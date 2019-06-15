DAWN.COM

Meeting with Bilawal has Nawaz, Shahbaz's blessings: Maryam

Javed Hussain | Adnan SheikhUpdated June 15, 2019

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirms that the PPP leader will go to Raiwind at 1:30pm tomorrow. — APP/File
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirms that the PPP leader will go to Raiwind at 1:30pm tomorrow. — APP/File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for a meeting on June 16 (tomorrow) and said that she had done so with the approval of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilawal has accepted the invitation and he will arrive at Raiwind tomorrow afternoon. It has further been confirmed that a few important leaders from both sides will attend the meeting as well.

Maryam Nawaz, in response to a question regarding whether approval had been given by senior party leaders, tweeted: "This and all other decisions in the party are taken after the approval of MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) and MSS (Mian Shahbaz Sharif) and taking the senior leaders into confidence."

She further stressed that "discipline and party hierarchy" are followed by her and all other members.

Last month, Maryam had been invited to an iftar hosted by Bilawal for opposition parties. After the event, the opposition parties held a joint press conference and announced to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Bilawal had said at the time that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an APC after Eid in which a joint strategy against the government will be finalised.

The JUI-F leader corroborated the plan himself, and said that "Pakistan is emerging as a weak country in the world due to some incapable people ascending to power."

Rehman said that "during the APC, a joint strategy for all opposition parties will be identified so as to stabilise this sinking ship"

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said at the time that "there is an agreement among opposition parties that the government has failed to run this county."

M. Emad
Jun 15, 2019 03:09pm

Maryam Nawaz an Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are the real future of Pakistan politics.

Recommend 0
Tariq Abbasi
Jun 15, 2019 03:15pm

What about SS? Fight for leadership is not yet concluded. SS position is again unstable...

Recommend 0
Pakman
Jun 15, 2019 03:30pm

who cares about them meeting; why is this even news. The ought to be ashamed of themselves and ask for forgiveness from the Nation on behalf of their dads for looting, money laundering, corruption, etc.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 15, 2019 03:30pm

Common agenda "Save Daddy".

Recommend 0
Ghalib Askari
Jun 15, 2019 03:30pm

They have much in common. There fathers are under arrest and in jail. What else do they have in common?

Recommend 0
Mrhashmi
Jun 15, 2019 03:34pm

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for a meeting on June 16 (tomorrow)., both of you not in capacity to serve the nation so don't destroyed economy and peace of our beloved country Pakistan

Father more, mind your head people of Pakistan not allow to make cause more destruction against our beloved Pakistan,

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Jun 15, 2019 03:35pm

Hear, one observes again and again that the poisonous corruption merry-go-round continues to churn against the interests of the country.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 15, 2019 03:37pm

This is a great opportunity for Mr. Bilawal and he must use it. Instead of "lashing out" at NAB on "fake accounts" CASE, he should remind Ms. Mariam Safdar that 95% of investigation work was done by Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, the then Interior Minister ( 2015 ) and case itself was initiated by PML(N) Govt.

Recommend 0
Zahid umar
Jun 15, 2019 03:47pm

Desperation.

Recommend 0
Patriotic
Jun 15, 2019 03:47pm

Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal for a meeting on Sunday to constitute the United Swindler's Forum to Safeguard Right To Steal.

Recommend 0
Taher
Jun 15, 2019 03:48pm

Thousands are joining the call for revolution. We earn for our children, not for China or IMF. Stop paying the unnecessarily hiked bills, tickets and taxes and join the revolution. Pakistan needs your rebel.

Recommend 0
Zahid Latif
Jun 15, 2019 03:54pm

Birds of the same feather flock together.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jun 15, 2019 03:55pm

Both have their fathers in the Jail, so good time to meet and make a strategy, but don't forget the past??

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jun 15, 2019 04:00pm

Both may join heads to find some way out of similiar accusations of corruption and money scams.And second point on agenda is possible extradition of Uncle Ishaq Dar with brothers of Maryam Nawaz, Uncle Manzoor Kaka, Uncle Ovais Tapi are these days running from pillar to post to save their extradition.

