Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal to meet at Raiwind tomorrow

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for a meeting on June 16 (tomorrow).

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilawal has accepted the invitation and he will arrive at Raiwind tomorrow afternoon. It has further been confirmed that a few important leaders from both sides will attend the meeting as well.

Last month, Maryam had been invited to an iftar hosted by Bilawal for opposition parties. After the event, the opposition parties held a joint press conference and announced to "launch protests inside and outside the parliament after Eidul Fitr" and hold an All Parties Conference (APC) to "chalk out a joint strategy on how to tackle the problems facing Pakistan".

Bilawal had said at the time that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an APC after Eid in which a joint strategy against the government will be finalised.

The JUI-F leader corroborated the plan himself, and said that "Pakistan is emerging as a weak country in the world due to some incapable people ascending to power."

Rehman said that "during the APC, a joint strategy for all opposition parties will be identified so as to stabilise this sinking ship"

PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said at the time that "there is an agreement among opposition parties that the government has failed to run this county."