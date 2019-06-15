Anwar Majeed's son, two others remanded into NAB custody till June 18

An accountability court has granted a four-day transitory remand of three suspects arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged fake accounts and money laundering case.

The watchdog claimed to have arrested Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of businessman and chairman of the Omni Group of Companies, Anwar Majeed, from Karachi on Friday.

It also claimed to have arrested Khawaja M Salman Younis, said to be a close relative of Majeed and associated with the Omni Group of Companies.

Furthermore, a third suspect, Waheed Ahmed Malik, was also taken into custody, the NAB investigating officer (IO) said.

The IO produced the three detained men before the administrative judge of the accountability courts and informed the court that their arrest and the inquiry against them was authorised in connection with a matter being probed by a joint investigation team of NAB.

He requested a transitory remand of the suspects be granted so they may be produced before the administrative judge in Islamabad.

Accepting the request, judge Fareed Anwar Qazi granted a transitory remand of the detained businessmen till June 18 with the directives of producing them before the relevant court on or before the next date.

Early this week, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and later, his sister Faryal Talpur, were arrested by NAB in connection with a probe into 16 cases of alleged fake bank accounts and money laundering.

Zardari’s close aide and business partners Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza have already been detained in connection with the alleged scam.