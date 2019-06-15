Meeting with Bilawal has Nawaz, Shahbaz's blessings: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for a meeting on June 16 (tomorrow) and said that she had done so with the approval of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilawal has accepted the invitation and he will arrive at Raiwind tomorrow afternoon. It has further been confirmed that a few important leaders from both sides will attend the meeting as well.

Maryam Nawaz, in response to a question regarding whether approval had been given by senior party leaders, tweeted: "This and all other decisions in the party are taken after the approval of MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) and MSS (Mian Shahbaz Sharif) and taking the senior leaders into confidence."

She further stressed that "discipline and party hierarchy" are followed by her and all other members.

Last month, Maryam had been invited to an iftar hosted by Bilawal for opposition parties. After the event, the opposition parties held a joint press conference and announced to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Bilawal had said at the time that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an APC after Eid in which a joint strategy against the government will be finalised.

The JUI-F leader corroborated the plan himself, and said that "Pakistan is emerging as a weak country in the world due to some incapable people ascending to power."

Rehman said that "during the APC, a joint strategy for all opposition parties will be identified so as to stabilise this sinking ship"

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said at the time that "there is an agreement among opposition parties that the government has failed to run this county."