket then make them play kabaddi, football, rugby, swimming, Gilli danda or anything else. But I want a match today. It's India Vs Pakistan. The most entertaining and thrilling match on this planet.
Relax everyone, from the weather forecast it is quite clear, rain is the winner.
Unpredictability tag can not help Pakistan any more
India can live without Pak and vice versa. It is politicians, religious icons and media parting us. Peace. May the Strongest win the match.
I would watch rather a comedy show than this game.
Two brothers IndoPak. Just a game may the better team win.
IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!
ICC has just announced that if the match will not be completed due to rain, winner will be decided based on English essay both captains need to write.
let’s have a good match and hope rain should not decide outcome.
With Shoaib Malik being out of form and considering Indian bowling Pakistan should not compromise on batting. They should go with 4 specialist bowlers as Hafiz, Shoaib and Haris are good enough to bowl the remaining 10 overs. Haris should replace Asif Ali. Finally, let's hope they have a plan or two for Pandya.
Praying for rain to save Pakistan from another humiliation.
See it as game, don't take it to heart win/loss
Such a waste of time. Just give India two Points. Pakistan should prepare for 2023 world cup
Be blessed people of both Nations.
I wish both.team all the best.
Let the best team win then even looser is not looser. God.bless.all.
For india, it's not that important if you leave out a miniscule section of enthusiasts.
Is that Altaf Hussain in the extreme left of the cover photo? Looks exactly like him!
It’s. bigger game for Pakistan , if they loose they will be out of tournament .big chances are Pakistan will crumble under pressure especially if they have to chase anything more than 250
The last one looks Altaf MQM :)
1 billion Indians will be watching and praying for india’s Win over Pakistan. What a life they have.
For the people of both countries it’s an emotion charged entertainment. For the media it’s money minting time. Best of luck to both teams which bring more happiness to the common man than their political leaders. And just in case Pakistan lose sharif and Zardari are responsible.
Hopefully the better side ,out of the two, between India and Pakistan, will win.
WI beat Pak, Pak beat England, England beat WI India beat Australia, Aus beat Pak, Pak beat India
Rain will win the contest no doubt another that
All the best pakistan..dil dil pakistan
Its all commercial, its all about money. If India looses and left out of the tournament, the sponsors will leave too. With this, you may guess how much of a real game of cricket we can expect.
Whosoever plays well must win... hopefully weather doesn't play spoil sport..Good luck!
The very last chance for Pakistan.
Feeling positive....... Even for Pakistan
It's do or die. The very last chance for Pakistan. Will Pakistan make a comeback in the world cup 2019?
Rain..rain go away. Let everybody enjoy.
I wish such contests help us melting the ice instead of fueling the hates.
Hope rain will not spoil the show.
The match is at 10.30am not 2.30pm
Let sportsmanship n cricket WIN!!! Best of luck to both the teams.
Chowkidar PM Modi.
World Cup should be moved to another country. Uk bad weather!
Extremely poor planning by the organisers..
Fake news match will start Morning 10.300am
Mostly it is going to rain. Manchester is the most unsuitable place for a cricket match as it rains most of the time. So it is going to be 1 point for each.
Hopefully we will get a decent match and not something that is decided by D/L
230pm is Pakistan time when the match will start... Uk time 1030am
Good luck Pakistan, be focused, play your natural game and fight like a lion!
I agree with the indians, Pakistanis must not raise much hopes here. Its all commercial, and ouster of India will not be good for the sponsors... so you can predict the result
Sharjah cup?
Why holding the match in a stadium of 26000 capacity ? With inflated ticket price and chances of rain the spectators will loose money only. Planning of world cup is at the wrost.
Extremely poor planning by the organisers
Imam will score 100 today
A great opportunity for greenshirts to repeat the history of the last champions trophy's grand final match played on English soil against their arch rivals. Rest as they say will be history.
@Hindustani, what happened in 2017CT??
Be ready for smashing TV's
@Sagar Biswas, It seems Indian will remain unbeaten in WC 2019.
We should not get carried away with few wins. We have to accept the fact that Pakistan is better team and will win today. Pakistan is hot favourite to win World Cup. Today if Pakistan bats first they will win by 70 runs and if bats second then will win by 4 wickets
Kohli is Javed Miadad of India.
Rain rain go away.. go to india and pakistan where people are being fried due to scorching heat..
No arguments No war of words No sledgings. Let's play the game in the spirit of game. This is what BCCI ordered the TEAM INDIA... Both are not going to loose single inch of their land after win/defeat in this game. Why are so hype for this match. World mocks us who created animosity between us are the host of WC-19 Today(UK). Be calm and accept the result, tomorrow morning we have to wake up and has to do our works. Be you a labour, owner, servant, IT professional, or a cleaner. Remember tomorrow never dies just because you win or lost the game
Rain will win the match.