Recommend 0
Inam Ulhaq
Jun 15, 2019 04:02pm

Yes they need to meet and decide on were to hide all the stolen money

Recommend 0
Jimmy.
Jun 15, 2019 04:03pm

Why are politicians so two faced. For years members from these two parties have been saying some pretty nasty things about eachother. Then when one party was in govt, and the other in opposition they gave eachother free reign. Now when they face questions about corruption, both parties have joined forces. Makes one wonder about what their real agenda is. It is certainly not working for the people or making the country a better place. If it were, Pakistan would be a developed country by now. Just look at the examples of some of the post world war ravaged countries who developed within a few years because of good governance.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Jun 15, 2019 04:05pm

Let them meet and give try...

Recommend 0
REAL ZAK
Jun 15, 2019 04:07pm

They are next in line

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 15, 2019 04:18pm

Come to meet, we need to save our fathers and their looted wealth. Come soon before Imran Khan's announced commission starts coming at us hard.

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jun 15, 2019 04:22pm

Very good move. Bilawal and Maryam are the future hope of a country being ruled by incompetent cricketer and players. Best of luck!

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jun 15, 2019 04:23pm

Their concerns are unique until their father are in the jail, until the next election comes. I am eagerly waiting for their use of tongues for each other in next election..

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Jun 15, 2019 04:26pm

Evil alliance!

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jun 15, 2019 04:26pm

By the way this meeting should have been called by Shahbaz Sharif. Maryam setting up the tone, making it clear that whose the BOSS.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 15, 2019 04:27pm

Amazing, daughter and son of jailed corrupt mafia leaders getting together to plan, how to safeguard their respective fathers looted money and divert public's attention from corruption cases. Rather they explain and face the courts charges and get their fathers names clear, they chose to defend them - it will be interesting to see how the two immature daughter and son handle the political crisis in their respective parties. Have they both forgotten, how their fathers criticised and thrown mud on each others faces through different means? Decency, morality and credibility are not in their vocabulary and, they are not used to apply them!

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 15, 2019 04:29pm

Our legal system has failed from the point where Maryam openly lied about the fonts letter in court and she is walking free, any other country and this is called perverting the course of justice and carries 2/5 years in jail. Instead she hosting dinners and holds political positions.

Recommend 0
Adil
Jun 15, 2019 04:30pm

Zardari- Nawaz bhai bhai?

Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 15, 2019 04:33pm

Maulana Fazlur Rehman looks like a world leader can address the UN and speak at different meetings of the world leaders

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 15, 2019 04:35pm

good move...

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 15, 2019 04:39pm

Foes of yesterday are becoming friends of today under a common denominator of "clash of political and financial interests."

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Jun 15, 2019 04:42pm

Both of them never do anything for a living, live on their father's ill-gotten money, plundered from the state exchequer. Instead of distancing from their fathers misdid, shamelessly defending them. We think we are better off without such saviours(?)

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 15, 2019 04:44pm

United by a common enemy. Accountability.

Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Jun 15, 2019 04:45pm

Second generations of looters are gathering to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 15, 2019 04:47pm

Abu bachao ittehad

Recommend 0
Akram
Jun 15, 2019 04:48pm

Desperate times, desperate measures. The only thing they have in common is dads are in jail.

Recommend 0
Iskander Gilani
Jun 15, 2019 04:49pm

Birds of a feather flocking together

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 15, 2019 04:52pm

New generation of leaders fighting for civilian dominance to run Paistan according to the vision of Quaid e Azam.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 15, 2019 05:02pm

They will work out how much looted money they can pay to persons who will free them

Recommend 0
Adnan
Jun 15, 2019 05:03pm

Great to see how these corrupt are coming together to fight for survival. They never met to discuss any country issues... but father issues, a different ball game.

Recommend 0
Guest2019
Jun 15, 2019 05:11pm

So 'the children' are getting together in the playground, to 'play' politics. One can only stand back in amazement at the audacity of these two. Their fathers, criminals and plunderers of the nations'wealth and they think they are being hard done by! All goes to show what Imran Khan has said all along: they are both supporters of each other and complicit in their dodgy dealings. Only now, the public has slowly but surely become aware of this and insha Allah, they will not be made fools of anymore.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 15, 2019 05:18pm

"there is an agreement among opposition parties that the government has failed to run this county" translates to mean that they have lost hope of getting out of or bypassing the ongoing accountability process against all those who used to 'rule' in collusion. They were united then and so are they now for the same one purpose. No surprise here.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 15, 2019 05:25pm

Another meeting of save papa gang!

Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Jun 15, 2019 05:33pm

So the two looters meet.
Probably will plan for the next generation of looters to swindle the poor people of pakistan.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jun 15, 2019 05:37pm

They used to call each other thieves and now they getting together to save their daddies!

Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jun 15, 2019 05:40pm

Ya papas are in & how we can stay outside.

Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jun 15, 2019 05:48pm

"ABBU BACHAO" The children of two most corrupt politicians joining hands together to save democracy .Both of them belong in jail as well.They both know how and when money was stolen and where it is stashed.Lock them up.

Recommend 0
Syed Raza
Jun 15, 2019 05:48pm

one point agenda how to save faces from corruption

Recommend 0
DR HASEEB A SALEEMI
Jun 15, 2019 05:48pm

"ABBU BACHAO" MEETING.

Recommend 0
Salman Omer
Jun 15, 2019 05:50pm

SAVE DADDY MEETING

Recommend 0
Jimmy.
Jun 15, 2019 05:52pm

Can they at least get the seating arrangement right this time around.

Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jun 15, 2019 06:05pm

Crooks getting together .

Pakistan must get rid of these people . They are the reason why Pakistan is not progressing . They are only there for their own interest . They are not interested in empowering the people of Pakistan . If people are empowered then these people are history .

Recommend 0
Preface
Jun 15, 2019 06:07pm

Time to invite Maryam back to jail.

Recommend 0
pakistan deserves better
Jun 15, 2019 06:14pm

All thieves are gathering to try and save their looted money, IK if you give these NRO we will NEVER forgive you, make them pay back every penny then exile them!

Recommend 0
khan
Jun 15, 2019 06:15pm

What is the agenda? To make a plan how to release their fathers from NAB custody where they are facing corruption charges. Bilawal is a young man with bright future if , instead of, wasting his energy to defend his corrupt Dad who has murdered his beautiful mother, should stand by Imran Khan and take the country out of this black hole his' father and Nawaz has dig in. Otherwise he willl also become history like his mother and grandfather. His father is not going to breath outside jail and will soon be a history too.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 15, 2019 06:19pm

Send them both to stay with their respective dads in jail. Why wait.

Recommend 0
MK
Jun 15, 2019 06:22pm

Ladies & Gents, welcome to our very own version of 'Game of Thieves - Season 8'

Recommend 0
Anjum
Jun 15, 2019 06:24pm

Bad for country

Recommend 0
Mytwocentz
Jun 15, 2019 06:27pm

Indians have rejected the scions of political dynasties let’s see when the Pakistanis will do the same

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jun 15, 2019 06:27pm

India has drowned dynastic politics in last election,hope Pakistan too get rid of this as done in the progressive world.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 06:27pm

'The JUI-F leader corroborated the plan himself, and said that "Pakistan is emerging as a weak country in the world due to some incapable people ascending to power."

See respect and honor given to IK in Biskek and compare it to one given Nawaz last time. Weak ones are out, strong one is in.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 06:29pm

The gathering of the corrupt 'Mini me' s'. Jail is their final abode.

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Jun 15, 2019 06:29pm

Hypocrisy at it's best.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 15, 2019 06:33pm

Useless government and equally useless opposition.

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jun 15, 2019 06:36pm

Good for both, they have common problem, both's Dads are in Jail, bad thing is they are NOT political prisoners, they are in Jail on corruption charges.

Recommend 0
Arfeen Khan
Jun 15, 2019 06:37pm

Not sure, why both Maryam Safdar Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari think that they are the in-charge of democracy and can take the country to the heights of development. Don't fly high, please land on ground.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 15, 2019 06:50pm

Who cares?

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jun 15, 2019 06:57pm

It is a meeting of two dynastic losers who have achieved nothing

Recommend 0
patriot
Jun 15, 2019 07:02pm

Both opportunist and corrupt who has ruined Pak economy by their mismanagement going to meet in Raiwind palace.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jun 15, 2019 07:04pm

Two children of crooks meeting to discuss how to save their illegal money.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 15, 2019 07:08pm

I humbly request the state to ensure these corrupt beneficiaries of corrupt dads must be made answerable for the crimes against the nation. The future of our children is at stake.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 07:09pm

Neither of them Has worked a day in their lives yet live like kings and Queens.

Recommend 0
malik
Jun 15, 2019 07:09pm

All corrupts are getting together ,they all wanted power in tge last election but they couldn't get it, so this business is down on the ground,they are bent on destabilise the govt. for their selfish motives and to save their abbu's and looted money.Fazal ur Rehman is crying from the day one as he lost his money.They are actually incapable and their ship is sinking.They looted Pakistan with both hands.

