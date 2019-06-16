DAWN.COM

India 79-0 after 12 overs against Pakistan

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated June 16, 2019

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. — AP
The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet on Sunday (today) in the most highly-anticipated group match of the World Cup. — AFP/File
The two captains pictured during match toss. — Photo courtesy: PCB/Twitter
Amir starts the match with a maiden over. — ICC
India are 79-0 at the end of 12 overs after being put in to bat first by Pakistan in their crucial World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lokesh Rahul, promoted in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma started the Indian innings, whereas the pairing of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali shared the new ball for Pakistan.

Amir, as he has done multiple times in the World Cup so far, started with an excellent opening over — a maiden. The second one bowled by Ali was expensive, however, with eight coming off it, including a boundary off an inside edge.

Indian openers started cautiously, not taking any risk against Amir, who had his tail up. The southpaw pacer was bang on target but he was way off with his follow through, receiving two warnings from the umpire for walking on to the danger area of the pitch.

With chances already at a premium, Pakistan missed a gilt-edged opportunity to run out Sharma in the 10th over, with Fakhar Zaman throwing the ball at the non-striker's end when he should have targeted the batting end.

After the first 10 overs, India were 53-0 and slowly upping the run rate.

Match toss

The decision to bowl first taken by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was contrary to Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice that "Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first."

Line-ups

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Imamul Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir

Pre-match chatter

The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet on Sunday (today) at 2:30pm in the most highly-anticipated group match of the World Cup.

Such was the desire of fans to cheer on their heroes in person that, according to the International Cricket Council's own figures, there were some 800,000 applications for tickets to watch the match at an Old Trafford ground where the capacity is 26,000.

It's no wonder then that officials are desperate the match does not fall victim to rain in what is already a record World Cup for washouts.

It was overcast and cool today morning, an hour before the scheduled toss.

The United Kingdom Met Office has forecast an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain at 5pm. Prior to 5pm, there is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

"India v Pakistan is always a big game — it's like the final before the final," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"It's watched all over the world and whoever wins on Sunday will surely have a big celebration."

Read: 5 points that give hope to Pakistan in David-versus-Goliath clash with India

This match is all the more eagerly awaited because political pressures have put a stop to India-Pakistan fixtures outside of major tournaments.

India cut off bilateral cricket ties with its neighbour after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which authorities blamed on militants allegedly from Pakistan.

Pakistan toured India in 2012/13 for a series of One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 matches but that was their last encounter outside of a multi-national event.

And there were calls for a boycott of Sunday's match after tensions soared following a deadly incident in Kashmir earlier this year.

Read: Harbhajan Singh wants India to boycott World Cup match against Pakistan

In February a suicide bombing in Indian occupied Kashmir, claimed by a militant group allegedly based in Pakistan, killed 40 Indian troops.

India and Pakistan then carried out tit-for-tat air strikes.

Remarkably, given the strengths of both sides, India have won all six of their previous World Cup encounters against Pakistan.

India also beat Pakistan in their most recent match at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

But Pakistan can take heart from the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, when they thrashed India by 180 runs.

An India team led by star batsman Virat Kohli have lived up to their billing as potential champions with two wins and a washout in three matches so far.

The number-two ranked side won their opener against South Africa and then beat title-holders Australia before a no result against New Zealand.

Pakistan struggles

Pakistan, by contrast, are struggling in the 10-team event with just one win — an upset against England — two defeats and a washout.

But former batsman Inzamam, a member of the Pakistan team that won the 1992 World Cup, insisted all was not lost for Sarfaraz Ahmed's side.

"I believe Pakistan have the ability to win the World Cup," he said.

"They haven't performed too well so far, and Sunday is important for them to stay in the competition."

The stakes are not as high for India but that is unlikely to ease the pressure on Kohli's men.

"It's been competitive for years. It's a marquee event all over the world, and an honour to be a part of the big game," Kohli said.

"It brings out the best in all of us."

Some supporters put winning Sunday's match above seeing their side lift the World Cup trophy.

"We want to win this match even if Kohli loses the Cup, we don't care," Harron Memon, an India fan in Nottingham, told AFP.

