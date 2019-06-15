First police station starts operations in South Waziristan's Wana town

The first police station in South Waziristan's Wana town has started operations in the area, Director of Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Shahzada Farooq Kokab told DawnNews TV on Saturday.

The police station has been established in a fort that was vacated by the Frontier Corps, he said.

Kokab said that the police station is "fully functional" and patrolling in the area has begun. More recruits are being trained to ensure that the law and order situation remains under control, he said and added that the first batch of the bomb disposal unit personnel has completed its training in the Khyber district.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur said that the facility of filling first information reports has been made available at the station and a patrolling plan for the area has been laid out. The required staff and vehicles have also been arranged.

Before the merger of erstwhile Fata with KP, the region was ruled by the draconian Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and law and order was maintained by the centuries old Khasadar force. After the law was repealed and tribal areas were merged with the province, police started performing duties in the seven tribal districts and the government is making attempts to bring the entire region under the fold of the country's laws.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been making efforts to integrate and develop tribal areas since the merger of erstwhile Fata with the province last year.