Rain will be the man of the match......so relax guys and enjoy the Sunday with your family.....this game should have been organised in a big stadium with capacity no less than 80000..
Hats off to dhawan.. Indian opener...his thumb is fractured, totally unfit for play, yet he wants to play such imp game and is in squad...having such player , captain in team can destroy morale and performance of even the top ones...this captain has proved his capability evenin domestic cricket ipl...with best players he had shown worst team record
No its mere a game change your headline.
Being a Pakistan supporter and a realistic individual, I fail to understand why all this hype is still created in favor of Pakistan despite India leading 6-0.
Secondly, when will the Pakistani team learn to field properly and stop runs of the opposing teams?
The yesteryears Pakistan team was way too better than this present team .I hope it will be even contest
@Hindustani, Good Luck from Pakistanis as we people are with big hearts and full of magnanimity, unlike..............!
Best of luck to both the teams. May the best team win.
@Atty, "would watch rather a comedy show than this game."...did anyone ask you to watch? Or force you?
All of us wish PAK wins this match, but considering the present form and talent it looks unlikely but having said it im not ruling out a surprise if Pakistan plays to its full potential. All the best to team PAK, play fearlessly
This is the most crucial match for Pakistan, not because it is against traditional rival- India, but because Pakistan will have to win to remain in the cwc19. Mohammad Amir's bowling will be pivotal and decisive. Pakistan cricket team is mercurial, it can defeat any team of the world. It is the game of nerve. Pakistan has fair chance to reverse the history of world cup matches. Whether we win or lose, we have to fight out till the last ball. If Pakistan loses, lose with honour not with humiliation. Best wishes Pak team.
Pakistan vs. India you fools
Pakistan won the toss. India won the match
Pakistan will benefit from D/L method
Purpose of games is to bring peace harmony and happiness and wish that the game of cricket win today.
India will make 272 and win by 36 run :)
stupid decision to bowl first.................................
No...it's just a game.
Toss is the only thing that Pak will win today
@Hindustani, it's better to enjoy the match rather than make wild predictions.
@Ali (CA) , lol. Nice one.
@Modi, this kind of a message can not come at least from modi.
Disaster even before the game started. Sarfaraz chose to bowl first. This just shows the defensive mindset. And we are going in with 2 spinners against Indians who play spin well. Do not understand the logic! They should have battered Indian batting with all pace attack.
Let the action begin. Fasten xeat belts. Keep clean cold water by your side to drink and keep your heads cool in case you forget it is only a game. May the best team that shows up today win on performance. Finally: 'rain rain, away come, come back another day' b/c we want to enjoy the biggest game of cricket between two neighbos who most often are not on neighborly terms.
Out of the last five times that the two teams have played against each other in the ODIs, India have won four times.
In the recent history, it is India all along, except for that Champions Trophy final in 2017.
So there is no point unnecessarily hyping up the match.
There is a huge difference between the two teams. The Team India have been simply spectacular, whereas the Pakistani team have been so inconsistent.
Pakistan already got a huge advantage of bowling first in such a track. DLS always helps batting second team. Hard luck for India.
It is internationally accepted and reckoned principle that fear itself is very much detrimental and destructive to be honest and therefore Imran very rightly advised our team to be fearless otherwise fear duly punctuated with pressure could be disastrous for us when playing against India. I, as a true patriotic Pakistani, wish that Pakistan should win the Cup and not just against India, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
Y he didn’t took batting????
India will rain today.
For all the build up that the media, the commentators and probably the telecaster would like to give to the match, depending on their own purpose, to us Indians it is just another match to be played as part of the itinerary. Both nations haven't played any bilateral matches for so long that to us it means nothing special and words like arch rivals have little value with Pakistan having none of its past superstars in replacement. Let us wish the best team on the day to win and then move on. There is nothing emotional.
When i read PM writing tweet to advice Pakistan team i was like, what do he know about cricket and then i realized he was also a cricketer.
Cmon guys. Ignore the people who fight. Enjoy the game. May the best team win. Hope and pray for more cricket between both teams.
Fantastic! Amir has awed Indians who dared not to score in the very 1st over of such a critical game tells you what is in store. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com
fielding will decide the winner
WOW / Amir is terrific in both overs as India could only score 2 runs in 12 balls Amir bowled. What else one expects from Amir? Keep it up Amir! Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Cricket between India and Pakistan is always a high voltage match. Relationship develops in positive way if more importance is given to games and sports. Here I am joyous to see the photograph where side by side Indian and Pakistani supporters sat and enjoying the match in England. Hope such relationships will continue among all the citizens, leaders and others in both the countries in coming days.
Indian openers are enjoying the game.
Let the best team today win!
What a poor throw either Rohit was out