Pakistan, for all their World Cup woes, have won 73 of their 131 One-Day Internationals against India and one Pakistan fan tweeted: "We have always dominated India in cricket. Call it war or sport, we are certainly going to win it come Sunday."

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, however, urged supporters to keep the match in perspective.

"One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war," he told AFP in Manchester.

"Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans."

Meanwhile, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, made his own appeal for calm by telling AFP: "May there be peace and tranquility while the two Asian giants fight it out on the cricket field.

"And may the better team win without losing out on the etiquette of cricket."

WorldCup19
Sport

Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:09am

Kohli will score a big hundred today. Chahal will take 5 wickets today.

Recommend 0
Texan
Jun 16, 2019 10:09am

Rain

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Outcome is well known. So dont understand why so-called excitement.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Pakistan is currently at no. 9 in points table just above minnow Afghanistan. :-)

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jun 16, 2019 10:11am

Much adoo about nothing but a blowout game.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 16, 2019 10:15am

India will knock Pakistan out of this world cup today after registering a thumping victory.

Recommend 0
Ambikapathi
Jun 16, 2019 10:15am

Yes , this is not a war. Whoever play well today they will win the match.Heart patients keep away from the TV,

Recommend 0
Mahipal singh
Jun 16, 2019 10:17am

India..

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 16, 2019 10:22am

Google weather is not supporting a blockbuster. Rain probability is in the ascending order as the match progresses. I wish this prediction goes wrong & we hear something like...

'Game On Hai'

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jun 16, 2019 10:22am

It is the final before the final.

Recommend 0
Jitender A
Jun 16, 2019 10:23am

Usually, Sports and games bring people together and here this game is usually seen nothing less than a war.

Grow up people of both countries.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 16, 2019 10:26am

only rain wins.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 16, 2019 10:26am

India will win

Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Jun 16, 2019 10:28am

Who is going to Win today ? No doubt Rain

Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 16, 2019 10:29am

If it rains today and they can't play cricket then make them play kabaddi, football, rugby, swimming, Gilli danda or anything else. But I want a match today. It's India Vs Pakistan. The most entertaining and thrilling match on this planet.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 16, 2019 10:30am

Relax everyone, from the weather forecast it is quite clear, rain is the winner.

Recommend 0
Love
Jun 16, 2019 10:33am

Unpredictability tag can not help Pakistan any more

Recommend 0
Bonkap
Jun 16, 2019 10:38am

India can live without Pak and vice versa. It is politicians, religious icons and media parting us. Peace. May the Strongest win the match.

Recommend 0
Atty
Jun 16, 2019 10:42am

I would watch rather a comedy show than this game.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 16, 2019 10:44am

Two brothers IndoPak. Just a game may the better team win.

IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
SKG
Jun 16, 2019 10:49am

ICC has just announced that if the match will not be completed due to rain, winner will be decided based on English essay both captains need to write.

Recommend 0
deva
Jun 16, 2019 10:50am

let’s have a good match and hope rain should not decide outcome.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 16, 2019 10:52am

With Shoaib Malik being out of form and considering Indian bowling Pakistan should not compromise on batting. They should go with 4 specialist bowlers as Hafiz, Shoaib and Haris are good enough to bowl the remaining 10 overs. Haris should replace Asif Ali. Finally, let's hope they have a plan or two for Pandya.

Recommend 0
Jamal Soomro, Karachi
Jun 16, 2019 10:53am

Praying for rain to save Pakistan from another humiliation.

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jun 16, 2019 10:56am

See it as game, don't take it to heart win/loss

Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 16, 2019 11:00am

Such a waste of time. Just give India two Points. Pakistan should prepare for 2023 world cup

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 16, 2019 11:00am

Be blessed people of both Nations.

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 16, 2019 11:02am

I wish both.team all the best.

Let the best team win then even looser is not looser. God.bless.all.

Recommend 0
Moronbasher
Jun 16, 2019 11:04am

For india, it's not that important if you leave out a miniscule section of enthusiasts.

Recommend 0
Talha
Jun 16, 2019 11:05am

Is that Altaf Hussain in the extreme left of the cover photo? Looks exactly like him!

Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jun 16, 2019 11:06am

It’s. bigger game for Pakistan , if they loose they will be out of tournament .big chances are Pakistan will crumble under pressure especially if they have to chase anything more than 250

Recommend 0
Sayyid
Jun 16, 2019 11:27am

The last one looks Altaf MQM :)

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 16, 2019 11:30am

1 billion Indians will be watching and praying for india’s Win over Pakistan. What a life they have.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 16, 2019 11:36am

For the people of both countries it’s an emotion charged entertainment. For the media it’s money minting time. Best of luck to both teams which bring more happiness to the common man than their political leaders. And just in case Pakistan lose sharif and Zardari are responsible.

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jun 16, 2019 11:37am

Hopefully the better side ,out of the two, between India and Pakistan, will win.

Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Jun 16, 2019 11:39am

WI beat Pak, Pak beat England, England beat WI India beat Australia, Aus beat Pak, Pak beat India

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Jun 16, 2019 11:41am

Rain will win the contest no doubt another that

Recommend 0
Sharjeel
Jun 16, 2019 11:53am

All the best pakistan..dil dil pakistan

Recommend 0
Gypsy
Jun 16, 2019 11:57am

Its all commercial, its all about money. If India looses and left out of the tournament, the sponsors will leave too. With this, you may guess how much of a real game of cricket we can expect.

Recommend 0
deepak
Jun 16, 2019 12:07pm

Whosoever plays well must win... hopefully weather doesn't play spoil sport..Good luck!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 16, 2019 12:10pm

The very last chance for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pritesh
Jun 16, 2019 12:17pm

Feeling positive....... Even for Pakistan

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 16, 2019 12:18pm

It's do or die. The very last chance for Pakistan. Will Pakistan make a comeback in the world cup 2019?

Recommend 0
Kkl
Jun 16, 2019 12:19pm

Rain..rain go away. Let everybody enjoy.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 16, 2019 12:19pm

I wish such contests help us melting the ice instead of fueling the hates.

Recommend 0
Sagar Biswas
Jun 16, 2019 12:20pm

India Also Win World Cup 2019 Click Here For More Information]

Recommend 0
Sharma ji
Jun 16, 2019 12:25pm

Hope rain will not spoil the show.

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

The match is at 10.30am not 2.30pm

Recommend 0
Modi
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

Let sportsmanship n cricket WIN!!! Best of luck to both the teams.

Chowkidar PM Modi.

Recommend 0
Unar
Jun 16, 2019 12:26pm

World Cup should be moved to another country. Uk bad weather!

Recommend 0
Abhinav Chadha
Jun 16, 2019 12:29pm

Extremely poor planning by the organisers..

Recommend 0
Kartikey
Jun 16, 2019 12:30pm

Fake news match will start Morning 10.300am

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Jun 16, 2019 12:31pm

Mostly it is going to rain. Manchester is the most unsuitable place for a cricket match as it rains most of the time. So it is going to be 1 point for each.

Recommend 0
karr
Jun 16, 2019 12:32pm

Hopefully we will get a decent match and not something that is decided by D/L

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 16, 2019 12:34pm

230pm is Pakistan time when the match will start... Uk time 1030am

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 16, 2019 12:41pm

Good luck Pakistan, be focused, play your natural game and fight like a lion!

Recommend 0
Stargazer
Jun 16, 2019 12:46pm

I agree with the indians, Pakistanis must not raise much hopes here. Its all commercial, and ouster of India will not be good for the sponsors... so you can predict the result

Recommend 0
A
Jun 16, 2019 12:48pm

Sharjah cup?

Recommend 0
Global Peace
Jun 16, 2019 12:52pm

Why holding the match in a stadium of 26000 capacity ? With inflated ticket price and chances of rain the spectators will loose money only. Planning of world cup is at the wrost.

Recommend 0
Abhinav Chadha
Jun 16, 2019 12:54pm

Extremely poor planning by the organisers

Recommend 0
syed ahmed shah
Jun 16, 2019 12:57pm

Imam will score 100 today

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2019 12:58pm

A great opportunity for greenshirts to repeat the history of the last champions trophy's grand final match played on English soil against their arch rivals. Rest as they say will be history.