Recommend 0
naji
Jun 15, 2019 07:18pm

First time in the history of Pakistan's politics since 1981, these two parties joined hands. Now at this time in 2019 both parties have same issues and concerns. Both lost their election 2018, Both are in hot water now, both facing court trials, both parties head are in jail, both have lost their most seats in election 2018. All issues are 100% common.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 07:51pm

If only the opposition parties knew how much they are hated by the public, specially their leaders and their children.

Recommend 0
aisha
Jun 15, 2019 07:54pm

It is good Bilawal has forgiven the Sharifs for dropping disgusting pictures of Benazir by helicopter. Shows nothing matters but their money.

Recommend 0
Jamal Soomro, Karachi
Jun 15, 2019 08:04pm

These two should be behind bars since both brought up on looted money from poor people of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 15, 2019 08:12pm

Sure opposition must meet and devise proper practical plans to assist and criticize government in good faith for the betterment of the country. Just getting together to create hurdles and roadblock is not needed now in our country. Public know these politicians very well and they must get sincere and productive for the sake of Pakistan. Sincerely

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 15, 2019 08:15pm

The corrupts and criminals are together.

Both are corrupt and belong to corrupt families.

Shame on them.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 15, 2019 08:16pm

The failed parties are getting together because, they are concerned about the financial situation in Pakistan ? Non of them were concerned when their own disastrous ways of governing were sinking the country financially deeper and deeper.l, since both the parties list, they went to bed and grew a conscious ?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 15, 2019 08:16pm

Good to see opposition coming together.

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jun 15, 2019 08:33pm

Please get the embezzled money back!

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jun 15, 2019 08:34pm

Crooks are going to meet.

NAB need to expedite cases and prosecute these crook leaders who have taken Billion of dollars from Pakistan

Nawaz / Zardari should be in jail.

Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Jun 15, 2019 08:41pm

Mental caliber of BBZ is far more better than this MS but it is a big shame that he is aligning with this lady to defend corruption.

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jun 15, 2019 09:00pm

Contrary to announced intention of all opposition parties to devise ways & means to “launch protests inside & outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan" (sic). this meeting between a convict and a likely to be convicted soon, is merely a frantic effort in finding a way out of ongoing accountability dilemma, catching up upon them and other alike soon.

The NL, similar to PPP being confined to Sind only, due to their past mismanagement, corruption & bad governance, is finding its popularity eroded among people of Punjab, should be under no illusion that common people, already living from hand to mouth, will join them in launching street protests. Their planned protests will be nothing more than proving to be a storm in the cup, required to be confronted carefully by the govt. to avoid any chain reaction, due to any mishandling . Let us hope everything works out peacefully.

Recommend 0
Osama
Jun 15, 2019 09:01pm

What idiots do these politicians take us for. When it suits them, they hurl abuses at each other and when it suits them they sign ‘charter of democracy’

Recommend 0
Javed Qamer Engineer Washington DC
Jun 15, 2019 09:16pm

Pakistanis if you dont wake up then the children of the former rulers will rule you. It is high time that you stood up and said enough is enough. Do not let the looters children loot you. If they do so then you are to blame.

Recommend 0
ashaukat
Jun 15, 2019 09:24pm

Kick the IK out if both parties show some unity and compassion to save the sinking ship. PTI is extremely inept to run the country with convicted/ under investigation thugs, they simply can not handle the vulnerability of the situation of Pakistan is in. I think they should be ready for the midterm election very soon kick out IK.

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 15, 2019 09:46pm

The only way in wich Zardari served PPP in recent years is that he made establishment to remove the device(NS) it planted long ago.

Maryam & Bilawal can chat over a cup of tea, not more.

Recommend 0
Wisdom
Jun 15, 2019 10:51pm

They are one item & steady streakers..

Recommend 0
Wisdom
Jun 15, 2019 10:55pm

@Saad Khan, Not strategy they must be meeting & mating so that the looted black wealth becomes white wealth...

Recommend 0
Ghalib Askari
Jun 15, 2019 11:00pm

The prince and princess of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Syed Noorani
Jun 15, 2019 11:23pm

@RIAZULLAH BAIG, .... You said it.

Recommend 0

