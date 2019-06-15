DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan 78-7 after 26 overs in match against South Africa

AFPUpdated June 15, 2019

Email

Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran (C) leaves a delivery from South Africa's Beuran Hendricks during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 15. — AFP
Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran (C) leaves a delivery from South Africa's Beuran Hendricks during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 15. — AFP

South Africa restricted Afghanistan to 78 for seven after 26 overs in their must-win World Cup match in Cardiff on Saturday,

The match saw two instances of rain stoppage, once after 5 overs and then again after 20 overs were up. As a result, both sides have been given 48 overs to play.

Faf du Plessis's side have endured a torrid campaign so far, losing their first three matches and then picking up one point from a rain-ruined match against the West Indies.

Only Afghanistan, with three defeats in three games, are below them in the 10-team table.

Earlier, unfancied Afghanistan made a bright start, reaching 33 without loss when rain temporarily stopped play in the sixth over, with Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran both unbeaten on 16.

After the resumption, Zazai was the first to go, caught by Rassie van der Dussen for 22 off the bowling of paceman Kagiso Rabada before Chris Morris trapped Rahmat Shah in front when he was on six.

South Africa, who were unchanged, won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in former captain Asghar Afghan in place of Najibullah Zadran.

“Chasing when there is rain around generally gives you a better indication of what to do,” said Du Plessis.

Teams

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2019

Tax rates

ONE of the most important features of the new budget is the sharp increase in income taxes, particularly for...
June 15, 2019

Amnesty IHK report

AS much as New Delhi may wish to keep the lid on its abuses in India-held Kashmir, the work of neutral observers —...
June 15, 2019

Gag on satire?

YET again, Pemra has waded into the territory of attempting to sanitise our screens of not just particular content,...
June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...