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 16, 2019 12:58pm

@Hindustani, what happened in 2017CT??

Recommend 0
Hari
Jun 16, 2019 12:59pm

Be ready for smashing TV's

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 16, 2019 01:00pm

@Sagar Biswas, It seems Indian will remain unbeaten in WC 2019.

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 16, 2019 01:06pm

We should not get carried away with few wins. We have to accept the fact that Pakistan is better team and will win today. Pakistan is hot favourite to win World Cup. Today if Pakistan bats first they will win by 70 runs and if bats second then will win by 4 wickets

Recommend 0
Dheeraj Chaturvedi
Jun 16, 2019 01:08pm

Kohli is Javed Miadad of India.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 16, 2019 01:11pm

Rain rain go away.. go to india and pakistan where people are being fried due to scorching heat..

Recommend 0
Just Do It
Jun 16, 2019 01:14pm

No arguments No war of words No sledgings. Let's play the game in the spirit of game. This is what BCCI ordered the TEAM INDIA... Both are not going to loose single inch of their land after win/defeat in this game. Why are so hype for this match. World mocks us who created animosity between us are the host of WC-19 Today(UK). Be calm and accept the result, tomorrow morning we have to wake up and has to do our works. Be you a labour, owner, servant, IT professional, or a cleaner. Remember tomorrow never dies just because you win or lost the game

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 16, 2019 01:18pm

Rain will win the match.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 16, 2019 01:20pm

Rain will be the man of the match......so relax guys and enjoy the Sunday with your family.....this game should have been organised in a big stadium with capacity no less than 80000..

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 16, 2019 01:21pm

Hats off to dhawan.. Indian opener...his thumb is fractured, totally unfit for play, yet he wants to play such imp game and is in squad...having such player , captain in team can destroy morale and performance of even the top ones...this captain has proved his capability evenin domestic cricket ipl...with best players he had shown worst team record

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jun 16, 2019 01:26pm

No its mere a game change your headline.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Jun 16, 2019 01:30pm

Being a Pakistan supporter and a realistic individual, I fail to understand why all this hype is still created in favor of Pakistan despite India leading 6-0.

Secondly, when will the Pakistani team learn to field properly and stop runs of the opposing teams?

Recommend 0
Allin
Jun 16, 2019 01:34pm

The yesteryears Pakistan team was way too better than this present team .I hope it will be even contest

Recommend 0
Rational Approach
Jun 16, 2019 01:34pm

@Hindustani, Good Luck from Pakistanis as we people are with big hearts and full of magnanimity, unlike..............!

Recommend 0
Anirban Chakraborty
Jun 16, 2019 01:41pm

Best of luck to both the teams. May the best team win.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 16, 2019 01:47pm

@Atty, "would watch rather a comedy show than this game."...did anyone ask you to watch? Or force you?

Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 16, 2019 01:48pm

All of us wish PAK wins this match, but considering the present form and talent it looks unlikely but having said it im not ruling out a surprise if Pakistan plays to its full potential. All the best to team PAK, play fearlessly

Recommend 0
Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jun 16, 2019 01:49pm

This is the most crucial match for Pakistan, not because it is against traditional rival- India, but because Pakistan will have to win to remain in the cwc19. Mohammad Amir's bowling will be pivotal and decisive. Pakistan cricket team is mercurial, it can defeat any team of the world. It is the game of nerve. Pakistan has fair chance to reverse the history of world cup matches. Whether we win or lose, we have to fight out till the last ball. If Pakistan loses, lose with honour not with humiliation. Best wishes Pak team.

Recommend 0
aye enn
Jun 16, 2019 01:49pm

Pakistan vs. India you fools

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 16, 2019 02:06pm

Pakistan won the toss. India won the match

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Jun 16, 2019 02:07pm

Pakistan will benefit from D/L method

Recommend 0
Junaid, India
Jun 16, 2019 02:10pm

Purpose of games is to bring peace harmony and happiness and wish that the game of cricket win today.

