DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Australia continue to hammer Sri Lanka after Finch gets out at 153 in World Cup clash

AFPUpdated June 15, 2019

Email

Australia's captain Aaron Finch Plays a shot off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London on Saturday. — AP
Australia's captain Aaron Finch Plays a shot off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London on Saturday. — AP

Australia captain Aaron Finch led by example, hitting 153 off 132 balls to put the World Cup holders in control of Saturday's match against Sri Lanka at the Oval. In 45 overs, Australia were 290 for 4.

Finch reached his ton in 97 balls with eight fours and four sixes, bringing up his hundred with a maximum off Milinda Siriwardana.

It was his 14th one-day international century and the second of his World Cup career.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne had won the toss and elected to bowl in Saturday's World Cup match against holders Australia.

Karunaratne opted to take advantage of cloudy conditions and a moist pitch at the Oval as he looked to put Sri Lanka in position for their second win of the tournament.

“The last few days, it has rained so we want to take advantage of the moisture in the surface by bowling first,” said Karunaratne, whose team had seen their previous two matches abandoned due to rain.

Australia are aiming for a fourth win from their five matches and skipper Aaron Finch admitted he would have bowled if he had won the toss.

“I haven't won a toss for such a long time. I would have bowled first too. I think it will swing around so we'll have to bat well,” Finch said.

Australia made one change, with Jason Behrendorff replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile who was ruled out after feeling “a little bit sore”.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wkt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Illingworth (ENG), TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG), Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2019

Tax rates

ONE of the most important features of the new budget is the sharp increase in income taxes, particularly for...
June 15, 2019

Amnesty IHK report

AS much as New Delhi may wish to keep the lid on its abuses in India-held Kashmir, the work of neutral observers —...
June 15, 2019

Gag on satire?

YET again, Pemra has waded into the territory of attempting to sanitise our screens of not just particular content,...
June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...