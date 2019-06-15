DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal to meet at Raiwind tomorrow

Javed Hussain | Adnan SheikhUpdated June 15, 2019

Email

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirms that the PPP leader will go to Raiwind at 1:30pm tomorrow. — APP/File
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirms that the PPP leader will go to Raiwind at 1:30pm tomorrow. — APP/File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for a meeting on June 16 (tomorrow).

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilawal has accepted the invitation and he will arrive at Raiwind tomorrow afternoon. It has further been confirmed that a few important leaders from both sides will attend the meeting as well.

Last month, Maryam had been invited to an iftar hosted by Bilawal for opposition parties. After the event, the opposition parties held a joint press conference and announced to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Bilawal had said at the time that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an APC after Eid in which a joint strategy against the government will be finalised.

The JUI-F leader corroborated the plan himself, and said that "Pakistan is emerging as a weak country in the world due to some incapable people ascending to power."

Rehman said that "during the APC, a joint strategy for all opposition parties will be identified so as to stabilise this sinking ship"

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said at the time that "there is an agreement among opposition parties that the government has failed to run this county."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 15, 2019

Tax rates

ONE of the most important features of the new budget is the sharp increase in income taxes, particularly for...
June 15, 2019

Amnesty IHK report

AS much as New Delhi may wish to keep the lid on its abuses in India-held Kashmir, the work of neutral observers —...
June 15, 2019

Gag on satire?

YET again, Pemra has waded into the territory of attempting to sanitise our screens of not just particular content,...
June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...