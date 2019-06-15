DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Anwar Majeed's son, two others remanded into NAB custody till June 18

Naeem SahoutaraJune 15, 2019

Email

The inquiry against the three detained businessmen was authorised in connection with a matter being probed by a joint investigation team of NAB. — Photo courtesy nab.gov.pk/File
The inquiry against the three detained businessmen was authorised in connection with a matter being probed by a joint investigation team of NAB. — Photo courtesy nab.gov.pk/File

An accountability court has granted a four-day transitory remand of three suspects arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged fake accounts and money laundering case.

The watchdog claimed to have arrested Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of businessman and chairman of the Omni Group of Companies, Anwar Majeed, from Karachi on Friday.

It also claimed to have arrested Khawaja M Salman Younis, said to be a close relative of Majeed and associated with the Omni Group of Companies.

Furthermore, a third suspect, Waheed Ahmed Malik, was also taken into custody, the NAB investigating officer (IO) said.

The IO produced the three detained men before the administrative judge of the accountability courts and informed the court that their arrest and the inquiry against them was authorised in connection with a matter being probed by a joint investigation team of NAB.

He requested a transitory remand of the suspects be granted so they may be produced before the administrative judge in Islamabad.

Accepting the request, judge Fareed Anwar Qazi granted a transitory remand of the detained businessmen till June 18 with the directives of producing them before the relevant court on or before the next date.

Early this week, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and later, his sister Faryal Talpur, were arrested by NAB in connection with a probe into 16 cases of alleged fake bank accounts and money laundering.

Zardari’s close aide and business partners Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza have already been detained in connection with the alleged scam.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Md
Jun 15, 2019 10:02pm

Very disturbing for the country to have a totally corrupt a major part of the society that control the fucntioning of its different institutions..

Recommend 0
Me
Jun 15, 2019 10:13pm

Wow finally NAB is doing their job.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2019

Tax rates

ONE of the most important features of the new budget is the sharp increase in income taxes, particularly for...
June 15, 2019

Amnesty IHK report

AS much as New Delhi may wish to keep the lid on its abuses in India-held Kashmir, the work of neutral observers —...
June 15, 2019

Gag on satire?

YET again, Pemra has waded into the territory of attempting to sanitise our screens of not just particular content,...
June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...