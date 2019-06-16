DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 16, 2019

25 lawmakers to take part in Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

Aamir YasinUpdated June 16, 2019

As many as 25 members of parliament, led by Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will participate in the Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London to be held from July 8 to July 15. — Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia Commons
ISLAMABAD: As many as 25 members of parliament, led by Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, son of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will participate in the Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London to be held from July 8 to July 15.

The announcement of the 25-member cricket team drew criticism on social media with people saying that despite austerity measures taken by the PTI government and imposition of heavy taxes on the citizens, the government was sending parliamentarians’ cricket team to London.

The prime minister and National Assembly speaker are also honorary members of Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team.

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrived in Manchester at the end of his three-day visit to Turkey on Saturday. He will also watch the cricket match between Pakistan and India.

After criticism on social media, the National Assembly Secretariat issued a statement and said expenses on account of transportation to UK, accommodation and other expenses would be borne by the team members and the managerial staff.

“This decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing austerity measures adopted by parliament and other government departments in order to lessen burden on public exchequer.”

The team was selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board after an assessment on the field while playing friendly matches with cricket clubs and departmental teams in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Reservations have been made for the team in the conference designed hotel — Hilton Hotel London Kensington — at the rate of £189 per night, it added.

The statement asked the participants to deposit £2,000 with the captain of the team on account of their accommodation and transportation expenses.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2019