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jun 16, 2019 02:10pm

India will make 272 and win by 36 run :)

Recommend 0
Mohammad Khan
Jun 16, 2019 02:13pm

stupid decision to bowl first.................................

Recommend 0
Sagar
Jun 16, 2019 02:14pm

No...it's just a game.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 16, 2019 02:14pm

Toss is the only thing that Pak will win today

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 02:15pm

@Hindustani, it's better to enjoy the match rather than make wild predictions.

Recommend 0
Gilgot
Jun 16, 2019 02:16pm

@Ali (CA) , lol. Nice one.

Recommend 0
Beena
Jun 16, 2019 02:17pm

@Modi, this kind of a message can not come at least from modi.

Recommend 0
pervez
Jun 16, 2019 02:19pm

Disaster even before the game started. Sarfaraz chose to bowl first. This just shows the defensive mindset. And we are going in with 2 spinners against Indians who play spin well. Do not understand the logic! They should have battered Indian batting with all pace attack.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 16, 2019 02:20pm

Let the action begin. Fasten xeat belts. Keep clean cold water by your side to drink and keep your heads cool in case you forget it is only a game. May the best team that shows up today win on performance. Finally: 'rain rain, away come, come back another day' b/c we want to enjoy the biggest game of cricket between two neighbos who most often are not on neighborly terms.

Recommend 0
Saaqib Mahmood
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

Out of the last five times that the two teams have played against each other in the ODIs, India have won four times.

In the recent history, it is India all along, except for that Champions Trophy final in 2017.

So there is no point unnecessarily hyping up the match.

There is a huge difference between the two teams. The Team India have been simply spectacular, whereas the Pakistani team have been so inconsistent.

Recommend 0
Rk
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

Pakistan already got a huge advantage of bowling first in such a track. DLS always helps batting second team. Hard luck for India.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:21pm

It is internationally accepted and reckoned principle that fear itself is very much detrimental and destructive to be honest and therefore Imran very rightly advised our team to be fearless otherwise fear duly punctuated with pressure could be disastrous for us when playing against India. I, as a true patriotic Pakistani, wish that Pakistan should win the Cup and not just against India, aameen. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 16, 2019 02:29pm

Y he didn’t took batting????

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Jun 16, 2019 02:30pm

India will rain today.

Recommend 0
R Yegya Narayanan
Jun 16, 2019 02:31pm

For all the build up that the media, the commentators and probably the telecaster would like to give to the match, depending on their own purpose, to us Indians it is just another match to be played as part of the itinerary. Both nations haven't played any bilateral matches for so long that to us it means nothing special and words like arch rivals have little value with Pakistan having none of its past superstars in replacement. Let us wish the best team on the day to win and then move on. There is nothing emotional.

Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 16, 2019 02:33pm

When i read PM writing tweet to advice Pakistan team i was like, what do he know about cricket and then i realized he was also a cricketer.

Recommend 0
AGK
Jun 16, 2019 02:33pm

Cmon guys. Ignore the people who fight. Enjoy the game. May the best team win. Hope and pray for more cricket between both teams.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:36pm

Fantastic! Amir has awed Indians who dared not to score in the very 1st over of such a critical game tells you what is in store. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi.iqbalhadi@hotmail.com

Recommend 0
aditya
Jun 16, 2019 02:38pm

fielding will decide the winner

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 16, 2019 02:45pm

WOW / Amir is terrific in both overs as India could only score 2 runs in 12 balls Amir bowled. What else one expects from Amir? Keep it up Amir! Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
S Chatterjee
Jun 16, 2019 02:49pm

Cricket between India and Pakistan is always a high voltage match. Relationship develops in positive way if more importance is given to games and sports. Here I am joyous to see the photograph where side by side Indian and Pakistani supporters sat and enjoying the match in England. Hope such relationships will continue among all the citizens, leaders and others in both the countries in coming days.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 16, 2019 03:04pm

Indian openers are enjoying the game.

Recommend 0
Stalele
Jun 16, 2019 03:10pm

Let the best team today win!

Recommend 0
Himanshu
Jun 16, 2019 03:12pm

What a poor throw either Rohit was out

Recommend 0

